FIFA 21 Super Lig TOTS cards revealed: Biglia, Aboubakar, Davidson, more - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s Team of the Season promotion is rolling on with the release of the Turkish SuperLig all-star squad. It’s filled with high-rated players, including Lucas Biglia, Vincent Aboubakar, Davidson, and more.
FIFA Ultimate Team players have had a wild time trying to get their hands on the TOTS versions of their favorite players from the Premier League, La Liga, the fan-voted Community TOTS, and more.
Now, it’s time for the Turkish Super Lig’s Team of the Season to join the fray, and there are some absolute gems up for grabs. First, let’s take a look at who they are and what their stats are like.
FIFA 21 Super Lig Team of the Season
- Lucas Biglia (91)
- Vincent Aboubakar (90)
- Davidson (90)
- Caner Erkin (89)
- Valentin Rosier (88)
- Marcao (87)
- Faycal Fajr (87)
- Rachid Ghezzal (86)
- Anastasios Bakasetas (86)
- Adem Buyuk (85)
- Altay Bayindir (85)
FIFA 21 Super Lig TOTS SBCs & Objectives
Steven Caulker Super Lig TOTS in-game stats
Steven Caulker Super Lig TOTS requirements
National Duty
- Number of players from England: Min 1
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 80
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Steven Caulker Super Lig TOTS cost
If you want to finish the SBC, it will set you back between 95,000 and 115,000 FUT Coins, depending on your platform.
- Xbox: 95,000
- Playstation: 95,000
- PC: 115,000
Steven Caulker Super Lig TOTS solutions
National Duty
Top Form
Jose Sosa Super Lig TOTS objectives in-game stats
Jose Sosa Super Lig TOTS objectives requirements
SuperLig Setup
- Assist using SuperLig players in four separate matches (minimum Professional difficulty)
- Reward: Gold Pack
Storied Skills
- Score in two separate matches using players with minimum four-star weak foot (minimum World Class difficulty)
- Reward: 75+ Rated Player
Super Squad
- Score a finesse goal in three separate matches (minimum Professional difficulty)
- Reward: Premium Gold Pack
Argentinian Architect
- Assist with a through ball in six wins using Argentina players (minimum Professional difficulty)
- Reward: Electrum Players Pack
So there you have it — everything we know about FIFA 21’s Turkish SuperLig TOTS.
We’ll update this article with more SBCs and objectives challenges as they come. As always, stay tuned on Dexerto for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.