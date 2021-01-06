The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 15, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the first in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

After a couple of less than stellar Team of the Weeks to end 2020, it looks like the footy gods have blessed us with a star-studded squad to ring in the new year.

If EA SPORTS don’t wriggle out of picking the best performers of the week, we could see stars like Jadon Sancho (goal, assist, MOTM award), Romelu Lukaku (goal, assist), and Alexander Lacazette (two goals) get upgrades.

Harry Kane may also get a look-in for his performance against Leeds, where he slotted home a penalty in the 29th minute and set up Heung-min Son for another 14 minutes later. The Spurs forwards have now combined for a record 13 goals, already equalling the exploits of Shearer and Sutton from 1994/1995.

Other stars like Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Soucek are also in the mix.

Here’s everything we know about the next mid-week FIFA 21 promo, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Team of the Week 15 start time

On Jan. 6, FIFA publishers EA will release the 15th batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 15 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 15 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 15 leaks

So far, EA hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 15 cards slip ⁠— after hilarious moments ahead of both TOTW 7 and more recently 10, when they accidentally shipped 11 upgraded cards early, they’re likely playing it extra safe.

Read more: FIFA 21 Winter Refresh countdown LIVE

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 15 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 15 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 15 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Read More: FIFA fans convinced EA secretly nerfs FUT cards

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan

Gregor Kobel – VfB Stuttgart

Kieran Tierney – Arsenal

Iago – Augsburg

De Marcos – Athletic Bilbao

Ben Mee – Burnley

Willi Orban – Red Bull Salzburg

Thomas Soucek – West Ham United

Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

Baptiste Santamaría – Freiburg

Koke – Atletico Madrid

Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona

Youri Tielemans – Leicester City

Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund

Jamal Lowe – Swansea City

Rafa – Benfica

Phil Foden – Manchester City

Piotr Zieliński – Napoli

Amin Younes – Eintracht Frankfurt

Harry Kane – Spurs

Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan

Alexander Lacazette – Arsenal

Duvan Zapata – Atalanta

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 15.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!