FIFA 22 EA Play 2021: How to watch, Spotlight schedule, leaks & predictions

EA SPORTS appear to be saving the big reveal for a FIFA 22 EA Play Live show this July, so you’re going to need to know the schedule, dates, and times if you want to watch along.

Multiple big leaks have been revealed in the weeks prior to EA Play Live, which is the next big show on the road for gamers following on from E3 2021.

Changes to Career Mode, Custom Tactics, new formations, FUT Champions Weekend League, and even new ICONs have been touted throughout June and July, so all eyes now turn to the series’ developers.

While many Ultimate Team and Career Mode players will be reading into the leaks with a pinch of salt, there are potentially two presentations for them to look out for. Confirmed details, trailers, and more will be on the menu, so let’s dive right into the details.

How to watch EA Play Live: FIFA 22 show

The EA Play Live show and other pre-show Spotlights will be streamed on EA’s YouTube and Twitch channel.

There will be a countdown before it starts, so keep notifications on for these accounts if you don’t want to miss it.

EA Play schedule 2021

Date and time EA Play show name Details July 8 / 1PM ET The Future of First-Person Shooters What’s expected? Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, and more. July 13 / 1PM ET EA Independent Studios What’s expected? Josef Fares and Guhu Bala speakers. July 19 / 7PM ET Madden NFL 2022 All Access What’s expected? Madden trailer and new features revealed. July 20 / 1PM ET More EA SPORTS What’s expected? EA promise to “highlight an extremely cool new addition to an extremely popular and long-running EA Sports franchise” July 22 / 1PM ET EA Play Live What’s expected? EA Play Live main show, showing off FIFA 22, Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends, and other major games with trailer.

When is the FIFA show at EA Play 2021?

Clearly, not all of these events will be showing off FIFA 22 content. Though, the two most likely are on July 20 and July 22, which is the ‘More EA SPORTS’ event and the main ‘EA Play Live’ show.

FIFA 22 leaks

Heading into EA Play 2021, FIFA 22 players will be looking forward to seeing if a number of leaks come to fruition. A few of the most prominent ones can be found below:

EA Play Live 2021 predictions

Despite so many different potential leaks and rumors circulating before FIFA 22 EA Play Live 2021, it’s worth noting that we mainly see trailers at these events.

Therefore, we expect to see a cinematic trailer, release date, and pre-order date confirmed during the showcase, with more details dripping out in the form of official Pitch Notes for each mode in late July.

If any new information is revealed for the EA Play 2021 event, we’ll be sure to let you know.