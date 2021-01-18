FIFA 21 TOTW 17 predictions: Muller, Insigne, Stones - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 17 is on the horizon in Ultimate Team. While Team of the Year might be the focus of some players, this could set could have some nice cards. So, here are our predictions.
With the FA Cup getting underway last week, Team of the Week 16 gave EA the chance to shine the spotlight on some other leagues while also adding in a handful of standout players.
This week, as we approach TOTW 17, English sides are eligible again, and should feature a decent bit as there were a few outstanding performances. Of course, though, we’ll still get players from all over the globe.
So, without any further ado, here are our predictions for FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 17.
This week our predictions are headed by two players who could end up with a Team of the Year card – Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller. Alisson saved the Reds a point in a tight game against Manchester United.
Elsewhere, we’ve included Matheus Pereira for his MOTM performance for West Brom against Wolves, Lorenzo Insigne for his goals and assist for Napoli, and Nicolo Barella for his performance against Juventus.
Ajax’s Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is a bit of a throwback, as he hasn’t a TOTW card in forever. However, he deserves one for lifting the Amsterdam side to a late win over FC Twente.
FIFA 21 TOTW 17 Predictions | Team of the Week 17
- GK: Alisson – Liverpool
- GK: Stefan Ortega – Arminia Bielefeld
- LB: Layvin Kurzawa – PSG
- RB: Thomas Meunier – Borussia Dortmund
- RB: Sofiane Alakouch – Nimes
- CB: Patrick Mainka – FC Heidenheim
- CB: John Stones – Manchester City
- CDM: Peter Zulj – RSC Anderlecht
- CM: Youri Tielemans – Leicester City
- CM: Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar
- CM: Tanguy Ndombele – Spurs
- CM: Nicolò Barella – Inter Milan
- RM: Salvador Agra – CD Tondela
- LM: Sammy Ameobi – Nottingham Forest
- CAM: Luis Alberto – Lazio
- CAM: Matheus Pereira – West Brom
- CAM: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
- LW: Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli
- ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
- ST: Donyell Malen – PSV
- ST: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar – Ajax
- ST: Luka Jovic – Frankfurt
- ST: Charlie Wyke – Sunderland
TOTW 17 Silver Star predcition – Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo
In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’ve gone with Crotone’s Nigerian striker Simeon Nwankwo – who is simply known as Simy in FIFA.
The 28-year-old bagged two goals and chipped in with an assist during the win over Benevento, and should get a nice boost to the top end of the current silver cards.
Crotone striker Simeon Nwankwo (28) took his tally for the season to six goals in the Italian Serie A, after scoring a brace in Crotone's 4-1 thrashing of Benevento on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/rXAFkumz6d
— Football Naija (@Football_Naija) January 17, 2021
Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 17 and aren’t official in any way. EA might decide to hold certain players back because of TOTY – though, that is set to be revealed “later in January.
Either way, it’s only a short wait until we know who is in TOTW 17 as the new cards will be released on Wednesday, January 20 at 6 PM GMT.