The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 32, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

The new TOTW looks set to rival the Premier League Team of the Season!

Gareth Bale, Kai Havertz, Eder Militao, and pacey French fullback Theo Hernandez are expected to headline this week’s lineup. Bale, in particular, should be a clear lock after bowling relegated Sheffield United over with a hat-trick in matchday 34. Young Chelsea midfielder Havertz should be an unavoidable pick — though you never know with EA SPORTS — after a double in a 2-0 win over Fulham.

Advertisement

Benfica’s Pizzi, Lille’s Zeki Celik, and Genk’s Theo Bongonda should also be in with a shout, as should Paris Saint-Germain’s star defender Marquinhos.

Sassuolo shot-stopper Andrea Consigli should also make the cut.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the TOTW lineup will drop and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Team of the Week 32 start time

On May 5, FIFA publishers EA will release the thirty-second batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 32 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm ET, 4am AEDT for those around the world.

Advertisement

These boosted TOTW 32 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 32 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 32 cards slip ⁠— it’s actually been nearly four months since the devs accidentally pushed out IF upgrades early, so it’s unlikely they’ll make that mistake again any time soon.

Read More: Premier League FIFA 21 TOTS revealed

That said, if any leaks drop ahead of the official reveal, we’ll let you know.

Advertisement

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 32 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 32 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our upgrade tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo – 81→84→86

Nahuel Guzmán – Tigres – 79→82

Zeki Celik – Lille – 77→81

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan – 80→83→86→88

Dan Burn – Brighton & Hove Albion – 75→78

Lee Brown – Portsmouth – 65→76

Eder Militao – Real Madrid – 80→84

Marquinhos – PSG – 85→86→87

Zouhair Feddal – Sporting Lisbon – 78→81

Jackson Yueill – San Jose Earthquakes – 70→75

Vitaliy Buyalskyi – Dynamo Kyiv – 74→80

Pizzi – Benfica – 84→86

Imran Louza – Nantes – 74→80

Carles Gil – New England Revolution – 76→79

Felipe Pardo – Pachuca – 75→82

Georges-Kévin Nkoudou – Besiktas – 75→80

Ferran Torres – Manchester City – 81→83

Gareth Bale – Spurs – 83→85→89

Theo Bongonda – Genk – 74→80→83

Harry Wilson – Cardiff City – 77→80

Kieran Dowell – Norwich City – 69→76

Kai Havertz – Chelsea – 85→88

Kemar Roofe – Rangers – 72→78

Joaquin Correa – Lazio – 81→84

Rodrigo Palacio – Bologna – 75→81

Cyle Larin – Besiktas – 72→79→82

Kike Garcia – Eibar – 77→80

Ado Onaiwu – Yokohama FM – 69→77

Brendan Kiernan – Harrogate Town – 59→71

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s Team of the Week 32 predictions.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!