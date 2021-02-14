Logo
FIFA 21 star Anders Vejrgang finally loses after 536 game unbeaten FUT Champs run

Published: 14/Feb/2021 11:22 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 16:27

by Joe Craven
Anders Vejrgang next to FIFA 21 FUT Champs
EA/RedBull Leipzig

Anders Vejrgang, FIFA 21 pro player for Bundesliga outfit Red Bull Leipzig, has finally lost a game on FUT Champions Weekend League after a mind-blowing 536 wins in a row. 

The story of Anders Vejrgang – the Danish fourteen-year-old racking up unbeaten Weekend League after unbeaten Weekend League – has impressed FIFA players across the globe since the game dropped back in October.

He has become well known as one of the world’s best players, a feat made even more remarkable given the fact he is just 14-years-old.

However, on February 13, over 4 months since the game released, he finally came unstuck in a FUT Champions match, falling to a 5-1 defeat after 536 consecutive wins.

The 14-year-old initially looked on track for another unbeaten weekend, making his way to a 26-0 start. It wasn’t to be though, with Anders coming up against a formidable team in his 27th match.

The opponent was boasting Neymar and Pele among others, but it was to be Brazilian ICON who would signal the end for Anders’ unbeaten record.

Despite being just 0-1 down at half time, the Dane’s opponent pulled away in the second half, sitting at 3-1 up in the 85th minute. With Anders pouring forward to try and salvage extra time, a quick double from Neymar and Pele put the final nails in the coffin, resigning Anders to a 5-1 defeat.

Following the defeat, Anders didn’t seem to have a lot to say, opting instead to go back through his match and rewatch the key moments.

A number of other pro players tweeted their support for Anders, congratulating him on such a remarkable run at such a young age.

Swedish pro player Boras was one to vocalize his thoughts, saying: “536 wins in a row. Five, three, six. Taste that. The jaws dropped at 200 wins. He almost tripled that. No pro has ever been close in the 5-year history of FUT Champions. And he started the streak at age of 14. You are destined for greatness.”

Others, like Harry Hesketh and Kurt0411, joined the outpouring of congratulations for the young star. It’s obviously a disappointing moment for Anders, but 536 consecutive wins is a jaw-dropping accomplishment, regardless of how it came to an end.

Whether he continues his FUT Champs series from here on out appears to be up in the air, but Anders certainly looks destined for great things in competitive FIFA.

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals: Stream, scores, standings, highlights

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 0:12

by David Purcell
MLS

The eMLS League Series Two Finals are underway as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.

  • Quarter-finals take place on Saturday, February 13.
  • Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.

Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.

In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will be looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2: Stream

Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

eMLS League Series 2: Season standings

# Player Club PTS GP GD
1 xbLeU ATX 27 12 19
2 KingCJ0 DC 26 12 16
3 AlanAvi DAL 25 12 21
4 Didychrislito NYC 24 12 16
5 Fiddle CIN 24 12 12
6 Maloney ORL 24 12 13
7 Kid M3mito CHI 22 12 15
8 BENR SJ 21 12 3

Day one recap: Didychrislito sets a marker as favorites cruise through

Day one was a day for the favorites as there were no major upsets in the eMLS League Series 2 Quarter-Finals. There were plenty of cagey affairs, kicked off by BenR scraping a late 1-0 win in the first game with xbLeU. Though, the Austin FC representative struck back in a pulsating 6-4 second leg, scoring two late goals to bag a 6-5 aggregate win.

The action did slow down a notch in the following games. DC United’s KingCJ0 surprised the viewers by putting KidM3Mito to the sword. He bagged early goals in the first legs, finishing up with a 3-1 win. CJ was cruising in leg two before two late consolations goals from Chicago Fire’s King M3Mito made it a respectable 5-3 aggregate scoreline.

From there, it was slightly plainer for the favorites. FC Dallas’ AlanAvi made sure the Twitch chat bets cashed without much worrying, taking down Orlando City’s Maloney with ease in convincing fashion. The 24-year-old completely dominated both legs, finishing up with a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win before seeing out the return fixture with a 1-0 victory.

In the final clash of the day, Series One winner Didychrislito bagged his semi-final berth by dismantling FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle 7-2. The New York City star was in complete control across both games, going as far as rounding the ‘keeper to make a statement that he’s hungry for the Series Two title as well.

eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores

semi-finals bracket for the eMLS League Series 2
MLS
The semi-finals are set for the eMLS League Series 2.

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 6-5 BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 5-3 Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 1PM 4PM 9PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 4-0 vs Maloney (Orlando City) 2PM 5PM 10PM
QF: DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 7-2Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 3PM 6PM 11PM

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: xbLeU (Austin FC) vs DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: KingCJO (D.C. United) vs AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM

eMLS League Series 2: Highlights

Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.

eMLS League Series 2: Final placements

