FIFA 21 TOTW 15 predictions: Sancho, Kane, Lukaku

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 15 is almost here in Ultimate Team, and even though TOTY is on the horizon, this could be a tasty little lineup. So, here are our predictions.

Plenty of FIFA 21 players will be looking ahead to the biggest, and typically best, promo of the year – Team of the Year – seeing as we’re now into January and it’s on the horizon, looming large.

The annual promo sees the best players in the game rewarded with some of the best non-Icon cards of the year, but before we get to that point, we still have another one or two sets of Team of the Week cards to be released.

With leagues across the globe still playing games at a thick and fast pace, there are still plenty of players to choose from for TOTW 15, but the Headliners promo and TOTY might things a little bit trickier. EA shouldn’t really double up on cards, after all. But, this week should still provide some nice cards.

Headlining our predictions this week is Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, and Tottenham Hotspurs’ Harry Kane. Yes, it could be a pretty tasty forward line after their performances this week.

Elsewhere, Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and Alex Lacazette were on fire as the Gunners dispatched of West Bromwich Albion. Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata bagged a brace against Sassuolo so he gets a nod, as does Thomas Soucek who scored West Ham United’s late winner against Everton.

We’ve also gone for Manchester City’s Phil Foden, Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Benfica’s Rafa, and Barcelona’s Frankie De Jong.

FIFA 21 TOTW 15 Predictions | Team of the Week 15

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan

GK: Gregor Kobel – VfB Stuttgart

LB: Kieran Tierney – Arsenal

LB: Iago – Augsburg

RB: De Marcos – Atletico Bilbao

CB: Ben Mee – Burnley

CB: Willi Orban – Red Bull Salzburg

CDM: Thomas Soucek – West Ham United

CM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

CM: Baptiste Santamaría – Freiburg

CM: Koke – Atletico Madrid

CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona

CM: Youri Tielemans – Leicester City

RM: Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund

RM: Jamal Lowe – Swansea City

LM: Rafa – Benfica

LW: Phil Foden – Manchester City

CAM: Piotr Zielinski – Napoli

CAM: Amin Younes – Eintracht Frankfurt

ST: Harry Kane – Spurs

ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan

ST: Alexander Lacazette – Arsenal

ST: Duvan Zapata – Atalanta

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 15 and aren’t official in any way. EA will likely have shortlisted drafted up for the next Headliners cards, as well as TOTY, and they could affect this team.

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 15 will be released on Wednesday, January 6 at 6 pm GMT.