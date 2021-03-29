FIFA 21 TOTW 27 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 27 will be dropping into Ultimate Team, and after an action-packed round of international games, it could be a tasty squad. So, we’ve got some predictions.

As the football season continues to roll on, so does the FIFA Ultimate Team content. A small lull in content finally gave way to FUT Birthday on March 26, with a second team coming down the pipe.

Before we get that Team 2, though, Team of the Week will be dropping into packs following a round of international games.

National teams, aside from South America, have been in action for tournament qualifiers and friendlies, and these make up the bulk of our predictions. So, without any further ado, let’s get into them.

Headlining our predictions this week are Kai Havertz, Matthijs De Ligt, Jodi Alba, Alphonso Davies, and Dusan Tadic. Every one of them stood out for their national sides and are well worthy of an upgraded card.

Additionally, we’ve also got nods for Tomas Soucek, Milan Skrinar, and Serge Aurier. Soucek grabbed a hat-trick for the Czech Republic and should get his third in-form of the season in the process.

We’ve also had some league games as well, with Sergi Darder grabbing two goals from midfield in Espanyol’s 3-1 win over Castellon.

FIFA 21 TOTW 27 Predictions | Team of the Week 27

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan

GK: Martin Dubravka – Newcastle United

LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona

LWB: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich

RB: Serge Aurier – Spurs

RWB: Jonas Svensson – AZ Alkmaar

CB: Milan Skrinar – Inter Milan

CB: Matthijs De Ligt – Juventus

CDM: Tomas Soucek – West Ham United

CM: Sergi Darder – Espanyol

CM: Ozan Tufan – Fenerbahçe

CM: Enis Bardhi – Levante

CAM: Kai Havertz – Chelsea

RM: Patrick Wimmer – Austria Vienna

RW: Teruhito Nakagawa – Yokohama Marinos

RW: Dusan Tadic – Ajax

LM: Thorgan Hazard – Borussia Dortmund

LM: Gerson Rodrigues – Dynamo Kiev

LW: Mikkel Damsgaard – Sampdoria

CF: Sasa Kalajdzic – VFB Stuttgart

CF: Cyle Larin – Besiktas

ST: Burak Yilmaz – Lille

ST: Dominic Calvert-Lewin – Everton

ST: Stefan Jovetic – AS Monaco

ST: Jonson Clarke-Harris – Peterborough United

TOTW 27 Silver Stars prediction – Craig Noone

In terms of a Silver Stars card this week, we’re going all the way to the Australian A-League to pick out Melbourne City’s Craig Noone.

The Liverpool-born winger bagged two goals and chipped in with an assist in a 4-1 win over Western Sydney, earning Man of the Match honors in the process.

🇦🇺 Two goals and an assist for Craig Noone (@craignoone) this morning, helping Melbourne City to a 4-1 win. This very clever quickly taken free kick the pick of the bunch. 🎥 @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/Aiyex4ef7o — English Players Abroad (@EnglishAbroad1) March 26, 2021

FIFA 21 TOTW 27 release time

Of course, these are just our predictions for TOTW 27 and aren’t official in any way. As ever, that decision lays with EA. They may not choose to focus on international games as much as we have, which would make our predictions way out.

Regardless, TOTW 27 will be released on Wednesday, March 31 at 6 PM GMT, and you can find all our latest FIFA updates over on Twitter – @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.