FIFA 21 TOTW 30 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 30 will soon be released in Ultimate Team. So, we’ve got some predictions for who could make it in this week.

After a little bit of a content drought in FIFA Ultimate Team, we’ve now hit that point of the year that many fans wait for – Team of the Season.

That’s right, the start of the Team of the Season promo is on the horizon, and voting has already started for the community squad, with other leagues set to come in the weeks that follow as usual.

Before we get the first Team of the Season release, though, we’ve still got a Team of the Week to get through. So, let’s get into some predictions.

Headlining our predictions this week are Kylian Mbappe, Mason Greenwood, Rodrigo De Paul, Memphis Depay, and Ciro Immobile. Again, it could be a good week for the forwards.

Mbappe helped PSG kept touch with Lille in a bitterly close Ligue 1 title race with some late heroics, while Depay did the same for Lyon. De Paul was in fine form for Udinese, bagging again from midfield.

Aside from the big names, we’ve also given nods to Leon Bailey, Javier Hernandez, and Samuel Chukuweze. All three played major roles in their wins, contributing with goals. Hernandez, especially, deserves a TOTW card given it’s the first week of MLS action.

FIFA 21 TOTW 30 Predictions | Team of the Week 30

GK: Alexandre Oukidja – FC Metz

GK: Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta

LB: Christian Gunter – Freiburg

LB: Yusuke Maruhashi – Cerezo Osaka

RB: Pol Lirola – Marseille

RB: Kelvin Amian – Toulouse

CB: Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund

CB: Matthias Ginter – Borussia Monchengladbach

CDM: Fernando – Sevilla

CDM: Grzegorz Krychowiak – Lokomotiv Moscow

CM: Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese

CM: Mattias Svanberg – Bologna

LM: Leon Bailey – Bayer Leverkusen

LM: Blair Turgott – Östersunds FK

RM: Mason Greenwood – Manchester United

RM: Roman Yaremchuk – KAA Gent

RW: Samuel Chukuweze – Villareal

CAM: Gastón Pereiro – Cagliari

CF: Jonas Hofmann – Borussia Monchengladbach

LF: Memphis Depay – Lyon

ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG

ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio

ST: Angel Correa – Atlético Madrid

ST: Javier Hernandez – LA Galaxy

ST: Jean Pierre Nsame – BSC Young Boys

ST: Raúl Ruidíaz – Seattle Sounders

ST: Jamie Maclaren – Melbourne City

TOTW 30 Silver Stars prediction: Dominik Martinovic

In terms of a Silver Star player, we’ve gone for SV Waldhof forward Dominik Martinovic. Although he is a 60-rated forward in FIFA currently, the Croatian striker bagged a brace over VFB Lubeck.

That could get into the main Team of the Week lineup, but we’ve sprung for him as a Silver Stars because, well, with a nice upgrade, would fit the bill perfectly.

FIFA 21 TOTW 30 release time

As ever, these predictions come with our standard caveat that they are just predictions and are in no way official. EA has the final say, and with TOTS coming up, they could hold back some of the bigger names.

Either way, TOTW 30 will release on Wednesday, April 21 at 6 PM. In the meantime, we’ll have the latest updates on our Twitter accounts – @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.