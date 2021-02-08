Logo
FIFA 21 TOTW 20 predictions: Neuer, Varane, Foden

Published: 8/Feb/2021 14:31 Updated: 8/Feb/2021 16:48

by Connor Bennett
Future Stars is the newest promo to go live in FIFA 21, but Team of the Week 20 is on the horizon, and it’s looking like a decent squad. So, here are our predictions. 

With Team of the Year cards coming and going, EA SPORTS will start releasing a few different promos in FIFA 21 now.

We’ve already had the start of Future Stars, with the first batch of cards and squad building challenges. Though, you can always rely on Team of the Week to bring some nice cards too. 

This week, Team of the Week 20 is shaping up to be a solid team with a few standout players, so without any further ado, let’s jump into our predictions.

Headlining our predictions this week are Manuel Neuer, Memphis Depay, Raphael Varane, and Phil Foden. 

Foden, who earned man of the match honors in the 4-1 win over Liverpool, beats out teammate Ilkay Gundogan given the German’s nomination for Premier League Player of the Month.

Elsewhere, we’ve given nods to Jonathan David – which would see his One to Watch card boosted – Angelino, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Pedro Gonçalves for their match-winning performances during the last few days. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 20 Predictions | Team of the Week 20

  • GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich
  • GK: Fernando Muslera – Galatasaray
  • LB: Angelino – RB Leipzig
  • RB: Jonathan Schmid – Freiburg
  • RWB: Yukinari Sugawara – AZ Alkmaar
  • CB: Raphael Varane – Real Madrid
  • CB: Moussa Niakhaté – FSV Mainz 05
  • CM: Alexandr Golovin – AS Monaco
  • CM: Joan Jordan – Sevilla
  • CM: Elvis Rexhbecaj – FC Koln
  • CAM: Phil Foden – Manchester City
  • CAM: Jese Lingard – West Ham United
  • LM: Kerem Demirbay – Bayer Leverkusen
  • LW: Gaëtan Laborde – Montpellier
  • LW: Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad
  • LW: Noa Lang – Club Brugge
  • RM: Angel Di Maria – PSG
  • RW: Pedro Gonçalves – Sporting Lisbon
  • CF: Memphis Depay – Lyon
  • ST: Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan
  • ST: Jonathan David – Lille
  • ST: Donyell Malen – PSV
  • ST: Jean-Pierre Nsame – Young Boys
  • ST: Goran Pandev – Genoa

TOTW 20 Silver Stars prediction – Anto Grgic

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’re going with FC Sion midfielder Anto Grgic.

The 24-year-old bagged a hat-trick in Sion’s 3-2 win over FC ST. Gallen, including his winner which came deep into injury time. A worthy pick for a hefty silver upgrade. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 20 and aren’t official in any way. EA might have plans for Silver Stars cards that affect our choices, so, we’ll just have to wait and see. 

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 20 will be released on Wednesday, February 10 at 6 pm GMT.

FIFA 21 FUT Birthday countdown: Release date, FUT cards & more

Published: 8/Feb/2021 13:23

by Connor Bennett
It’s almost time for Ultimate Team to celebrate FIFA 21 FUT Birthday, and EA should have some nice content lined up. Here’s what we know about the promo.

Contents

Since first being released back in FIFA 09, Ultimate Team has gone from strength to strength. The formula stays the same, but new content and features make things fresh every year.

The constant new promos are always something to look forward to, and in FIFA 21, we’ve had some classics as well as some new ones.

The next big promo that we’re gearing up for is FUT Birthday, the annual celebration of Ultimate Team’s inception. So, here’s what we know about FIFA 21’s plans for the party.

EA SPORTS
FUT Birthday has been celebrated for the last few years in FIFA.

FIFA 21 FUT Birthday start date

Unlike some other promos, EA can’t really just spring FUT Birthday onto us with a surprise loading screen. It’s a birthday after all, it’s the same date every year.

It’s just a case of when they want to celebrate the birthday – be it at the start of the promo or during it. Last year, it started a little later than planned, but football was on a temporary pause at that point.

This year, it should start on FUT’s actual birthday, March 19. That’s a Friday, and EA love a Friday start for big promos.

FIFA 21 FUT Birthday cards & rewards

In previous years, EA have released boosted cards of some of the best players in the game. No one will be forgetting FIFA 20’s Nick Pope in a hurry.

It should be a similar story this year, too. We’ll get a team or two of players releasing, as well as special packs, and a nice new card design.

EA SPORTS
FIFA 20’s FUT Birthday celebration had some great cards.

FUT Birthday SBCs & Objectives in FIFA 21

On top of new cards, yes, we should get some new SBCs and Objectives to work on too. It’s just a case of wheter these are going to be daily releases or staggered.

Again, cards and packs should be locked to SBCs and Objectives, so if you like to do SBCs or play games solely for the challenges, there will be content for you.

FIFA 21 FUT Birthday packs and leaks

Just like with Team of the Year and other major promos, lightning rounds and special packs should return in this years celebration.

Though, it’s unlikely that we’ll get any new pack types. They’ll likely just be the ones we’ve come to know and open each and every year. 

As we get closer and closer to FIFA 21’s FUT Birthday party, we’ll be updating this article with new info, so be sure to check back in with us.

Also, be sure to check our Twitter page – @UltimateTeamUK – where we’ll also provide updates on what to expect.

