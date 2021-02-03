 FIFA 21 TOTW 19 LIVE: countdown, full team, leaks, predictions - Dexerto
FIFA

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 19 live: release time, leaks, predictions

Published: 3/Feb/2021 7:29

by Isaac McIntyre
Mohamed Salah playing for Liverpool in FIFA 21 Team of the Week TOTW 19.
EA SPORTS

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 19, is now just around the corner in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about 2021’s next in-form team, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

FUT fans have been treated to a few strong TOTW lineups in a row recently, and the promo’s nineteenth in-form squad looks set to continue that trend.

This week, forwards ruled the roost ⁠— Liverpool’s Mo Salah ripped West Ham apart with a brace, while Luis Saurez scored the same against Cadiz, and Lautaro Martinez led Inter Milan to a 4–0 win over Benevento. İlkay Gündoğan also stepped up in De Bruyne’s absence, scoring twice for the league leaders.

On top of that, Callum Wilson bagged two goals against Everton, while Leeds’ Patrick Bamford was key in a 3–1 upset over Leicester City.

Dusan Tadic and Thomas Delaney may also be included.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Luis Suarez is all primed for his third FIFA 21 in-form after two goals last Sunday.
EA SPORTS
Luis Suarez is all primed for his third FIFA 21 in-form after two goals last Sunday.

Team of the Week 19 start time

On Feb. 3, FIFA publishers EA will release the nineteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 19 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 2am AEDT for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 19 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 19 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 19 cards slip ⁠— the last time they accidentally pushed out upgrades early was TOTW 7, and more recently 10. The last two months have been fairly sparse in that regard.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 19 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Manchester City barely noticed De Bruyne was missing thanks to Gundogan's brace.
EA SPORTS
Manchester City barely noticed De Bruyne was missing thanks to Gundogan’s brace.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 19 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 19 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Vicente Guaita – Crystal Palace
  • Juan Musso – Udinese
  • César Azpilicueta – Chelsea
  • Leo Dubois – Lyon
  • John Brooks – Wolfsburg
  • Paweł Bochniewicz – Heerenveen
  • Cheick Doucouré – RC Lens
  • Thomas Soucek – West Ham United
  • Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City
  • Thomas Delaney – Borussia Dortmund
  • Laurent Abergel – Lorient
  • Marius Wolf – FC Koln
  • Henry Onyekuru – Galatasaray
  • Mislav Oršić – Dinamo Zagreb
  • Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
  • Dusan Tadic – Ajax
  • Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
  • Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan
  • Callum Wilson – Newcastle United
  • Patrick Bamford – Leeds United
  • Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Rafa Mir – Huesca
Lautaro Martinez is well worth a TOTW 19 nod this week.
EA SPORTS
Lautaro Martinez is well worth a TOTW 19 nod this week.

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for TOTW 19.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!

FIFA

Thibaut Courtois’ stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad has 5 top ICONS

Published: 2/Feb/2021 23:37 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 23:38

by Albert Petrosyan

FIFA 21

Real Madrid and Belgium superstar goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has divulged the starting 11 of his incredibly stacked Ultimate Team squad in FIFA 21, one that includes five ICONS and his own card, although not the 99 player-version.

Over the past couple of years, more and more professional footballers are turning to FIFA Ultimate Team as an alternate way of enjoying and playing the sport they love, perhaps with even more control than they get to have in their real-world job.

One of those is Thibaut Courtois, one of the best and most well-known goalkeepers in the world. Making an appearance on prominent FIFA streamer Pieface23’s channel recently, the Real Madrid netminder revealed his current go-to squad in FUT.

Thibaut Courtois’ FUT squad

As you’d expect, Courtois’ FUT squad is filled with top-rated players who are among the best for every position, including a combined total of five ICONS, and not any cheapies either.

Courtois' Ultimate Team in FIFA 21
FUTWIZ
Thibaut Courtois’ current squad in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team (formation not confirmed)
  • GK: Courtois – 90 In-Form
  • RB: Cuadrado – 84 Rulebreakers
  • CB: Varane – 88 UCL Road to the Final
  • CB: Blanc – 91 ICON
  • *LB: Theo Hernandez – 87 Headliners
  • CDM: Pogba – 87 UEL Road to the Final
  • CDM: Gullit – 90 ICON
  • *CAM: Eusebio – 93 ICON
  • CAM: Pele – 95 ICON
  • *ST: Mbappe – 97 Team of the Year
  • ST: Ronaldo – 94 ICON

*The exact versions of these cards were not specifically confirmed, so we’ve gone with the highest ones available

There are a couple of things to note about this squad before we move forward; firstly, Courtois mentioned having both Cristiano Ronaldo and the ICON Ronaldo in his squad after revealing that he’d packed the former’s card recently. We can’t be totally sure which of the two he uses more regularly in the team, but it’s probably a good issue to have when you’re a FIFA player.

Secondly, Pieface questioned Thibaut about his choice at left-back after revealing that he prefers Theo Hernandez over current-teammate Ferland Mendy. Despite Mendy being very much a “meta” card, the Belgian opted to go with the AC Milan defender because of his blistering pace.

Lastly, you may be wondering why Courtois doesn’t have a 99-rated pro player card that EA grants exclusively to professional footballers who play FIFA. Well, he actually does have one, but interestingly enough, prefers the 90-rated TOTW version instead, which he jokingly explained why when asked: “The 99 card is s**t, instead of making it better they put 99 but make it 59.”

Overall, Courtois’ FUT squad starting 11 comes at a combined cost of around 40 million coins on PlayStation (~ 31 million on Xbox), but the goalkeeper also has a stash of liquid coins on top of his mega-team.

Thanks to having packed the likes of CR7, Drogba, Cannavaro, and Ashley Cole, he has another 6 million coins sitting on his account, so he could bolster the squad further if he really wanted to.

If you enjoy seeing pro footballers’ teams in FUT, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @UltimateTeamUK, for more of these squads and all other FIFA 21 news.

 