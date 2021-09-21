FIFA 22 has changed quick sell prices and it could make FUT players loads of coins

EA SPORTS has reportedly changed how quick sell prices work in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, and the increased rates could mean FUT players can make loads of coins from unwanted players.

In FIFA Ultimate Team, players often quick sell cards that aren’t worth much on the FUT Market. It’s the best way to earn a quick buck without wasting too much time and effort trying to get the best possible price.

However, that could change in FIFA 22. Players seem to have found evidence that quick sell prices have been reworked, and in some cases, increased to the point where it could present a good opportunity to make lots of coins.

A player shared a screenshot of a streamer going through some cards he received in a pack. He claims Raheem Sterling’s quick sell price has been increased to 10,000 Coins, while Alexandre Lacazette’s has been reduced to 291 Coins.

Other players commented on the thread and claimed to have seen Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and Thibaut Courtois quick sell for around 10,000 coins, too. The signs seem to point towards a potential quick sell price rework, based on the quality and rarity of the cards.

It will likely be far less than they sell for on the FUT Market. However, players might figure out a way to exploit the changes with a specific player.

FIFA 22 is set to release on October 5, 2021. However, players are already lining up to participate in the early access program, which starts on September 22.

It will be interesting to see whether the changes to quick sell prices were intentional and whether they’ll remain in the game after the official launch.