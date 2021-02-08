FIFA 21 TOTW 20 predictions: Neuer, Varane, Foden

Future Stars is the newest promo to go live in FIFA 21, but Team of the Week 20 is on the horizon, and it’s looking like a decent squad. So, here are our predictions.

With Team of the Year cards coming and going, EA SPORTS will start releasing a few different promos in FIFA 21 now.

We’ve already had the start of Future Stars, with the first batch of cards and squad building challenges. Though, you can always rely on Team of the Week to bring some nice cards too.

This week, Team of the Week 20 is shaping up to be a solid team with a few standout players, so without any further ado, let’s jump into our predictions.

Headlining our predictions this week are Manuel Neuer, Memphis Depay, Raphael Varane, and Phil Foden.

Foden, who earned man of the match honors in the 4-1 win over Liverpool, beats out teammate Ilkay Gundogan given the German’s nomination for Premier League Player of the Month.

Elsewhere, we’ve given nods to Jonathan David – which would see his One to Watch card boosted – Angelino, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Pedro Gonçalves for their match-winning performances during the last few days.

FIFA 21 TOTW 20 Predictions | Team of the Week 20

GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich

GK: Fernando Muslera – Galatasaray

LB: Angelino – RB Leipzig

RB: Jonathan Schmid – Freiburg

RWB: Yukinari Sugawara – AZ Alkmaar

CB: Raphael Varane – Real Madrid

CB: Moussa Niakhaté – FSV Mainz 05

CM: Alexandr Golovin – AS Monaco

CM: Joan Jordan – Sevilla

CM: Elvis Rexhbecaj – FC Koln

CAM: Phil Foden – Manchester City

CAM: Jese Lingard – West Ham United

LM: Kerem Demirbay – Bayer Leverkusen

LW: Gaëtan Laborde – Montpellier

LW: Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad

LW: Noa Lang – Club Brugge

RM: Angel Di Maria – PSG

RW: Pedro Gonçalves – Sporting Lisbon

CF: Memphis Depay – Lyon

ST: Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan

ST: Jonathan David – Lille

ST: Donyell Malen – PSV

ST: Jean-Pierre Nsame – Young Boys

ST: Goran Pandev – Genoa

TOTW 20 Silver Stars prediction – Anto Grgic

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’re going with FC Sion midfielder Anto Grgic.

The 24-year-old bagged a hat-trick in Sion’s 3-2 win over FC ST. Gallen, including his winner which came deep into injury time. A worthy pick for a hefty silver upgrade.

WHAT. A. GAME. 💥 Anto Grgic a délivré Tourbillon dans le temps additionnel. Avec vous, cela aurait été encore plus beau. #FCSion #TousEnsemble❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/ibdkD9lobZ — FC Sion (@FCSion) February 3, 2021

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 20 and aren’t official in any way. EA might have plans for Silver Stars cards that affect our choices, so, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 20 will be released on Wednesday, February 10 at 6 pm GMT.