 FIFA 21 TOTW 16 LIVE: countdown, full team, leaks, predictions
FIFA

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 16 live: release time, leaks, predictions

Published: 13/Jan/2021 6:12

by Isaac McIntyre
Lionel Messi in FIFA 21 Team of the Week TOTW 16.
EA SPORTS

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 16, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

The time may well be upon us again: Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer to have ever stepped out onto a pitch, is in line for his second in-form card.

This year’s Team of the Year lineup may be just around the corner, but the arrival of the Argentine magician ⁠— which he may have earned with two devastating goals against Granada in just 65 minutes ⁠— should be a little treat ahead of that.

One notable absence may well be Schalke’s Matthew Hoppe. The American youngster bagged a hat-trick to finally snap the German side’s 30-game winless run, but he doesn’t have a card in Ultimate Team. Amine Harit gets the nod in his place, while Jadon Sancho, Josip Iličić, Keylor Navas, and Danilo are also up for a potential spot.

Other stars like Tiemoué Bakayoko and Mathieu Valbuena are also in the mix.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the TOTW 16 lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Jadon Sancho missed out last week, but the young Englishman may be included in TOTW 16 instead.
EA SPORTS
Jadon Sancho missed out last week, but the Englishman may be included in TOTW 16.

Team of the Week 16 start time

On Jan. 13, FIFA publishers EA will release the fifteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 16 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 16 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 16 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 16 cards slip ⁠— after hilarious moments ahead of both TOTW 7 and more recently 10, when they accidentally shipped 11 upgraded cards early, they’re likely playing it extra safe.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 16 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Josip Iličić scored a goal and set up another against Benevento on Saturday.
EA SPORTS
Josip Iličić scored a goal and set up another against Benevento on Saturday.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 16 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 16 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Keylor Navas – PSG
  • Emil Audero – Sampdoria
  • Danilo – Juventus
  • Federico Dimarco – Hellas Verona 
  • Romain Thomas – Angers
  • Guillermo Maripán – Monaco
  • Tiemoué Bakayoko – Napoli
  • Dani Parejo – Villarreal
  • Matúš Bero – Vitesse
  • Younes Belhanda – Galatasaray 
  • Amine Harit – Schalke 
  • Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina
  • Vaclav Cerny – FC Twente 
  • Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund
  • Mathieu Valbuena – Olympiakos 
  • Jonas Hofmann – Borussia Monchengladbach 
  • Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • Josip Ilicic – Atalanta 
  • Memphis Depay – OL Lyon 
  • Youssef En-Nesyri – Sevilla
  • Eran Zahavi – PSV
  • Ermedin Demirovic – Freiburg
  • Cyle Larin – Besiktas
Paris keeper Keylor Navas has yet to earn himself an in-form card this season.
EA SPORTS
Paris keeper Keylor Navas has yet to earn himself an in-form card this season.

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 16.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!

FIFA 21 best custom tactics, formations & players instructions

Published: 13/Jan/2021 2:44 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 4:36

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 custom tactics
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

The meta is always changing in FIFA 21, and that means it’s important for players to keep up to date with the latest and greatest custom tactics, formations, and player instructions. Here are some of the best ones available now that will help you secure more wins.

FIFA 21’s meta has evolved quite a bit since its launch back in October 2020. But while everyone has their preferences regarding custom tactics, some have been tried and tested and will almost certainly give players an advantage.

There are some familiar bread-and-butter custom tactics and formations that have survived the test of time. However, they’ve been tweaked and refined throughout the season to make them even better. Plus, some new ones have proven to be effective too.

So, let’s take a look at what those custom tactics and formations are and why they’re so good in the current meta. If you’re looking for something fresh, you might even find one that better suits your playstyle.

Mbappe is one player that may have dipped in FIFA 21 so far.
EA SPORTS
There’s nothing worse than losing on FIFA 21, so why not give some of these meta formations a crack?

FIFA 21 custom tactics guide

FIFA 21 custom tactics for 4-2-3-1

The 4-2-3-1 formation is a classic, and it was a powerhouse in the early meta. However, it’s remained strong throughout the season and has gotten even better. It’s a well-rounded formation that suits all playstyles, with a good balance of attack and defense.

If you want to make the most of it, though, you’ll want to apply some player instructions to make it even better. First, it’s important to set the RB and LB to Stay Back White Attacking. That way, they won’t over-commit and drag themselves out of position.

Next, set your CDMs to Cut Passing Lanes, Stay Back While Attacking, and Cover Centre. Again, it will bolster your defensive capabilities, but it won’t weaken your attack. If anything, it will open up more opportunities for a counter-attack once they intercept the ball.

FIFA 21 Custom Formations Meta
EA SPORTS
The 4-2-3-1 formation has been one of the most popular choices in FIFA 21.

Defending

  • Defensive Style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 4 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive Style: Fast Build Up
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Players in the box: 5 bars
  • Corners: 3 bars
  • Free kicks: 1 bar

FIFA 21 custom tactics for 4-4-2

The 4-4-2 is another classic formation, but it’s proven to be as good as ever in the current meta. It’s a rigid system that will keep your defense in nice shape, but it can be explosive in the right hands.

However, to make the most of it, you’ll want to set your RB and LB to Stay Back While Attacking. It’s become the standard in a lot of meta formations, and for a good reason. There’s nothing worse than finding yourself in a situation where they’ve overcommitted and left you vulnerable.

Next, set your CMs to Cover Center and Stay On Edge Of Box For Cross. It sounds trivial, but this will help them keep things neat and tidy in the midfield and provide better attacking and defensive options.

Last but not least, set your goalkeeper to Comes For Crosses and Sweeper Keeper. It’s optional and not as important as the other player instructions. However, it’s an extra tool that will help prevent cheesy goals.

FIFA 21 Custom Formations Meta
EA SPORTS
4-4-2 has been a staple formation for years and suits players with many different styles.

Defending

  • Defensive Style: Pressure On Heavy Touch
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 6 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive Style: Long Ball
  • Width: 4 bars
  • Players in the box: 5 bars
  • Corners: 3 bars
  • Free kicks: 1 bar

FIFA 21 custom tactics for 4-2-2-2

The 4-2-2-2 is less conventional than others, but it’s a good choice for players with a more attacking play style. It gives you plenty of options upfront without compromising too much in defense.

Again, to make the most of it, set your RB and LB to Stay Back White Attacking. This time, however, set them on Conservative Interceptions as well. It will help them do an even better job of holding the fort.

Once you’ve done that, set your CDMs to Cut Passing Lanes, Aggressive Interceptions, and Cover Centre. It will add more gusto to your already lethal attack and keep your opponent on their toes. 

FIFA 21 Custom Formations Meta
EA SPORTS
4-2-2-2 is an excellent choice for players who like to attack.

Defending

  • Defensive Style: Pressure On Heavy Touch
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 6 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive Style: Long Ball
  • Width: 4 bars
  • Players in the box: 5 bars
  • Corners: 3 bars
  • Free kicks: 1 bar

FIFA 21 custom tactics for 4-3-3 (5) False 9

The 4-3-3 (5), also known as False 9, is the formation popularized by Pep Guardiola. It’s a great formation for more defensive-minded players who like to pass the ball around a lot in their build-up.

However, it’s a little more complex than other formations in terms of player instructions. First, set your CF to Stay Forward and have the LF and RF Come Back On Defense, Cut Inside, and Come Short. It will make your attackers more dynamic off the ball.

Then, set one CM to Get Forward, Free Roam, Cover Centre, and the other to Stay Back While Attacking and Cover Centre. It might seem odd, but the free-roaming one will provide an extra attacking option, while the other one will add more stability in defense.

Next, set your CDM to Cut Passing Lanes, Stay Back While Attacking, and Cover Centre to add even more support in defense. Finally, have the RB and LB Stay Back While Attacking to round it off nicely.

FIFA 21 Custom Formations Meta
EA SPORTS
The 4-3-3(5) formation is a good choice for players who like to knock the ball around.

Defending

  • Defensive Style: Pressure On Heavy Touch
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 5 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive Style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Players in the box: 5 bars
  • Corners: 1 bar
  • Free kicks: 1 bar

So, there you have it! Those are the best formation, custom tactics, and instruction combinations that players are using in the current meta.

There are likely more as well, so if you have found a masterplan do share it with us @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter – we may update our list in the future.