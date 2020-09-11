FIFA 21 Ultimate Team chemistry styles revealed with new icons

EA Sports is revamping chemistry styles in FIFA 21 ⁠— well, kind of. They are getting a fresh lick of paint with some new icons to match the theme of the new title, with EA revealing the 22 different styles on September 10.

When it comes down to it, chemistry styles in FUT can be the difference maker between breaking through an opponent’s defense or getting trounced yourself. You don’t want your star players working against you with chemistry styles that don’t suit them or your style of play.

That’s what makes the news of the potential of more chemistry styles coming out exciting. Some new ones could be made to fill the void left by the current set.

Chemistry styles list revealed for Ultimate Team. #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/lvVwNat3lV — FIFA 21 News (@UltimateTeamUK) September 10, 2020

EA has finally revealed exactly what chemistry styles are coming to FIFA 21. 22 styles will be available to FUT players, each with a unique set of boosted stats to get the most out of your players. They have even gotten a fresh lick of paint, which might take some getting used to.

If you were hoping for some new styles, you are out of luck for now. The 22 chemistry styles EA revealed for FIFA 21 are all the same from FIFA 20. The numbers haven't even changed, although this could be an option as the title nears launch.

If you need a quick refresher of the different chemistry styles, we’ve tabled them down below for you.

Attacking chemistry styles in FIFA 21

Name Distributions Stats Deadeye SHO +3

PAS +3 +10 Positioning, +15 Finishing, +10 Shot Power, +5 Long Shots, +5 Penalties, +5 Vision, +10 Free Kicks, +5 Long Passing, +15 Short Passing, +10 Curve Finisher SHO +3

PHY +3 +5 Finishing, +15 Shot Power, +15 Long Shots, +10 Volleys, +10 Penalties, +15 Jumping, +10 Strength, +10 Aggresion Hawk PAC +2

SHO +2

PHY +2 +10 Acceleration, +5 Sprint Speed, +10 Positioning, +5 Finishing, +10 Shot Power, +10 Long Shots, +10 Volleys, +5 Penalties, +10 Jumping, +5 Strength, +10 Aggression Hunter PAC +3

SHO +3 +15 Acceleration, +10 Sprint Speed, +15 Positioning, +10 Finishing, +10 Shot Power, +5 Long Shots, +10 Volleys, +15 Penalties Marksman SHO +2

DRI +2

PHY +2 +10 Positioning, +5 Finishing, +10 Shot Power, +10 Long Shots, +10 Volleys, +5 Penalties, +5 Agility, +5 Reactions, +5 Ball Control, +5 Dribbling, +10 Jumping, +5 Strength, +5 Aggression Sniper SHO +3

DRI +3 +10 Positioning, +15 Finishing, +10 Volleys, +15 Penalties, +5 Agility, +10 Balance, +5 Reactions, +5 Ball Control, +15 Dribbling

Midfield chemistry styles in FIFA 21

Name Distributions Stats Architect PAS +3

PHY +3 +10 Vision, +15 Crossing, +5 Free Kicks, +15 Long Passing, +10 Short Passing, +5 Curve, +5 Jumping, +15 Strength, +10 Aggression Artist PAS +3

DRI +3 +15 Vision, +5 Crossing, +15 Long Passing, +10 Short Passing, +5 Curve, +5 Agility, +5 Balance, +10 Reactions, +5 Ball Control, +15 Dribbling Catalyst PAC +3

PAS +3 +15 Acceleration, +10 Sprint Speed, +15 Vision, +10 Crossing, +10 Free Kicks, +5 Long Passing, +10 Short Passing, +15 Curve Engine PAC +2

PAS +2

DRI +2 +10 Acceleration, +5 Sprint Speed, +5 Vision, +5 Crossing, +10 Free Kicks, +5 Long Passing, +10 Short Passing, +5 Curve, +5 Agility, +10 Balance, +5 Reactions, +5 Ball Control, +10 Dribbling Maestro SHO +2

PAS +2

DRI +2 +5 Positioning, +5 Finishing, +10 Shot Power, +10 Long Passing, +10 Volleys, +5 Vision, +10 Free Kicks, +5 Long Passing, +10 Short Passing, +5 Reactions, +5 Ball Control, +10 Dribbling Powerhouse PAS +3

DEF +3 +10 Vision, +5 Crossing, +10 Long Passing, +15 Short Passing, +10 Curve, +5 Interceptions, +10 Marking, +15 Standing Tackle, +10 Sliding Tackle

Defending chemistry styles in FIFA 21

Name Distributions Stats Anchor PAC+2

DEF+2

PHY+2 +10 Acceleration, +5 Spring Speed, +5 Interceptions, +10 Heading, +10 Marking, +10 Standing Tackle, +10 Sliding Tackle, +10 Jumping, +10 Strength, +10 Aggression Backbone PAS +2

DEF+2

PHY+2 +5 Vision, +5 Crossing, +5 Long Passing, +10 Short Passing, +5 Curve, +5 Interceptions, +5 Heading, +10 Marking, +10 Standing Tackle, +10 Sliding Tackle, +5 Jumping, +10 Strength, +5 Aggression Gladiator SHO +3

DEF +3 +15 Positioning, +5 Finishing, +10 Shot Power, +5 Long Shots, +10 Interceptions, +15 Heading, +5 Marking, +10 Standing Tackle, +15 Sliding Tackle Guardian DRI +3

DEF +3 +5 Agility, +10 Balance, +5 Reactions, +5 Ball Control, +15 Dribbling, +10 Interceptions, +5 Heading, +15 Marking, +10 Standing Tackle, +10 Sliding Tackle Sentinel DEF +3

PHY +3 +5 Interceptions, +10 Heading, +15 Marking, +15 Standing Tackle, +15 Sliding Tackle, +5 Jumping, +15 Strength, +10 Aggression Shadow PAC +3

DEF +3 +15 Acceleration, +10 Sprint Speed, +10 Interceptions, +10 Heading, +15 Marking, +15 Standing Tackle, +15 Sliding Tackle

Goalkeeper chemistry styles in FIFA 21

Name Distributions Stats Cat REF +2

SPD +2

POS +2 +10 Reflex, +10 Speed, +10 Positioning Glove DIV +2

HAN +2

POS +2 +10 Diving, +10 Handling, + 10 Positioning Shield KIC +2

REF +2

SPD +2 +10 Kicking, +10 Reflex, +10 Speed Wall DIV +2

HAN +2

KIC +2 +10 Diving, +10 Handling, +10 Kicking

Obviously, if EA makes any changes to chemistry styles, we will let you know.