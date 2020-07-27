FIFA 21 Volta: Online play, new locations, early access & more

FIFA 21 is fast-approaching, and they’ve started to provide more details on all of their major game modes. Alongside Ultimate Team, Career Mode and Pro Clubs, Volta Football is making its return.

For those uninitiated, Volta was added in FIFA 20 as a mode vaguely similar to the FIFA Street games of old; combining three, four, or five-a-side street football across various global locations with a story mode in the absence of The Journey.

The mode is getting a revamp in FIFA 21 though, with new features and locations added to help expand the Volta universe even more. Here’s what’s new.

Contents

Volta Squads takes mode online

While Volta offered a fun single-player alternative to the likes of Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs, one thing that many players wanted was to be able to play Volta online — and now you’re going to get the chance.

Volta Squads adds online play, offering players the opportunity to “join together with up to three friends or drop into the community with other Volta Football players and win as one in 5v5 online cooperative play.”

New stadiums and locations

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tuLAn9adQpI

FIFA 20 saw Volta Football launch with 17 different locations, including Tokyo, London, Paris, Mexico City and Rio De Janeiro.

Now, EA SPORTS have revealed three of the five new location they will be adding to FIFA 21. They are Downtown Sao Paulo, a Milan street pitch and a high-tech geodesic dome in Dubai.

Here’s a complete list of locations that will be in FIFA 21 Volta Football:

Tokyo

Parking Lot

Amsterdam Underpass

London

Lagos

Paris

Mexico City

Venice Beach

Cape Town

Warehouse

Rio De Janeiro

New York

Buenos Aires

Rome

Miami

Berlin

Barcelona

Sao Paulo

Milan

Dubai

& two more unannounced locations

Volta Featured Battles

Another new feature in Volta is Featured Battles. Although we don’t know a whole lot about the mode just yet, you can recruit “the biggest names from the world of football and beyond” to your Volta squad in Featured Battles.

Using this squad, you can match up against AI-controlled stars as well as other squads from the Volta community, competing for points and rewards.

Being able to recruit names from the football world and beyond is definitely food for thought — could we see top athletes from other sports crossing over to compete on the streets? We’ll have to wait and see.

Volta character customization

Character customization returns once again in FIFA 21, with players given more opportunity to recreate themselves — or literally anyone — in the mode.

Male or female avatars can be created with new apparel from professional football clubs, street football collectives, and celebrity-designed collections.

There has not been a full reveal of these yet, but the celebrity-designed collections could be interesting — could they tie in the “the biggest names of the football world and beyond?”

How to play Volta early

The best way to get hands on with FIFA 21 and Volta Football early is by using your EA Access subscription — make sure to find out everything you need to know about FIFA 21 EA Access using our handy guide.

With EA Access, you’ll be able to get into FIFA 21 several days early as well as knock some money off the total price, providing you don’t mind paying the subscription fee for EA SPORTS’ service.

Read More: Every FIFA 21 stadium and league confirmed so far

EA Access only allows players 10 hours of total game time, and it can’t yet be guaranteed that Volta will be included in that, though the trial usually includes all game modes.

Alternatively, those who pre-order the game can sometimes get hands-on a bit earlier too, usually three days. These are the only two ways you can play Volta earlier than the game’s October 9 release date.

Will Volta be in FIFA 21 demo?

The demo version of FIFA games doesn’t usually include many game modes, usually just letting players get a feel for the new title ahead of launch with a select few teams in Kick Off mode.

That said, it’s not impossible that Volta is included, especially as they’re clearly trying to bolster the mode’s presence this year, though we’ll have to wait for official confirmation from EA SPORTS on what the demo will include.

That’s all we know about FIFA 21’s Volta mode so far, though EA have said that a full reveal will be coming in August, hopefully with some more exciting details to come and answering any questions that remain ahead of the game’s October launch.

The mode fell to the way side slightly in FIFA 20, but it’s clearly undergoing a huge revamp in FIFA 21 and players can expect a lot more from the mode now. So, will you be giving it a go? Let us know by tweeting us at @UltimateTeamUK.