FIFA 21 Ultimate Team chemistry styles revealed with new icons

EA Sports is revamping chemistry styles in FIFA 21 — well, kind of. They are getting a fresh lick of paint with some new icons to match the theme of the new title, with EA revealing the 22 different styles on September 10.
When it comes down to it, chemistry styles in FUT can be the difference maker between breaking through an opponent’s defense or getting trounced yourself. You don’t want your star players working against you with chemistry styles that don’t suit them or your style of play.
That’s what makes the news of the potential of more chemistry styles coming out exciting. Some new ones could be made to fill the void left by the current set.
Chemistry styles list revealed for Ultimate Team. #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/lvVwNat3lV
— FIFA 21 News (@UltimateTeamUK) September 10, 2020
EA has finally revealed exactly what chemistry styles are coming to FIFA 21. 22 styles will be available to FUT players, each with a unique set of boosted stats to get the most out of your players. They have even gotten a fresh lick of paint, which might take some getting used to.
If you were hoping for some new styles, you are out of luck for now. The 22 chemistry styles EA revealed for FIFA 21 are all the same from FIFA 20. The numbers haven't even changed, although this could be an option as the title nears launch.
If you need a quick refresher of the different chemistry styles, we’ve tabled them down below for you.
Attacking chemistry styles in FIFA 21
|Name
|Distributions
|Stats
|Deadeye
|SHO +3
PAS +3
|+10 Positioning, +15 Finishing, +10 Shot Power, +5 Long Shots, +5 Penalties, +5 Vision, +10 Free Kicks, +5 Long Passing, +15 Short Passing, +10 Curve
|Finisher
|SHO +3
PHY +3
|+5 Finishing, +15 Shot Power, +15 Long Shots, +10 Volleys, +10 Penalties, +15 Jumping, +10 Strength, +10 Aggresion
|Hawk
|PAC +2
SHO +2
PHY +2
|+10 Acceleration, +5 Sprint Speed, +10 Positioning, +5 Finishing, +10 Shot Power, +10 Long Shots, +10 Volleys, +5 Penalties, +10 Jumping, +5 Strength, +10 Aggression
|Hunter
|PAC +3
SHO +3
|+15 Acceleration, +10 Sprint Speed, +15 Positioning, +10 Finishing, +10 Shot Power, +5 Long Shots, +10 Volleys, +15 Penalties
|Marksman
|SHO +2
DRI +2
PHY +2
|+10 Positioning, +5 Finishing, +10 Shot Power, +10 Long Shots, +10 Volleys, +5 Penalties, +5 Agility, +5 Reactions, +5 Ball Control, +5 Dribbling, +10 Jumping, +5 Strength, +5 Aggression
|Sniper
|SHO +3
DRI +3
|+10 Positioning, +15 Finishing, +10 Volleys, +15 Penalties, +5 Agility, +10 Balance, +5 Reactions, +5 Ball Control, +15 Dribbling
Midfield chemistry styles in FIFA 21
|Name
|Distributions
|Stats
|Architect
|PAS +3
PHY +3
|+10 Vision, +15 Crossing, +5 Free Kicks, +15 Long Passing, +10 Short Passing, +5 Curve, +5 Jumping, +15 Strength, +10 Aggression
|Artist
|PAS +3
DRI +3
|+15 Vision, +5 Crossing, +15 Long Passing, +10 Short Passing, +5 Curve, +5 Agility, +5 Balance, +10 Reactions, +5 Ball Control, +15 Dribbling
|Catalyst
|PAC +3
PAS +3
|+15 Acceleration, +10 Sprint Speed, +15 Vision, +10 Crossing, +10 Free Kicks, +5 Long Passing, +10 Short Passing, +15 Curve
|Engine
|PAC +2
PAS +2
DRI +2
|+10 Acceleration, +5 Sprint Speed, +5 Vision, +5 Crossing, +10 Free Kicks, +5 Long Passing, +10 Short Passing, +5 Curve, +5 Agility, +10 Balance, +5 Reactions, +5 Ball Control, +10 Dribbling
|Maestro
|SHO +2
PAS +2
DRI +2
|+5 Positioning, +5 Finishing, +10 Shot Power, +10 Long Passing, +10 Volleys, +5 Vision, +10 Free Kicks, +5 Long Passing, +10 Short Passing, +5 Reactions, +5 Ball Control, +10 Dribbling
|Powerhouse
|PAS +3
DEF +3
|+10 Vision, +5 Crossing, +10 Long Passing, +15 Short Passing, +10 Curve, +5 Interceptions, +10 Marking, +15 Standing Tackle, +10 Sliding Tackle
Defending chemistry styles in FIFA 21
|Name
|Distributions
|Stats
|Anchor
|PAC+2
DEF+2
PHY+2
|+10 Acceleration, +5 Spring Speed, +5 Interceptions, +10 Heading, +10 Marking, +10 Standing Tackle, +10 Sliding Tackle, +10 Jumping, +10 Strength, +10 Aggression
|Backbone
|PAS +2
DEF+2
PHY+2
|+5 Vision, +5 Crossing, +5 Long Passing, +10 Short Passing, +5 Curve, +5 Interceptions, +5 Heading, +10 Marking, +10 Standing Tackle, +10 Sliding Tackle, +5 Jumping, +10 Strength, +5 Aggression
|Gladiator
|SHO +3
DEF +3
|+15 Positioning, +5 Finishing, +10 Shot Power, +5 Long Shots, +10 Interceptions, +15 Heading, +5 Marking, +10 Standing Tackle, +15 Sliding Tackle
|Guardian
|DRI +3
DEF +3
|+5 Agility, +10 Balance, +5 Reactions, +5 Ball Control, +15 Dribbling, +10 Interceptions, +5 Heading, +15 Marking, +10 Standing Tackle, +10 Sliding Tackle
|Sentinel
|DEF +3
PHY +3
|+5 Interceptions, +10 Heading, +15 Marking, +15 Standing Tackle, +15 Sliding Tackle, +5 Jumping, +15 Strength, +10 Aggression
|Shadow
|PAC +3
DEF +3
|+15 Acceleration, +10 Sprint Speed, +10 Interceptions, +10 Heading, +15 Marking, +15 Standing Tackle, +15 Sliding Tackle
Goalkeeper chemistry styles in FIFA 21
|Name
|Distributions
|Stats
|Cat
|REF +2
SPD +2
POS +2
|+10 Reflex, +10 Speed, +10 Positioning
|Glove
|DIV +2
HAN +2
POS +2
|+10 Diving, +10 Handling, + 10 Positioning
|Shield
|KIC +2
REF +2
SPD +2
|+10 Kicking, +10 Reflex, +10 Speed
|Wall
|DIV +2
HAN +2
KIC +2
|+10 Diving, +10 Handling, +10 Kicking
Obviously, if EA makes any changes to chemistry styles, we will let you know.