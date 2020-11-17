FIFA 21 Update 5 adds third kits for Man United, Barcelona & more - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have rolled out a new update for FIFA 21, adding 55 new third kits for teams across the globe. Here, you can see all of them in action.

One of the big selling points about FIFA each year is the unrivaled authenticity that EA SPORTS has managed to put together over the years. From kits to stadiums, to leagues, and new player faces – or Starheads, as they’re sometimes known – each new FIFA game pretty much has it all.

Though not everything is there from the very start of the game’s cycle, however, and it takes the FIFA developers a batch of updates to get completely up-to-date – unless they haven’t got the license for teams such as Juventus and Roma.

With the rollout of Title Update #5, which sees tweaks to the Team Press and Constant Pressure tactics, as well as other changes, EA have also added a whole host of new kits that had been missing.

FIFA 21 new third kits

In total, EA have added an additional 55 third kits to teams around the globe – with most of the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga receiving their unique kits.

A few highlights that players have already pointed out include the stunning pink Barcelona kit, Manchester United’s unique Zebra style kit, as well as Celtic’s and Marseille’s striking looks.

If you want to see them all in-game, FIFA YouTuber ReFIFA has put together a quick video showcasing all of the new kits in action, so make sure to take a look.

If one of the kits that you’ve wanted for Ultimate Team has finally been added, you can hop into the market and pick it up for a few coins.

If you’re a Career Mode or Kick Offplayer, you won’t have to change anything outside of downloading the update. The new kits will be available to you once you’ve downloaded it and started up FIFA 21.