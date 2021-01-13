The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 16, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

The time may well be upon us again: Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer to have ever stepped out onto a pitch, is in line for his second in-form card.

This year’s Team of the Year lineup may be just around the corner, but the arrival of the Argentine magician ⁠— which he may have earned with two devastating goals against Granada in just 65 minutes ⁠— should be a little treat ahead of that.

One notable absence may well be Schalke’s Matthew Hoppe. The American youngster bagged a hat-trick to finally snap the German side’s 30-game winless run, but he doesn’t have a card in Ultimate Team. Amine Harit gets the nod in his place, while Jadon Sancho, Josip Iličić, Keylor Navas, and Danilo are also up for a potential spot.

Other stars like Tiemoué Bakayoko and Mathieu Valbuena are also in the mix.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the TOTW 16 lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Team of the Week 16 start time

On Jan. 13, FIFA publishers EA will release the fifteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 16 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 16 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 16 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 16 cards slip ⁠— after hilarious moments ahead of both TOTW 7 and more recently 10, when they accidentally shipped 11 upgraded cards early, they’re likely playing it extra safe.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 16 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 16 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 16 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Keylor Navas – PSG

Emil Audero – Sampdoria

Danilo – Juventus

Federico Dimarco – Hellas Verona

Romain Thomas – Angers

Guillermo Maripán – Monaco

Tiemoué Bakayoko – Napoli

Dani Parejo – Villarreal

Matúš Bero – Vitesse

Younes Belhanda – Galatasaray

Amine Harit – Schalke

Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina

Vaclav Cerny – FC Twente

Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund

Mathieu Valbuena – Olympiakos

Jonas Hofmann – Borussia Monchengladbach

Lionel Messi – Barcelona

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta

Memphis Depay – OL Lyon

Youssef En-Nesyri – Sevilla

Eran Zahavi – PSV

Ermedin Demirovic – Freiburg

Cyle Larin – Besiktas

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 16.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!