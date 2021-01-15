FIFA 21 Stadiums quiz: Can you name these famous grounds? - Dexerto

Veteran FIFA players have played on the biggest and smallest stages around the world for years – but how many on the FIFA 21 stadiums list do you actually know the name of?
EA SPORTS always shake up the pool of playable grounds, adding a number of new official licenses to their portfolio from time to time. Some years we do lose some iconic stadiums, however, with the likes of Barcelona’s Nou Camp and Juventus’ Allianz Arena leaving the action in recent times.
Whether you’re playing Pro Clubs, Career Mode, or Ultimate Team though – having a great stadium is always a big part of the experience. The loud crowds, the size of the pitch, and sometimes to our horror the shadows created in different weather conditions can have an impact on how enjoyable it is to play.
FIFA 21 Stadiums quiz
If you’re confident that you know your stuff, we have a challenge for you. Let’s see how well you perform in our ultimate FIFA 21 Stadium quiz.
All you have to do is tell us the name of each stadium we’ve picked out to be named a champion.
FIFA 21 Stadiums list
If you’re wondering about the full stadium list, look no further.
EA SPORTS previously confirmed that there would be a whole host of fresh arenas added, including the likes of Providence Park and Benteler-Arena – but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
PREMIER LEAGUE
- Anfield
- Bramall Lane
- Craven Cottage
- Emirates Stadium
- Etihad Stadium
- Goodison Park
- King Power Stadium
- London Stadium
- Molineux Stadium
- Old Trafford
- Selhurst Park
- St. James’ Park
- St. Mary’s Stadium
- Stamford Bridge
- The Amex Stadium
- The Hawthorns
- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Turf Moor
- Villa Park
ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE
- Cardiff City Stadium
- Carrow Road
- Fratton Park
- KCOM Stadium
- Kirklees Stadium
- Kiyan Prince Foundation
- Liberty Stadium
- Riverside Stadium
- Stadium of Light
- Stoke City FC Stadium
- Vicarage Road
- Vitality Stadium
LIGUE 1 UBER EATS
- Groupama Stadium
- Orange Vélodrome
- Parc des Princes
SERIE A TIM
- San Siro
EREDIVISIE
- Johan Cruijff ArenA
LA LIGA SANTANDER
- Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
- El Alcoraz
- Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos
- Estadio Benito Villamarín
- Estadio Ciutat de València
- Estadio de la Cerámica
- Estadio de Mendizorroza
- Estadio José Zorrilla
- Estadio Mestalla
- Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes
- Estadio San Mamés
- Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
- Municipal de Ipurua
- Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
- Reale Arena
- Wanda Metropolitano
LA LIGA SMARTBANK
- Estadio de Gran Canaria
- Estadio de Montilivi
- Estadio de Vallecas
- Estadio La Rosaleda
- Municipal de Butarque
- RCDE Stadium
- Visit Mallorca Estadi
LIGA PROFESIONAL DE FÚTBOL
- Libertadores de América
- Estadio Presidente Perón
BUNDESLIGA
- BayArena
- BORUSSIA-PARK
- Deutsche Bank Park
- Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Olympiastadion
- Opel Arena
- PreZero Arena
- Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)
- RheinEnergieStadion
- Signal Iduna Park
- Stadion An der Alten Försterei
- VELTINS-Arena
- Volkswagen Arena
- wohninvest Weserstadion
- WWK Arena
BUNDESLIGA 2
- Benteler-Arena
- Düsseldorf-Arena
- HDI-Arena
- Max-Morlock-Stadion
- Volksparkstadion
MLS
- BC Place
- CenturyLink Field
- Dignity Health Sports Park
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Providence Park
- Red Bull Arena (New Jersey)
LIGA BBVA MX
- Estadio Azteca
MBS PRO LEAGUE
- King Abdullah Sports City
- King Fahd Stadium
MEIJI YASUDA J1
- Panasonic Stadium Suita
INTERNATIONAL & REST OF THE WORLD
- Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı
- Wembley Stadium
- Donbass Arena
- Otkritie Arena
GENERIC
- Al Jayeed Stadium
- Aloha Park
- Arena del Centenario
- Arena D’Oro
- Court Lane
- Crown Lane
- Eastpoint Arena
- El Grandioso
- El Libertador
- Estadio de las Artes
- Estadio El Medio
- Estadio Presidente G.Lopes
- Euro Park
- FeWC Stadium (only on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One)
- Forest Park Stadium
- FUT Stadium (only on PC, Playstation®4 and Xbox One in FUT ONLY)
- Ivy Lane
- Molton Road
- O Dromo
- Sanderson Park
- Stade Municipal
- Stadio Classico
- Stadion 23. Maj
- Stadion Europa
- Stadion Hanguk
- Stadion Neder
- Stadion Olympik
- Town Park
- Union Park Stadium
- Waldstadion
So, that was our quiz and the full list of FIFA 21 stadiums. What score did you achieve in the quiz? Send us your results screen on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK, and we’ll interact with a few of the best – or worst!