FIFA 21 TOTW 20 predictions: Neuer, Varane, Foden

Future Stars is the newest promo to go live in FIFA 21, but Team of the Week 20 is on the horizon, and it’s looking like a decent squad. So, here are our predictions.
With Team of the Year cards coming and going, EA SPORTS will start releasing a few different promos in FIFA 21 now.
We’ve already had the start of Future Stars, with the first batch of cards and squad building challenges. Though, you can always rely on Team of the Week to bring some nice cards too.
This week, Team of the Week 20 is shaping up to be a solid team with a few standout players, so without any further ado, let’s jump into our predictions.
Headlining our predictions this week are Manuel Neuer, Memphis Depay, Raphael Varane, and Phil Foden.
Foden, who earned man of the match honors in the 4-1 win over Liverpool, beats out teammate Ilkay Gundogan given the German’s nomination for Premier League Player of the Month.
Elsewhere, we’ve given nods to Jonathan David – which would see his One to Watch card boosted – Angelino, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Pedro Gonçalves for their match-winning performances during the last few days.
FIFA 21 TOTW 20 Predictions | Team of the Week 20
- GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich
- GK: Fernando Muslera – Galatasaray
- LB: Angelino – RB Leipzig
- RB: Jonathan Schmid – Freiburg
- RWB: Yukinari Sugawara – AZ Alkmaar
- CB: Raphael Varane – Real Madrid
- CB: Moussa Niakhaté – FSV Mainz 05
- CM: Alexandr Golovin – AS Monaco
- CM: Joan Jordan – Sevilla
- CM: Elvis Rexhbecaj – FC Koln
- CAM: Phil Foden – Manchester City
- CAM: Jese Lingard – West Ham United
- LM: Kerem Demirbay – Bayer Leverkusen
- LW: Gaëtan Laborde – Montpellier
- LW: Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad
- LW: Noa Lang – Club Brugge
- RM: Angel Di Maria – PSG
- RW: Pedro Gonçalves – Sporting Lisbon
- CF: Memphis Depay – Lyon
- ST: Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan
- ST: Jonathan David – Lille
- ST: Donyell Malen – PSV
- ST: Jean-Pierre Nsame – Young Boys
- ST: Goran Pandev – Genoa
TOTW 20 Silver Stars prediction – Anto Grgic
In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’re going with FC Sion midfielder Anto Grgic.
The 24-year-old bagged a hat-trick in Sion’s 3-2 win over FC ST. Gallen, including his winner which came deep into injury time. A worthy pick for a hefty silver upgrade.
WHAT. A. GAME. 💥
Anto Grgic a délivré Tourbillon dans le temps additionnel. Avec vous, cela aurait été encore plus beau. #FCSion #TousEnsemble❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/ibdkD9lobZ
— FC Sion (@FCSion) February 3, 2021
Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 20 and aren’t official in any way. EA might have plans for Silver Stars cards that affect our choices, so, we’ll just have to wait and see.
Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 20 will be released on Wednesday, February 10 at 6 pm GMT.