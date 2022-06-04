How to complete FIFA 22 Franck Kessie TOTS Flashback SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 TOTS Flashback SBC card for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

AC Milan completed their fairy tale redemption arc by winning the 2021–22 Serie A season, and star midfielder Franck Kessie played a pivotal role in that. However, his on-field presence has been influential for much longer than that.

Kessie’s FIFA 22 TOTS Flashback SBC card brings him back to his best form, and it’s much better than his standard gold card, with 93 OVR, +11 Pace, +12 Shooting, +16 Passing, +12 Dribbling, +9 Defending, and +7 Physicality.

FIFA 22 Franck Kessie TOTS Flashback SBC

Franck Kessie TOTS Flashback in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Franck Kessie TOTS Flashback SBC

Not only does Kessie’s TOTS Flashback card pack a punch, but it’s also relatively easy to obtain. You only need to submit three squads to unlock it. Here’s a list of all the requirements followed by the cheapest solutions:

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Milan: Min 1

IF+ TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Players Pack

Solution

87-Rated Squad

IF+ TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Franck Kessie TOTS Flashback SBC cost

Franck Kessie’s TOTS Flashback SBC card is great bang for buck. It will only set you back around 250,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 240,000 on Xbox, and 270,000 on PC/Origin. These prices can fluctuate, though.

The card is also only available until June 9, which means you’ll only have a week to snap it up. However, the requirements aren’t too demanding, so you shouldn’t have any problems getting it done on time!