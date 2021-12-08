FIFA 22 Freeze cards leaked: Rashford, Correa, Valverde & more

The FIFA 22 Freeze promo is coming to Ultimate Team this December and leakers have beaten EA to the punch, revealing the entire squad a few days early.

Members of the community have been looking forward to festive FUT content since the game was released in October, with Freeze and FUTmas expected to be on the cards again.

What often happens before an event is that there is a mix of legitimate leaks and some others that players will be skeptical of – and for the most accurate names on the list, the price of their other cards on the market can skyrocket.

TikTok traders have been sent into a state of frenzy since December 5, as a list of players has leaked.

FIFA 22 Freeze cards leaked

There is no way of knowing if these leaks are accurate at the time of writing, as Freeze is expected to drop in-game on December 10, following on from the previous week’s Team of the Group Stage announcement.

In a Twitter post that has surpassed 1,900 likes, user ImADuckQuackk shared a bunch of names that will allegedly feature in the promo:

Leaked players

Claude-Maurice

Correa

Gomez

Jesus

Kounde

Mbabu

Pereyra

Rashford

Schulz

Traore

Valverde

SBC leaked – Pulisic

Following on from that, it’s also been claimed by Weaver that Christian Pulisic will be the SBC item included in the Freeze promo.

Exclusive Freeze SBC Leak #FIFA22 Pulisic 🇺🇸 is coming as an SBC ✅ — Weaver – FUT (@WeaverImBMW4er) December 5, 2021

For more details on the upcoming FIFA 22 Freeze promo in Ultimate Team, check out our hub. On that page, you will find a number of player leaks, a look at the card design, the start date of the promo, and more.

