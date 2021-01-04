Logo
FIFA 21 TOTW 15 predictions: Sancho, Kane, Lukaku

Published: 4/Jan/2021 12:49

by Connor Bennett
Jadon Sancho TOTW card FIFA 21
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 15 is almost here in Ultimate Team, and even though TOTY is on the horizon, this could be a tasty little lineup. So, here are our predictions. 

Plenty of FIFA 21 players will be looking ahead to the biggest, and typically best, promo of the year – Team of the Year – seeing as we’re now into January and it’s on the horizon, looming large. 

The annual promo sees the best players in the game rewarded with some of the best non-Icon cards of the year, but before we get to that point, we still have another one or two sets of Team of the Week cards to be released. 

With leagues across the globe still playing games at a thick and fast pace, there are still plenty of players to choose from for TOTW 15, but the Headliners promo and TOTY might things a little bit trickier. EA shouldn’t really double up on cards, after all. But, this week should still provide some nice cards.  

Harry Kane in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Spurs’ Harry Kane should feature in FIFA 21’s newest TOTW.

Headlining our predictions this week is Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, and Tottenham Hotspurs’ Harry Kane. Yes, it could be a pretty tasty forward line after their performances this week.

Elsewhere, Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and Alex Lacazette were on fire as the Gunners dispatched of West Bromwich Albion. Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata bagged a brace against Sassuolo so he gets a nod, as does Thomas Soucek who scored West Ham United’s late winner against Everton.

We’ve also gone for Manchester City’s Phil Foden, Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Benfica’s Rafa, and Barcelona’s Frankie De Jong.

FIFA 21 TOTW 15 Predictions | Team of the Week 15

  • GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan 
  • GK: Gregor Kobel – VfB Stuttgart
  • LB: Kieran Tierney – Arsenal
  • LB: Iago – Augsburg
  • RB: De Marcos – Atletico Bilbao
  • CB: Ben Mee – Burnley
  • CB: Willi Orban – Red Bull Salzburg 
  • CDM: Thomas Soucek – West Ham United
  • CM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • CM: Baptiste Santamaría – Freiburg
  • CM: Koke – Atletico Madrid
  • CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • CM: Youri Tielemans – Leicester City
  • RM: Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund
  • RM: Jamal Lowe – Swansea City
  • LM: Rafa – Benfica
  • LW: Phil Foden – Manchester City
  • CAM: Piotr Zielinski – Napoli
  • CAM: Amin Younes – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • ST: Harry Kane – Spurs
  • ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • ST: Alexander Lacazette – Arsenal
  • ST: Duvan Zapata – Atalanta

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 15 and aren’t official in any way. EA will likely have shortlisted drafted up for the next Headliners cards, as well as TOTY, and they could affect this team. 

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 15 will be released on Wednesday, January 6 at 6 pm GMT.

FIFA

How to complete Milinkovic Savic Headliners SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions & cost

Published: 3/Jan/2021 18:42 Updated: 3/Jan/2021 19:46

by Bill Cooney

EA SSPORTS has released a new Headliners SBC for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and we’ve got all the info including requirements, stats, solutions, and more you need to unlock it quickly and easily.

Milinkovic-Savic has been making a reputation for himself as an unselfish player as of late, steadily climbing up the Serie A assist board during the 2020 season.

The Serbian has always been considered a technically gifted midfielder who possesses lots of strengths on both sides of the ball, and his latest special card is a testament to that.

His new Headliners card is a stacked 88 OVR that could definitely help out with any Italian top league team you’re putting together. Here’s everything you need to know about the boosted item and how to unlock it.

Milinkovic-Savic Headliners SBC in-game Stats

FUTBIN
In-game stats for Milinkovic-Savic’s new Headliners card.

The good news on this card is that it’s more than a decent upgrade from the Lazio midfielder’s regular 85-OVR Gold card. Shooting is now 85 instead of just 79, and Passing has also been bumped up to 85 from the usual 80.

Defending gets a four-point boost from 79 to 83 here, and Dribbling sees a nice upgrade as well, going from 83 up to 86 for the Headliners promo.

Milinkovic-Savic Headliners SBC price & solution

There are two different squad building challenges you have to complete in order to unlock Savic’s new card, called Lazio and Serie A TIM. Altogether they should run you around 160,000 to 180,000 FUT Coins to complete, depending on your platform.

As an added bonus, you’ll also receive a pack as a reward for completing each of the requirements, which are all listed below:

Lazio

  • Number of players from Lazio: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 82
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Serie A TIM

  • Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Milinkovic-Savic Headliners SBC solutions

Below are a couple of cheap solutions to each of the challenges listed above, to make things even easier, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Lazio solution 1

Lazio solution 2

Serie A TIM solution 1

Serie A TIM solution 2

If you want to knock out this SBC and claim the 88-OVR Serb for yourself, you have until Sunday, January 10 to do so.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA updates, and if you do unlock Savic, send us a clip to show us how he’s worked out for you!