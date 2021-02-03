The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 19, is now just around the corner in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about 2021’s next in-form team, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

FUT fans have been treated to a few strong TOTW lineups in a row recently, and the promo’s nineteenth in-form squad looks set to continue that trend.

This week, forwards ruled the roost ⁠— Liverpool’s Mo Salah ripped West Ham apart with a brace, while Luis Saurez scored the same against Cadiz, and Lautaro Martinez led Inter Milan to a 4–0 win over Benevento. İlkay Gündoğan also stepped up in De Bruyne’s absence, scoring twice for the league leaders.

On top of that, Callum Wilson bagged two goals against Everton, while Leeds’ Patrick Bamford was key in a 3–1 upset over Leicester City.

Dusan Tadic and Thomas Delaney may also be included.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Team of the Week 19 start time

On Feb. 3, FIFA publishers EA will release the nineteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 19 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 2am AEDT for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 19 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 19 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 19 cards slip ⁠— the last time they accidentally pushed out upgrades early was TOTW 7, and more recently 10. The last two months have been fairly sparse in that regard.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 19 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 19 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 19 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Vicente Guaita – Crystal Palace

Juan Musso – Udinese

César Azpilicueta – Chelsea

Leo Dubois – Lyon

John Brooks – Wolfsburg

Paweł Bochniewicz – Heerenveen

Cheick Doucouré – RC Lens

Thomas Soucek – West Ham United

Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City

Thomas Delaney – Borussia Dortmund

Laurent Abergel – Lorient

Marius Wolf – FC Koln

Henry Onyekuru – Galatasaray

Mislav Oršić – Dinamo Zagreb

Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig

Dusan Tadic – Ajax

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid

Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan

Callum Wilson – Newcastle United

Patrick Bamford – Leeds United

Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt

Rafa Mir – Huesca

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for TOTW 19.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!