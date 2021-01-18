 FIFA 21 TOTW 17 predictions: Muller, Insigne, Stones - Dexerto
FIFA 21 TOTW 17 predictions: Muller, Insigne, Stones

Published: 18/Jan/2021 14:21

by Connor Bennett
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 17 is on the horizon in Ultimate Team. While Team of the Year might be the focus of some players, this could set could have some nice cards. So, here are our predictions. 

With the FA Cup getting underway last week, Team of the Week 16 gave EA the chance to shine the spotlight on some other leagues while also adding in a handful of standout players.

This week, as we approach TOTW 17, English sides are eligible again, and should feature a decent bit as there were a few outstanding performances. Of course, though, we’ll still get players from all over the globe.

So, without any further ado, here are our predictions for FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 17. 

Alisson Becker in FIFA 21
EA Sports
Liverpool’s Alisson Becker should be a shoe-in for TOTY, but deservers other cards.

This week our predictions are headed by two players who could end up with a Team of the Year card – Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller. Alisson saved the Reds a point in a tight game against Manchester United.

Elsewhere, we’ve included Matheus Pereira for his MOTM performance for West Brom against Wolves, Lorenzo Insigne for his goals and assist for Napoli, and Nicolo Barella for his performance against Juventus. 

Ajax’s Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is a bit of a throwback, as he hasn’t a TOTW card in forever. However, he deserves one for lifting the Amsterdam side to a late win over FC Twente. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 17 Predictions | Team of the Week 17

  • GK: Alisson – Liverpool
  • GK: Stefan Ortega – Arminia Bielefeld
  • LB: Layvin Kurzawa – PSG
  • RB: Thomas Meunier – Borussia Dortmund
  • RB: Sofiane Alakouch – Nimes
  • CB: Patrick Mainka – FC Heidenheim
  • CB: John Stones – Manchester City
  • CDM: Peter Zulj – RSC Anderlecht
  • CM: Youri Tielemans – Leicester City
  • CM: Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar 
  • CM: Tanguy Ndombele – Spurs
  • CM: Nicolò Barella – Inter Milan
  • RM: Salvador Agra – CD Tondela
  • LM: Sammy Ameobi – Nottingham Forest
  • CAM: Luis Alberto – Lazio
  • CAM: Matheus Pereira – West Brom
  • CAM: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich 
  • LW: Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli
  • ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
  • ST: Donyell Malen – PSV
  • ST: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar – Ajax
  • ST: Luka Jovic – Frankfurt
  • ST: Charlie Wyke – Sunderland

TOTW 17 Silver Star predcition – Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’ve gone with Crotone’s Nigerian striker Simeon Nwankwo – who is simply known as Simy in FIFA. 

The 28-year-old bagged two goals and chipped in with an assist during the win over Benevento, and should get a nice boost to the top end of the current silver cards. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 17 and aren’t official in any way. EA might decide to hold certain players back because of TOTY – though, that is set to be revealed “later in January. 

Either way, it’s only a short wait until we know who is in TOTW 17 as the new cards will be released on Wednesday, January 20 at 6 PM GMT.

FIFA 21 Team of the Year countdown: Nominees, Voting, TOTY Predictions

Published: 18/Jan/2021 10:52

by Connor Bennett
Messi, Ramos and Kane TOTY 21 Fifa

FIFA 21 Team of the Year will be here before you know it, and, we’ve got all the info on release dates, new cards, and a whole lot more. 

The FIFA 21 cycle is starting to get up to speed now we’ve made the jump from FUTMAS – this year, known as Freeze – and moved into the new year. 

TOTY is not to be confused with Team of the Season, which releases in the springtime, this promo is all about fans voting for the best players in the game.

The promo typically produces some of the best, non-icon cards in FIFA, but, will it be the same this year? Here’s everything that’s been confirmed.

Team of the Year always delivers in FIFA – and FIFA 20’s squad was insane.

When does Team of the Year come out FIFA 21?

As noted, FIFA 20’s FUTMAS event held the key to TOTY cards in the form of nominees and voting. Fans got to vote for a squad of 11 players from a pool of 55 nominees, with EA tallying the votes. 

EA took a slightly different approach this season and opened the voting for Team of the Year on Thursday, January 7 after announcing it the day prior.

With voting previously starting on Jan 7, we still don’t yet know when cards will start entering packs, though we would guess it could occur around the week of January 18, giving players time to vote on who they want to see in TOTY.

FIFA 21 TOTY nominees

In terms of who might be on the side itself, it’s going to be some of the world’s best players, so it’s incredibly difficult to pick out a few predictions.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Virgil Van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar should all get nominee nods, but expect a few others as well.

Last year, the inclusions of Frenkie De Jong, Mathias De Ligt, and N’Golo Kante might have raised a few eyebrows, but that’s what players voted for at the end of the day. 

EA SPORTS
The full list of nominees for FIFA 21 Team of the Year (TOTY).

FIFA 21 TOTY Goalkeepers

  • GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool
  • GK: Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid
  • GK: Moraes Ederson – Manchester City
  • GK: Lucas Hradecky – Bayer Leverkusen
  • GK: Steve Mandanda – Marseille
  • GK: Keylor Navas – PSG
  • GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich

FIFA 21 TOTY Defenders

  • CB: Francesco Acerbi – Lazio
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
  • LB: Jordan Amavi – Marseille
  • LB: Angelino – RB Leipzig
  • LB: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
  • CB: Stefan de Vrij – Inter Milan
  • CB: Matthias Ginter – Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • LB: Theo Hernandez –  AC Milan
  • CB: Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
  • RB: Jesus Navas – Sevilla
  • LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona
  • CB: Presnel Kimpembe – PSG
  • CB: Aymeric Laporte Manchester City
  • CB: Marquinhos – PSG
  • LB: Andy Robertson – Liverpool
  • CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
  • CB: Thiago Silva – Chelsea
  • CB: Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool FC
  • CM: Houssem Aouar – Lyon

FIFA 21 TOTY Midfielders

  • CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
  • CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
  • CAM: Nabil Fekir – Real Betis
  • CAM: Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta
  • LM: Robin Gosens – Atalanta
  • LM: Raphael Guerreiro – Borussia Dortmund
  • CDM: Jordan Henderson -Liverpool
  • CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • CM: Mateo Kovacic – Chelsea
  • CDM: Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
  • CAM: Luis Alberto – Lazio
  • CDM: Mikel Moreno – Real Sociedad
  • CDM: Dani Parejo – Villarreal
  • CDM: Renato Sanches – Lille
  • CAM: Marcel Sabitzer – RB Leipzig
  • LM: Son Heung-min – Spurs
  • LM: Lars Stindl – Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • CDM: Thiago Alcantara – Liverpool

FIFA 21 TOTY Attackers

  • ST: Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
  • ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus
  • RW: Angel Di Maria – PSG
  • CF: Paulo Dybala – Juventus,
  • LW: Jack Grealish – Aston Villa
  • ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
  • ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio
  • ST: Danny Ings – Southampton
  • LW: Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli
  • CF: Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Joselu – Alaves
  • ST: Harry Kane – Spurs
  • ST: Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
  • ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG
  • RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • LW: Neymar Junior – PSG
  • RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
  • LW: Raheem Sterling – Manchester City
  • ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Jamie Vardy – Leicester City

How to vote for FIFA 21 TOTY

Just like last year, the voting process is pretty simple, and it’s just a case of heading to the Team of the Year website. On the website, you will see an empty 4-3-3 template, in which you can fill in your preferred goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders, and attackers.

FIFA 21 TOTY card design

We already know what the TOTY Nominee card design looks like, as revealed in the promotional content above, but what about the Team of the Year cards themselves?

Unfortunately, the official TOTY card design has not been revealed as EA are likely waiting for the full team announcement to unveil the item. We’ll be sure to include that in here and also post it on Twitter as soon as it’s revealed.

Whatever it ends up being, it’ll be hard to top last year’s design, which was as majestic and elegant as a FUT card has ever been.

EA SPORTS
Card designs for TOTY in both FIFA 19 and 20.

FIFA 21 TOTY SBCs & Objectives

Although EA love to give lots of opportunities for players to unlock untradeable cards through SBCs and Objectives, don’t expect there to be many for TOTY, since those cards are so high-rated and powerful.

That said, there should be at least one SBC involving this promotion, maybe not for a specific card outright but a pack that guarantees one of the TOTY players. We’ll have more info for you here once the promo kicks off and EA reveals all the details.

What time does TOTY come out FIFA 21?

Currently, there’s no indication as to when TOTY comes out, and 2021 is following a different vein than the early event start of 2020, which started on January 15. We will be sure to update this piece with any further information as it drops, so make sure to check back often.

You can also let us know who you want to see given a nod for TOTY by tweeting us over @UltimateTeamUK.