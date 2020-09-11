FIFA 21 strongest players revealed: Van Dijk, Pogba, Pique & more

FIFA 21 player ratings are starting to be revealed as we draw closer to that October 9 release date. Here, you can find the strongest players in the game.

With the release of FIFA 21 on the horizon, Ultimate Team fans will be eyeing up some early choices for how they want to construct their team.

The silky skills of Kevin De Bruyne would obviously be ideal and the lightning pace of Christian Pulisic is also a good building block, but there is another key aspect to think about as well – strength and overall physicality.

Of course, being strong is usually more ideal for defenders – you want bruisers like Virgil van Dijk and Kalidou Koulibaly – but it doesn’t hurt to have them spread around your team in other positions.

Strongest players in FIFA 21 – ratings

Well, with the reveal of the Top 100 ratings, EA have revealed the first batch of the strongest players in the game – with some of the names we’ve already mentioned getting key top roles.

Van Dijk and Koulibaly are a part of the top three, clocking in with 92 and 94 strength respectively, but the top spot goes to Romelu Lukaku. The Inter Milan forward has a whopping 95 strength, so he’s going to be a handful for any defender.

Elsewhere, Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski are highlights when it comes to forwards in the top twenty, with 91 and 86 respectively. You can find a look at the top ten strongest players in FIFA 21 below.

Romelu Lukaku – 95 strength Kalidou Koulibaly – 94 strength Virgil van Dijk – 92 strength Erling Haaland – 91 strength Casemiro – 91 strength Paul Pogba – 89 strength Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – 88 strength Matthias de Ligt – 88 strength Giorgio Chiellini – 87 strength Gerard Pique – 87 strength

Of course, given that every player hasn’t had their stats revealed, there should be a few who shake up this list. Wycombe Wanderers forward Adebayo Akinfenwa usually clocks in as the game’s strongest player, so we’ll have to keep an eye on that.

Be sure to let us know your thoughts on the current crop of ratings, and who you think will eventually take the top spot, by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.