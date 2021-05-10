FIFA 21 TOTS: How to complete Joaquin Flashback SBC & Caulker Moments SBC - Dexerto

EA has come out with a couple of new SBCs for their FIFA 21 Team of the Season promo: a Flashback for Joaquin and TOTS Moments for Steven Caulker – and we’ve got all the info to unlock both as quickly and cheaply as possible.
We’ve seen plenty of SBCs so far with the Team of the Season promo in FIFA 21, and now EA has rolled out a couple of new ones on Monday, May 10.
Spanish winger Joaquin comes in at a 90 OVR, and Caulker isn’t too far behind at an 89 OVR on his own. Let’s get into both of full stats before taking a look at requirements and finally some cheap solutions for each.
How to complete Caulker TOTS Moments SBC
Caulker TOTS Moments SBC in-game stats
Caulker TOTS Moments SBC requirements & cost
National Duty
- Number of players from England: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 80
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
In total, it’s looking like Caulker’s SBC will only cost you 92,000 to 115,000 FUT Coins in total, depending on which platform you play on — not too bad at all for an 89 OVR card.
- PlayStation: 92,000
- Xbox: 97,000
- Origin: 115,000
Caulker TOTS Moments SBC cheapest solutions
Below you’ll find some of the cheapest solutions for Caulker’s TOTS Moments SBC. As always, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.
National Duty solution
Top Form solution
How to complete Joaquin TOTS Flashback SBC
Joaquin TOTS Flashback SBC in-game stats
Joaquin TOTS Flashback SBC requirements & cost
Los Verdiblancos
- Number of players from Real Betis: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 80
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
La Furia Roja
- Number of players from Spain: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
Joaquin’s total price is almost twice that of Caulker, starting at 201,000 to 247,000 FUT Coins total, again all depending on which platform you play on.
- PlayStation: 201,000
- Xbox: 210,000
- Origin: 247,000
Joaquin TOTS Flashback SBC cheapest solutions
Below you’ll find some of the cheapest solutions for Joaquin’s new Flashback SBC. Of course, none of the squads we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.
Los Verdiblancos solution
La Furia Roja solution
Both SBCs will be available for the same amount of time, with each expiring on Friday, May 14. Each only has two sets of requirements to knock out, but that’s not a ton of time to sit around trying to decide either.
Whether you pick up just one, or both of these players, let us know @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter how they work out for you.
