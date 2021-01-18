FIFA 21 TOTW 17 predictions: Muller, Insigne, Stones - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 17 is on the horizon in Ultimate Team. While Team of the Year might be the focus of some players, this could set could have some nice cards. So, here are our predictions.

With the FA Cup getting underway last week, Team of the Week 16 gave EA the chance to shine the spotlight on some other leagues while also adding in a handful of standout players.

This week, as we approach TOTW 17, English sides are eligible again, and should feature a decent bit as there were a few outstanding performances. Of course, though, we’ll still get players from all over the globe.

So, without any further ado, here are our predictions for FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 17.

This week our predictions are headed by two players who could end up with a Team of the Year card – Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller. Alisson saved the Reds a point in a tight game against Manchester United.

Elsewhere, we’ve included Matheus Pereira for his MOTM performance for West Brom against Wolves, Lorenzo Insigne for his goals and assist for Napoli, and Nicolo Barella for his performance against Juventus.

Ajax’s Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is a bit of a throwback, as he hasn’t a TOTW card in forever. However, he deserves one for lifting the Amsterdam side to a late win over FC Twente.

FIFA 21 TOTW 17 Predictions | Team of the Week 17

GK: Alisson – Liverpool

GK: Stefan Ortega – Arminia Bielefeld

LB: Layvin Kurzawa – PSG

RB: Thomas Meunier – Borussia Dortmund

RB: Sofiane Alakouch – Nimes

CB: Patrick Mainka – FC Heidenheim

CB: John Stones – Manchester City

CDM: Peter Zulj – RSC Anderlecht

CM: Youri Tielemans – Leicester City

CM: Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar

CM: Tanguy Ndombele – Spurs

CM: Nicolò Barella – Inter Milan

RM: Salvador Agra – CD Tondela

LM: Sammy Ameobi – Nottingham Forest

CAM: Luis Alberto – Lazio

CAM: Matheus Pereira – West Brom

CAM: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich

LW: Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli

ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco

ST: Donyell Malen – PSV

ST: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar – Ajax

ST: Luka Jovic – Frankfurt

ST: Charlie Wyke – Sunderland

TOTW 17 Silver Star predcition – Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’ve gone with Crotone’s Nigerian striker Simeon Nwankwo – who is simply known as Simy in FIFA.

The 28-year-old bagged two goals and chipped in with an assist during the win over Benevento, and should get a nice boost to the top end of the current silver cards.

Crotone striker Simeon Nwankwo (28) took his tally for the season to six goals in the Italian Serie A, after scoring a brace in Crotone's 4-1 thrashing of Benevento on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/rXAFkumz6d — Football Naija (@Football_Naija) January 17, 2021

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 17 and aren’t official in any way. EA might decide to hold certain players back because of TOTY – though, that is set to be revealed “later in January.

Either way, it’s only a short wait until we know who is in TOTW 17 as the new cards will be released on Wednesday, January 20 at 6 PM GMT.