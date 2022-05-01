How to complete FIFA 22 Fernandez & Zinchenko Showdown SBC: Solution & cost

In the lead-up to the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City, EA SPORTS released a FIFA 22 Showdown SBC for Nacho Fernandez and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are on the verge of a blockbuster showdown in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final. Manchester City is winning 4-3 on aggregate after the first round, but it’s anyone’s game.

To spice things up for FIFA Ultimate Team players in the lead-up to the game, EA SPORTS released a FIFA 22 Showdown SBC for Nacho Fernandez and Oleksandr Zinchenko. The player from whichever wins will earn a +2 OVR upgrade.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Fernandez & Zinchenko Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Fernandez Showdown SBC stats

Fernandez’s 89 OVR Showdown SBC card is a big step up from his standard 81 OVR gold card. It’s got +11 Dribbling, +10 Physicality, +9 Defending, +9 Pace, +8 Shooting, and +8 Passing, making it a solid choice for a CB.

FIFA 22 Zinchenko Showdown SBC stats

Similarly, Zinchenko’s 89 OVR Showdown SBC card is also an improvement on his standard 80 OVR gold card. It has a whopping +19 Pace, +14 Physicality, +10 Passing, +9 Shooting, +9 Dribbling, and +9 Defending.

FIFA 22 Fernandez Showdown SBC requirements and solutions

Spain

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Real Madrid

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Prime Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Zinchenko Showdown SBC requirements and solutions

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Manchester City: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Prime Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Fernandez & Zinchenko Showdown SBC price

Fernandez & Zinchenko’s Showdown SBC cards are reasonably priced. They fall somewhere between 90,000 and 95,000 FUT Coins on all platforms, which is a cracking deal considering the value for whoever wins will climb.

Like other Showdown SBC cards, you’ll only be able to unlock them in the lead-up to the match they’re based on. Once it kicks off on Thursday, May 5, they’ll be gone for good, so don’t forget to snap them up quickly!