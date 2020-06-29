FIFA 21 Ultimate Team major downgrades: Predictions

With FIFA 21 edging ever closer, we take a look at a number of players who are set for huge OVR drops in EA's upcoming football simulation title.

Player ratings are a significant topic for discussion every time a new FIFA rolls around. Who will be the highest rated card in the game? Who will get the biggest downgrade on their previous rating?

On the topic of the latter, we've chosen a group of players who have struggled to make an impact in the 19/20 campaign, and are set to be worse off in FIFA 21. This isn't necessarily the largest downgrades we'll see, but they're the ones that seem most likely given their performances.

It goes without saying that there's a degree of subjectivity in these predictions, and you'll probably disagree. Without further ado, let's get into the list.

FIFA 21 major rating downgrades: Predictions

Edinson Cavani

Rating: 88 > 84

We previously predicted a modest upgrade for Kylian Mbappe, but his PSG teammate Edinson Cavani is certainly destined for a significant downgrade.

The Uruguayan international has been a staple forward in FIFA for as long as we can remember, but an 88 OVR in FIFA 20 looks bizarre when considering he has only managed seven league appearances this year. We're going for a downgrade of 4, to 84 OVR.

David Luiz

Rating: 83 > 79

The one thing that's plagued David Luiz throughout his career is consistency. Arsenal fans won't need us to comment on how much he's struggled since his move to the Emirates, with the Gunners' defensive issues being exacerbated through injuries and suspensions.

We're predicting a hefty downgrade to 79, to reflect just how much he's struggled. It's fair to assume he'll be down the pecking order when next season starts.

Philippe Coutinho

Rating: 86 > 84

Philippe Coutinho is one player who was actually rumored to be joining Arsenal last summer. Instead, the ex-Liverpool midfielder made his way to Munich in Germany, where he's struggled to impress in a Bundesliga winning side.

We're going for a moderate downgrade of two, to 84 OVR. This will reflect his talent, but also his struggle to adjust to life away from Anfield.

Jesse Lingard

Rating: 82 > 78

Lingard, Man United and England attacking midfielder, has been some way off the mark this campaign. His lacklustre form and mediocre performances have seen him relegated to cup fixtures only, some way behind Bruno Fernandes or any of the Red Devils' other midfielders.

We're going for a downgrade to 78 OVR, to reflect just how poor he's been in the 19/20 campaign.

Eden Hazard

Rating: 91 >88

Eden Hazard hasn't necessarily been abysmal at Real Madrid, but he certainly hasn't hit the heights that made him such an unstoppable force at Chelsea. Not suggesting he be made an average gold card, but 91 seems far too high.

Other 91s are players like Kevin De Bruyne, Virgil Van Dijk and Kylian Mbappe. While Hazard was once considered in the league of those players, he's fallen behind at Real Madrid, and needs to work hard to get back to being considered one of the world's best forwards.

Mesut Ozil

Rating: 84 > 81

Next on our list is Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, whose appearances for Arsenal have only become harder to come by since the appointment of Mikel Arteta. He's clearly a man of incredible talent, but a host of football fans have questioned his attitude and work ethic in recent seasons.

A turnaround in prospects seems a long way off for the German CAM, who we're predicting will fall to 81 OVR.

So, there we have it! That's our list of possible downgrades for major players in FIFA 21. Do you agree with our picks, and most importantly the size of the downgrades? Let us know @UltimateTeamUK.