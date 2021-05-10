FIFA 21 TOTS: How to complete Joaquin Flashback SBC & Caulker Moments SBC - Dexerto

EA has come out with a couple of new SBCs for their FIFA 21 Team of the Season promo: a Flashback for Joaquin and TOTS Moments for Steven Caulker – and we’ve got all the info to unlock both as quickly and cheaply as possible.

We’ve seen plenty of SBCs so far with the Team of the Season promo in FIFA 21, and now EA has rolled out a couple of new ones on Monday, May 10.

Spanish winger Joaquin comes in at a 90 OVR, and Caulker isn’t too far behind at an 89 OVR on his own. Let’s get into both of full stats before taking a look at requirements and finally some cheap solutions for each.

How to complete Caulker TOTS Moments SBC

Caulker TOTS Moments SBC in-game stats

Caulker TOTS Moments SBC requirements & cost

National Duty

Number of players from England: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

In total, it’s looking like Caulker’s SBC will only cost you 92,000 to 115,000 FUT Coins in total, depending on which platform you play on — not too bad at all for an 89 OVR card.

PlayStation: 92,000

92,000 Xbox: 97,000

97,000 Origin: 115,000

Caulker TOTS Moments SBC cheapest solutions

Below you’ll find some of the cheapest solutions for Caulker’s TOTS Moments SBC. As always, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

National Duty solution

Top Form solution

How to complete Joaquin TOTS Flashback SBC

Joaquin TOTS Flashback SBC in-game stats

Joaquin TOTS Flashback SBC requirements & cost

Los Verdiblancos

Number of players from Real Betis: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

La Furia Roja

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Joaquin’s total price is almost twice that of Caulker, starting at 201,000 to 247,000 FUT Coins total, again all depending on which platform you play on.

PlayStation: 201,000

201,000 Xbox: 210,000

210,000 Origin: 247,000

Joaquin TOTS Flashback SBC cheapest solutions

Below you’ll find some of the cheapest solutions for Joaquin’s new Flashback SBC. Of course, none of the squads we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Los Verdiblancos solution

La Furia Roja solution

Both SBCs will be available for the same amount of time, with each expiring on Friday, May 14. Each only has two sets of requirements to knock out, but that’s not a ton of time to sit around trying to decide either.

Whether you pick up just one, or both of these players, let us know @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter how they work out for you.