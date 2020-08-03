FIFA 21 Standard Edition, Ultimate Edition & Champions Edition prices

EA SPORTS have confirmed the cost for their next flagship sports game. If you're wondering about the FIFA 21 Standard Edition price, FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition price, or Champions Edition price, you've come to the right place.

Each year, FIFA is roughly the same price depending on what edition you purchase, with perhaps a little variation if you buy the physical copy from different retailers.

Advertisement

With the dawn of the next generation of consoles, many are questioning whether FIFA 21 is going to cost more than before, though. The cost also varies, depending on which edition you pick.

Prices for FIFA 21 are similar to what they have been in previous years if you’re looking to buy the digital editions. Here’s how much each will cost, and what each edition will get you.

Advertisement

How much is FIFA 21 Standard Edition?

Standard Edition price

The Standard Edition of FIFA 21 is going to cost £59.99/$59.99 according to the official Xbox and PlayStation stores.

This is the same price as FIFA 20 at launch and doesn’t offer any incentives further than simply owning the updated game.

How much is FIFA 21 Champions Edition?

Champions Edition price

The Champions Edition is the next tier up for FIFA 21 and, while you get more than the Standard Edition, you’ll have to pay more for it too. FIFA 21 Champions Edition will cost £79.99/$79.99 at launch.

Advertisement

Here’s what you get with the Champions Edition:

3-days early access (pre-order only)

Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

How much is FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition?

Ultimate Edition price

The Ultimate Edition of FIFA 21 is the biggest and the most expensive. If you pick this one up, expect to spend in the region of £89.99/$99.99. Here’s what the extra bit of money will get you if you opt for this edition:

Limited-time bonus — An untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch item (pre-order by August 14)

3 days of early access (pre-order only)

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

How to save money on FIFA 21

As always, there are ways to save money on FIFA 21.

Advertisement

One of these, and the most obvious, is by scouting out the cheapest options from physical stores. Although this means potentially having to wait longer to play the game, as well as having to care for a disc rather a digital download, this can save you a fair bit of money — especially if you don’t mind waiting a few weeks.

Alternatively, you can check out our guide on how to get a 20% discount on FIFA 21, which would make each edition around the following price:

FIFA 21 Standard Edition — £47.99/$47.99

— £47.99/$47.99 FIFA 21 Champions Edition —£63.99/$63.99

—£63.99/$63.99 FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition —£71.99/$79.99

FIFA 21 price on PS5 and Xbox Series X

If you’re planning on picking up FIFA 21 on the next generation of consoles when they release at the end of 2020, you’re in luck. The game won’t cost you a penny if you already own it on PS4 or Xbox One, and that's thanks to EA SPORTS’ Dual Entitlement feature.

Once you have your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, Dual Entitlement enables you to upgrade your copy of FIFA 21 on PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, or from Xbox One to Xbox Series X, at no extra cost — whether it’s a digital or physical copy of the game.

It’s worth noting that while all Ultimate Team and VOLTA Football progress will transfer from one console to the next, progress within all other specific modes will be specific to the console it was made on. So no, your Champions League-winning Exeter side won’t carry over to your next-gen Career Mode.

That’s everything you need to know about the cost of FIFA 21! Which edition will you be picking up? Let us know by tweeting @UltimateTeamUK.