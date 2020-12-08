FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is about to be blocked in some countries

It appears that EA SPORTS are preparing to block the popular FIFA 21 mode, Ultimate Team, in selected countries as a new error message appeared in the game files.

On December 8, almost everybody in the FIFA community was hoping for a content drop of some sort.

Some suspected it may be a new Squad Building Challenge, or perhaps those elusive ICON Swaps, but ultimately, nothing arrived and players were left asking why.

Popular data miner FUT Watch did make a discovery, however, which could spell the end for some players depending on which country you’re playing in.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team block alert discovered

While Ultimate Team is still available to play in its original state across most of the regions where the game is available to buy, changes look to be on the cards.

The error alert found by FUT Watch simply says: “FIFA ULTIMATE TEAM is currently not accessible due to a demand from the authorities of your region.”

This discovery follows on from numerous lawsuits and complaints about the game potentially being classified as gambling in some regions. The latest, on December 1, actually accused the game of including technology for dictating matches as well.

The lawsuit stated: “Unbeknownst to most… EA utilizes technologies like ‘Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment’ and ‘Adaptive Difficulty.’ These technologies use heuristic prediction and intervention to dictate or even influence outcomes, thereby keeping gamers more engaged.”

This has since been vehemently denied by the developers. EA has defended their game’s use of loot boxes consistently, though it appears they are bracing themselves for some big changes in the near future – if this error code is anything to go by.

There has been no mention about potential regions having the mode adjusted for their players, though it appears we’re not far from finding out.