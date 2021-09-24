FIFA 22 chemistry guide: How links work, loyalty & chemistry styles explained

Getting your head around FIFA 22 chemistry and how it works is not only crucial for building a great Ultimate Team, but also for completing SBCs. Here, we’re going to run through chemistry, how strong links work, loyalty, and chemistry styles.

Chemistry is the bond and connection between your players in FUT 22. The stronger links you can create, the more fluid your team will be when they go out onto the field.

Their positioning, stats, and the runs they make off the ball can all depend on this connection. It’s all well and good putting together the best custom tactics or formations, but without this you’re not going to reap the rewards of your hard work.

In this guide, you will learn how chemistry works in FIFA 22 and how best to use it.

FIFA 22 chemistry explained

Chemistry represents how well a player plays on the pitch. The highest possible total is 100 for a team, and the closer you get to that number, the better your team will be.

This chemistry feature affects individual stats for players with Chemistry Styles selected. For example, if they are on 10 chemistry (max per player), they will have a maximum stats boost by using the Chemistry Style. If they have five chemistry, that means you’re halving the potential boost of your card in that position.

Things that impact chemistry

Player position : If the card has a different position on it to the one in which they’re playing, chemistry will decrease.

: If the card has a different position on it to the one in which they’re playing, chemistry will decrease. Nationality: Having players from the same country connected by a chemistry bond will increase their tally.

Having players from the same country connected by a chemistry bond will increase their tally. League and Teams: Having players from the same league or team next to each other will boost their chemistry.

Having players from the same league or team next to each other will boost their chemistry. ICON cards: ICON cards have strong links with all cards and are, while expensive, good players to connect with.

FIFA 22 chemistry links explained

How to get the perfect link

Perfect links in Ultimate Team are relatively easy to get, by having the following three boxes ticked between two FIFA 22 cards:

Same league

Same nation

Same Club

How to get a green link

FIFA 22 players will get a green link between two cards in Ultimate Team by having two of the following three traits:

Same league

Same nation

Same Club

How to get an orange link

Orange links occur between two FIFA 22 cards when a player has one of the following three traits:

Same league

Same nation

Same Club

How to get a red link

A red link will occur between FIFA 22 cards if the two players do not have any of the following in common:

Same league

Same nation

Same Club

How to get Loyalty in FIFA 22

Loyalty is given to particular FIFA 22 cards based on how you got them, or how you have played with them. By playing over 10 matches, the player will gain an extra +1 loyalty and increase its individual chemistry.

Alternatively, cards pulled in FUT 22 packs will have an additional +1 loyalty. This can be hugely beneficial for club owners who are looking to complete tough Squad Building Challenges, such as Hybrid League and Nations.

Manager links

Managers in FIFA 22, if they are from the same league or nation, can add an additional +1 chemistry to each relevant player in your team.

What do Chemistry Styles do?

Goalkeeper Chemistry Styles

Wall WAL Diving, Handling, Kicking DIV: 2, HAN: 2, KIC: 2 Shield SLD Kicking, Reflexes, Speed KIC: 2, REF: 2, SPD: 2 Cat CAT Reflexes, Speed, Positioning REF: 2, SPD: 2, POS: 2 Glove GLO Diving, Handling, Positioning DIV: 2, HAN: 2, POS: 2

Defender Chemistry Styles

Sentinel SEN Defending, Physical DEF: 3, PHY: 3 Guardian GRD Dribbling, Defending DRI: 3, DEF: 3 Gladiator GLA Shooting, Defending SHO: 3, DEF: 3 Backbone BAC Passing, Defending, Physical PAS: 2, DEF: 2, PHY: 2 Anchor ANC Pace, Defending, Physical PAC: 2, DEF: 2, PHY: 2 Shadow SHA Pace, Defending PAC: 3, DEF: 3

Midfielder Chemistry Styles

Artist ART Passing, Dribbling PAS: 3, DRI: 3 Architect ARC Passing, Physical PAS: 3, PHY: 3 Powerhouse PWR Passing, Defending PAS: 3, DEF: 3 Maestro MAE Shooting, Passing, Dribbling SHO: 2, PAS: 2, DRI: 2 Engine ENG Pace, Passing, Dribbling PAC: 2, PAS: 2, DRI: 2 Catalyst CTA Pace, Passing PAC: 3, PAS: 3

