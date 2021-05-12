FIFA 21 Team of the Week 33 countdown: release time, FUT leaks, TOTW predictions - Dexerto

EA SPORTS will announce in FIFA Ultimate Team’s next Team of the Week, TOTW 33, sometime soon. Here’s everything we know, including release time, leaks, predictions, and more.

TOTW 33 is set to be a wild one, with Arjen Robben, Callum Wilson, Ivan Rakitic, Luis Muriel, Marc-André ter Stegen, Mario Fernandes, Nicolas Pepe, and many other stars expected to receive a hefty upgrade thanks to their performances this week.

As always, there’s bound to be something for everyone. So here’s everything we know about the promotion so far, including when the team will drop, who is expected to be in the line-up, and what their starts are likely to be.

Team of the Week 33 start time

EA SPORTS will announce FIFA Ultimate Team’s TOTW 33 on May 12 at 6 pm BST. That translates to 12 pm CT, 1 pm ET, and 4 am AEDT for those around the world.

The cards will be available immediately after the announcement. So, please keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account. You’ll be able to find the team there the moment it’s available.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 33 leaks

EA SPORTS has been on the ball this week. They haven’t slipped up and accidentally leaked any early Team of the Week 33 cards. In fact, they haven’t let it happen in approximately four months.

Based on that trend, it’s doubtful that we’ll see anything leak before the official announcement. However, it isn’t beyond the realm of possibility, and if it does happen, you’ll be able to find them right here.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 33 predictions

In the lead-up to the big announcement, we’ve come up with a list of all the players expected to make the cut in FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 33.

Here’s a list of all our predictions, including the in-form upgrades they’re likely to receive. Once the official team has been released, we’ll update the list and fill in anything we’ve missed.

GK: Marc-André ter Stegen – Barcelona – 90→92

GK: Maarten Stekelenburg – Ajax – 72→76

LB: Aaron Martin – Mainz – 75→78

LB: Vitaliy Mykolenko – Dynamo Kiev – 76→79

RB: Mario Fernandes – CSKA Moscow – 82→84→86

RB: Thierry Rendall Correia – Valencia – 72→75

CB: Artiz – Real Sociedad – 76→80

CB: Kevin Akpoguma – Hoffenheim – 73→78

CB: Ben Godfrey – Everton – 72→77

CB: Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan – 76→81

CB: Walker Zimmerman – Nashville SC – 73→78

CDM: Taras Stepanenko – Shakhtar Donetsk – 79→82

CM: Bruno Guimarães – Lyon – 78→83

CM: Eberechi Eze – Crystal Palace – 75→80

CM: Alexis Claude Maurice – Nice – 75→81→84→87

CM: Ivan Rakitic – Sevilla – 82→85

LM: Josip Brekalo – Wolfsburg – 76→82

LM: Vincenzo Grifo – Freiburg – 78→81

RM: Nahitan Nandez – Cagliari – 77→81

RM: Arjen Robben – FC Groningen – 80→83

RW: Nicolas Pepe – Arsenal – 82→86→88

LW: Jose Luis Morales – Levante – 79→82→84→87

LW: Sergi Canos – Brentford – 70→78→82

CAM: Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma – 79→82→85

CF: Cristian Dajome – Vancouver Whitecaps – 69→76

ST: Victor Osimhen – Napoli – 79→82→85

ST: Callum Wilson – Newcastle United – 78→82→84→86

ST: Luis Muriel – Atalanta – 79→82→84→86→88

ST: Adam Armstrong – Blackburn Rovers – 73→79→82

ST: Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina – 70→78→83

ST: Guillaume Hoarau – FC Sion – 74→79

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 33 is set to be a massive one based on our predictions. But, of course, we’ll have to wait and see who makes the final team and who doesn’t once the official announcement goes live.

Until then, sit back, relax, and grind out some games. If you’re dedicated enough, you might be able to finish some of the incredible SBCs and Icon Swaps available now.