FIFA 21 Stadiums quiz: Can you name these famous grounds? - Dexerto

Veteran FIFA players have played on the biggest and smallest stages around the world for years – but how many on the FIFA 21 stadiums list do you actually know the name of?

EA SPORTS always shake up the pool of playable grounds, adding a number of new official licenses to their portfolio from time to time. Some years we do lose some iconic stadiums, however, with the likes of Barcelona’s Nou Camp and Juventus’ Allianz Arena leaving the action in recent times.

Whether you’re playing Pro Clubs, Career Mode, or Ultimate Team though – having a great stadium is always a big part of the experience. The loud crowds, the size of the pitch, and sometimes to our horror the shadows created in different weather conditions can have an impact on how enjoyable it is to play.

FIFA 21 Stadiums quiz

If you’re confident that you know your stuff, we have a challenge for you. Let’s see how well you perform in our ultimate FIFA 21 Stadium quiz.

All you have to do is tell us the name of each stadium we’ve picked out to be named a champion.

FIFA 21 Stadiums list

If you’re wondering about the full stadium list, look no further.

EA SPORTS previously confirmed that there would be a whole host of fresh arenas added, including the likes of Providence Park and Benteler-Arena – but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Anfield

Bramall Lane

Craven Cottage

Emirates Stadium

Etihad Stadium

Goodison Park

King Power Stadium

London Stadium

Molineux Stadium

Old Trafford

Selhurst Park

St. James’ Park

St. Mary’s Stadium

Stamford Bridge

The Amex Stadium

The Hawthorns

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Turf Moor

Villa Park

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Cardiff City Stadium

Carrow Road

Fratton Park

KCOM Stadium

Kirklees Stadium

Kiyan Prince Foundation

Liberty Stadium

Riverside Stadium

Stadium of Light

Stoke City FC Stadium

Vicarage Road

Vitality Stadium

LIGUE 1 UBER EATS

Groupama Stadium

Orange Vélodrome

Parc des Princes

SERIE A TIM

San Siro

EREDIVISIE

Johan Cruijff ArenA

LA LIGA SANTANDER

Coliseum Alfonso Pérez

El Alcoraz

Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos

Estadio Benito Villamarín

Estadio Ciutat de València

Estadio de la Cerámica

Estadio de Mendizorroza

Estadio José Zorrilla

Estadio Mestalla

Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes

Estadio San Mamés

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

Municipal de Ipurua

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

Reale Arena

Wanda Metropolitano

LA LIGA SMARTBANK

Estadio de Gran Canaria

Estadio de Montilivi

Estadio de Vallecas

Estadio La Rosaleda

Municipal de Butarque

RCDE Stadium

Visit Mallorca Estadi

LIGA PROFESIONAL DE FÚTBOL

Libertadores de América

Estadio Presidente Perón

BUNDESLIGA

BayArena

BORUSSIA-PARK

Deutsche Bank Park

Mercedes-Benz Arena

Olympiastadion

Opel Arena

PreZero Arena

Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)

RheinEnergieStadion

Signal Iduna Park

Stadion An der Alten Försterei

VELTINS-Arena

Volkswagen Arena

wohninvest Weserstadion

WWK Arena

BUNDESLIGA 2

Benteler-Arena

Düsseldorf-Arena

HDI-Arena

Max-Morlock-Stadion

Volksparkstadion

MLS

BC Place

CenturyLink Field

Dignity Health Sports Park

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Providence Park

Red Bull Arena (New Jersey)

LIGA BBVA MX

Estadio Azteca

MBS PRO LEAGUE

King Abdullah Sports City

King Fahd Stadium

MEIJI YASUDA J1

Panasonic Stadium Suita

INTERNATIONAL & REST OF THE WORLD

Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı

Wembley Stadium

Donbass Arena

Otkritie Arena

GENERIC

Al Jayeed Stadium

Aloha Park

Arena del Centenario

Arena D’Oro

Court Lane

Crown Lane

Eastpoint Arena

El Grandioso

El Libertador

Estadio de las Artes

Estadio El Medio

Estadio Presidente G.Lopes

Euro Park

FeWC Stadium (only on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One)

Forest Park Stadium

FUT Stadium (only on PC, Playstation®4 and Xbox One in FUT ONLY)

Ivy Lane

Molton Road

O Dromo

Sanderson Park

Stade Municipal

Stadio Classico

Stadion 23. Maj

Stadion Europa

Stadion Hanguk

Stadion Neder

Stadion Olympik

Town Park

Union Park Stadium

Waldstadion

So, that was our quiz and the full list of FIFA 21 stadiums. What score did you achieve in the quiz? Send us your results screen on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK, and we’ll interact with a few of the best – or worst!