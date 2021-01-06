Logo
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 15 live: release time, TOTW leaks, predictions

Published: 6/Jan/2021 7:00

by Isaac McIntyre
Alexander Lacazette Arsenal in the FIFA 21 Team of the Week (TOTW) 15.
EA SPORTS

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 15, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the first in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

After a couple of less than stellar Team of the Weeks to end 2020, it looks like the footy gods have blessed us with a star-studded squad to ring in the new year.

If EA SPORTS don’t wriggle out of picking the best performers of the week, we could see stars like Jadon Sancho (goal, assist, MOTM award), Romelu Lukaku (goal, assist), and Alexander Lacazette (two goals) get upgrades.

Harry Kane may also get a look-in for his performance against Leeds, where he slotted home a penalty in the 29th minute and set up Heung-min Son for another 14 minutes later. The Spurs forwards have now combined for a record 13 goals, already equalling the exploits of Shearer and Sutton from 1994/1995.

Other stars like Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Soucek are also in the mix.

Here’s everything we know about the next mid-week FIFA 21 promo, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Team of the Week 15 start time

On Jan. 6, FIFA publishers EA will release the 15th batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 15 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 15 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 15 leaks

So far, EA hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 15 cards slip ⁠— after hilarious moments ahead of both TOTW 7 and more recently 10, when they accidentally shipped 11 upgraded cards early, they’re likely playing it extra safe.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 15 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 15 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 15 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan 
  • Gregor Kobel – VfB Stuttgart
  • Kieran Tierney – Arsenal
  • Iago – Augsburg
  • De Marcos – Athletic Bilbao
  • Ben Mee – Burnley
  • Willi Orban – Red Bull Salzburg 
  • Thomas Soucek – West Ham United
  • Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • Baptiste Santamaría – Freiburg
  • Koke – Atletico Madrid
  • Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • Youri Tielemans – Leicester City
  • Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund
  • Jamal Lowe – Swansea City
  • Rafa – Benfica
  • Phil Foden – Manchester City
  • Piotr Zieliński – Napoli
  • Amin Younes – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Harry Kane – Spurs
  • Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • Alexander Lacazette – Arsenal
  • Duvan Zapata – Atalanta
So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 15.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!

How to complete John Stones Moments SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions & cost

Published: 5/Jan/2021 22:27

by Albert Petrosyan
EA SPORTS

Manchester City and England defender John Stones has himself a new Player Moments SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and we’ve got the requirements, solutions, total cost, in-game stats, and everything else you need to unlock him quickly and cheaply.

Unlike Flashback SBCs, which honor a full season from a player’s career, Player Moments cards are meant to highlight a specific instance in which the footballer scored a crazy goal or made a huge play that ended up impacting the outcome of an important result.

For John Stones, his FUT 21 Moments SBC takes us back to the 2018-19 Premier League season, as his goal-line clearance vs Liverpool helped the Blues stay afloat in a crucial match that they ended up winning to take control of the title race.

John Stones Moments SBC in-game stats

John Stones FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC
FUTWIZ
In-game stats for John Stones’ Moments SBC card in FIFA 21.

Stones’ Moments card is six overall ratings higher than his 80-rated base gold version. The boosted item features nine more Pace, six more Shooting, six more Passing, seven more Dribbling, six more Defending, and seven more Physicality stats.

Overall, the card looks like a really nice central defender without any major gaping holes on the defensive end, and his boosted dribbling and passing stats should help you be able to control the ball and pass it out of the back quite easily.

John Stones Moments SBC requirements & cost

There is only one squad building component for this but it’s a beefy one, estimated to set you back around 150,000 to 165,000 coins, depending on your platform

Here are the requirements:

  • Players from Premier League: Min 1
  • In-Form TOTW players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in Squad: 11

Here are a couple of the cheapest solutions for this SBC, neither requiring any loyalty or position-change cards.

John Stones FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC
EA SPORTS
One of the cheapest solutions for John Stones’ Moments SBC in FIFA 21.
John Stones FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC
EA SPORTS
Another cheap solution for John Stones’ Moments SBC in FIFA 21.

If you’re in the market for a Premier League centerback, especially one that’s English and/or from Manchester City, John Stones’ Player Moments card might be for you.

Of course, dedicating this many coins for an untradeable defender might be a bit too much, but in either case, you do have until Tuesday, January 12 to decide whether or not you want to complete it.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @UltimateTeamUK, for all the latest FIFA 21 news, updates, leaks, guides, and more.