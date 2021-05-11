FIFA 21 Super Lig TOTS cards revealed: Biglia, Aboubakar, Davidson, more - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s Team of the Season promotion is rolling on with the release of the Turkish SuperLig all-star squad. It’s filled with high-rated players, including Lucas Biglia, Vincent Aboubakar, Davidson, and more.

FIFA Ultimate Team players have had a wild time trying to get their hands on the TOTS versions of their favorite players from the Premier League, La Liga, the fan-voted Community TOTS, and more.

Now, it’s time for the Turkish Super Lig’s Team of the Season to join the fray, and there are some absolute gems up for grabs. First, let’s take a look at who they are and what their stats are like.

FIFA 21 Super Lig Team of the Season

Lucas Biglia (91)

Vincent Aboubakar (90)

Davidson (90)

Caner Erkin (89)

Valentin Rosier (88)

Marcao (87)

Faycal Fajr (87)

Rachid Ghezzal (86)

Anastasios Bakasetas (86)

Adem Buyuk (85)

Altay Bayindir (85)

FIFA 21 Super Lig TOTS SBCs & Objectives

Steven Caulker Super Lig TOTS in-game stats

Steven Caulker Super Lig TOTS requirements

National Duty

Number of players from England: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Steven Caulker Super Lig TOTS cost

If you want to finish the SBC, it will set you back between 95,000 and 115,000 FUT Coins, depending on your platform.

Xbox: 95,000

Playstation: 95,000

PC: 115,000

Steven Caulker Super Lig TOTS solutions

National Duty

Top Form

Jose Sosa Super Lig TOTS objectives in-game stats

Jose Sosa Super Lig TOTS objectives requirements

SuperLig Setup

Assist using SuperLig players in four separate matches (minimum Professional difficulty)

Reward: Gold Pack

Storied Skills

Score in two separate matches using players with minimum four-star weak foot (minimum World Class difficulty)

Reward: 75+ Rated Player

Super Squad

Score a finesse goal in three separate matches (minimum Professional difficulty)

Reward: Premium Gold Pack

Argentinian Architect

Assist with a through ball in six wins using Argentina players (minimum Professional difficulty)

Reward: Electrum Players Pack

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s Turkish SuperLig TOTS.

We’ll update this article with more SBCs and objectives challenges as they come. As always, stay tuned on Dexerto for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.