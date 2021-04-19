 FIFA 21 TOTW 30 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 30 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

Published: 19/Apr/2021 15:12

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW 30 predictions with Mbappe and Immobile cards
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 30 will soon be released in Ultimate Team. So, we’ve got some predictions for who could make it in this week. 

After a little bit of a content drought in FIFA Ultimate Team, we’ve now hit that point of the year that many fans wait for – Team of the Season. 

That’s right, the start of the Team of the Season promo is on the horizon, and voting has already started for the community squad, with other leagues set to come in the weeks that follow as usual. 

Before we get the first Team of the Season release, though, we’ve still got a Team of the Week to get through. So, let’s get into some predictions. 

Advertisement

Mbappe FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Kylian Mbappe, the game’s cover star, is among the very best in FIFA 21.

Headlining our predictions this week are Kylian Mbappe, Mason Greenwood, Rodrigo De Paul, Memphis Depay, and Ciro Immobile. Again, it could be a good week for the forwards.

Mbappe helped PSG kept touch with Lille in a bitterly close Ligue 1 title race with some late heroics, while Depay did the same for Lyon. De Paul was in fine form for Udinese, bagging again from midfield. 

Aside from the big names, we’ve also given nods to Leon Bailey, Javier Hernandez, and Samuel Chukuweze. All three played major roles in their wins, contributing with goals. Hernandez, especially, deserves a TOTW card given it’s the first week of MLS action.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 TOTW 30 Predictions | Team of the Week 30

  • GK: Alexandre Oukidja – FC Metz
  • GK: Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta
  • LB: Christian Gunter – Freiburg
  • LB: Yusuke Maruhashi – Cerezo Osaka
  • RB: Pol Lirola – Marseille
  • RB: Kelvin Amian – Toulouse
  • CB: Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
  • CB: Matthias Ginter – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • CDM: Fernando – Sevilla
  • CDM: Grzegorz Krychowiak – Lokomotiv Moscow 
  • CM: Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese
  • CM: Mattias Svanberg – Bologna
  • LM: Leon Bailey – Bayer Leverkusen
  • LM: Blair Turgott – Östersunds FK
  • RM: Mason Greenwood – Manchester United
  • RM: Roman Yaremchuk – KAA Gent
  • RW: Samuel Chukuweze – Villareal
  • CAM: Gastón Pereiro – Cagliari
  • CF: Jonas Hofmann – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • LF: Memphis Depay – Lyon 
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG
  • ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio
  • ST: Angel Correa – Atlético Madrid
  • ST: Javier Hernandez – LA Galaxy
  • ST: Jean Pierre Nsame – BSC Young Boys
  • ST: Raúl Ruidíaz – Seattle Sounders
  • ST: Jamie Maclaren – Melbourne City

TOTW 30 Silver Stars prediction: Dominik Martinovic

In terms of a Silver Star player, we’ve gone for SV Waldhof forward Dominik Martinovic. Although he is a 60-rated forward in FIFA currently, the Croatian striker bagged a brace over VFB Lubeck.

That could get into the main Team of the Week lineup, but we’ve sprung for him as a Silver Stars because, well, with a nice upgrade, would fit the bill perfectly. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 30 release time

As ever, these predictions come with our standard caveat that they are just predictions and are in no way official. EA has the final say, and with TOTS coming up, they could hold back some of the bigger names.

Advertisement

Either way, TOTW 30 will release on Wednesday, April 21 at 6 PM. In the meantime, we’ll have the latest updates on our Twitter accounts – @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.

Advertisement
Advertisement