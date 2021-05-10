FIFA 21 TOTS: How to complete Steven Caulker Moments SBC - Dexerto

EA SPORTS has come out with some new SBCs for their FIFA 21 Team of the Season promo, including a TOTS Moments one for Steven Caulker. We’ve got all the info to unlock him as quickly and cheaply as possible.

We’ve seen plenty of SBCs so far with the Team of the Season promo in FIFA 21, and now EA has rolled out a couple of new ones on Monday, May 10.

Steven Caulker is a welcome addition to any FIFA Ultimate Team squad with 89 OVR and some impressive stats. Let’s take a look at what they are, before jumping into requirements, costs, and solutions.

How to complete Caulker TOTS Moments SBC

Caulker TOTS Moments SBC in-game stats

Caulker TOTS Moments SBC requirements & cost

National Duty

Number of players from England: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

In total, it’s looking like Caulker’s SBC will only cost you 92,000 to 115,000 FUT Coins in total, depending on which platform you play on — not too bad at all for an 89 OVR card.

PlayStation: 92,000

Xbox: 97,000

Origin: 115,000

Caulker TOTS Moments SBC cheapest solutions

Below you’ll find some of the cheapest solutions for Caulker’s TOTS Moments SBC. As always, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

National Duty solution

Top Form solution

Caulker’s SBCs will be available until Friday, May 14. It only has two sets of requirements to knock out, but that’s not a ton of time to sit around trying to decide either.

If you decide to pick him up, let us know how he works out for you on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.