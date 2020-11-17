 FIFA 21 Update 5 adds third kits for Man United, Barcelona & more - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Update 5 adds third kits for Man United, Barcelona & more

Published: 17/Nov/2020 14:22

by Connor Bennett
Martial in Manchester United's third kit in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS have rolled out a new update for FIFA 21, adding 55 new third kits for teams across the globe. Here, you can see all of them in action. 

One of the big selling points about FIFA each year is the unrivaled authenticity that EA SPORTS has managed to put together over the years. From kits to stadiums, to leagues, and new player faces – or Starheads, as they’re sometimes known – each new FIFA game pretty much has it all. 

Though not everything is there from the very start of the game’s cycle, however, and it takes the FIFA developers a batch of updates to get completely up-to-date – unless they haven’t got the license for teams such as Juventus and Roma. 

With the rollout of Title Update #5, which sees tweaks to the Team Press and Constant Pressure tactics, as well as other changes, EA have also added a whole host of new kits that had been missing. 

A whole host of changes have been made to FIFA, especially when it comes to defending.

FIFA 21 new third kits

In total, EA have added an additional 55 third kits to teams around the globe – with most of the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga receiving their unique kits. 

A few highlights that players have already pointed out include the stunning pink Barcelona kit, Manchester United’s unique Zebra style kit, as well as Celtic’s and Marseille’s striking looks. 

If you want to see them all in-game, FIFA YouTuber ReFIFA has put together a quick video showcasing all of the new kits in action, so make sure to take a look. 

If one of the kits that you’ve wanted for Ultimate Team has finally been added, you can hop into the market and pick it up for a few coins. 

If you’re a Career Mode or Kick Offplayer, you won’t have to change anything outside of downloading the update. The new kits will be available to you once you’ve downloaded it and started up FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 2: start date, Storyline cards, Icon Swaps

Published: 17/Nov/2020 5:48 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 6:32

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 2 is just around the corner, and that means there’s a whole stack of new rewards, objectives, and Storyline cards to unlock. This time around, the new FUT season will bring something else too: Icon Swaps.

The first season of FIFA 21 is nearly up, with the expiry coming at the end of the week. That means Ultimate Team Season 2 should be firing up soon after.

Every new FIFA season brings with it Storyline cards, club rewards, untradeable packs, coin boosts, and plenty more. Season 2 will also add a little spice to the mix; Ultimate Team fans are expecting Icon Swaps 1 to launch in mid-December as well.

Here’s everything we know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 2 so far.

When will FIFA 21 Season 2 begin?

FIFA 21’s second season is set to arrive at the end of this week, following the conclusion of the 2020 title’s launch season. EA SPORTS has confirmed the new slate of rewards and FUT  objectives will begin on Friday, November 20.

The last season began in early October, meaning Season 2 should run for a similar length of time. That means Ultimate Team fans have until around early January to unlock the Storyline Cards, and work their way through all of Icon Swaps 1.

Every new FIFA season brings with it plenty of fancy club rewards.

Icon Swaps Set 1

There’s been no official confirmation from EA SPORTS that Icon Swaps 1 will be linked to the second Ultimate Team season, but considering they have confirmed it will be arriving in early December, it stands to reason they should be connected.

Icon Swaps should work the same as they did in FIFA 20; there’ll be a number of untradeable Icon cards available to unlock, for a price ⁠— unique “Icon Swap Token” puzzle cards.

These Icon Swap cards will be earned through SBCs, daily challenges, and long-standing objectives across Season 2. The higher-rated Icons will, of course, require more of the swap cards; some may even take the whole season to unlock.

We’ll make sure to update you when the Icon Swap picks have been confirmed.

The first batch of Icon Swaps are expected to arrive in FUT Season 2.

Ultimate Team Season 2 Storyline cards

FIFA 21’s second Ultimate Team second will also bring three new Level 30 ‘Storyline’ players, ultra-boosted FUT cards available to unlock through objective experience.

Predicting which players EA SPORTS will actually choose to become Storyline upgrades is a little tricky. There’s sure to be a Premier League player ⁠— it’s the game’s most popular league by a considerable length ⁠— and two more top-flight leagues besides.

Last time around, in Season 1, we had Marcel Sabitzer (Bundesliga) and Juan Bernat (Ligue 1) to pick from. Expect new La Liga and Serie A cards alongside the Prem in Season 2.

Here are our three Season 2 predictions:

  • Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)
  • Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wolves)
  • Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid)
Lacazette got one of three Storyline cards last season… who will be next?

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s second season, including all the Icon Swap 1 details, ahead of its release later this week.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter @UltimateTeamUK; once the season goes live we’ll make sure our followers know. We’ll also update this article with all Storyline cards, rewards, boosts, and objectives once they’re confirmed too.