 FIFA 21 Stadiums quiz: Can you name these famous grounds? - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 Stadiums quiz: Can you name these famous grounds?

Published: 15/Jan/2021 13:41

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 stadium wanda metropolitano
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

Veteran FIFA players have played on the biggest and smallest stages around the world for years – but how many on the FIFA 21 stadiums list do you actually know the name of? 

EA SPORTS always shake up the pool of playable grounds, adding a number of new official licenses to their portfolio from time to time. Some years we do lose some iconic stadiums, however, with the likes of Barcelona’s Nou Camp and Juventus’ Allianz Arena leaving the action in recent times.

Whether you’re playing Pro Clubs, Career Mode, or Ultimate Team though – having a great stadium is always a big part of the experience. The loud crowds, the size of the pitch, and sometimes to our horror the shadows created in different weather conditions can have an impact on how enjoyable it is to play.

FIFA 21 Stadiums quiz

If you’re confident that you know your stuff, we have a challenge for you. Let’s see how well you perform in our ultimate FIFA 21 Stadium quiz.

All you have to do is tell us the name of each stadium we’ve picked out to be named a champion.

FIFA 21 Stadiums list

FIFA 21 FUT Champions arena
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 players will be playing all of their games at the new FUT Champions Arena.

If you’re wondering about the full stadium list, look no further.

EA SPORTS previously confirmed that there would be a whole host of fresh arenas added, including the likes of Providence Park and Benteler-Arena – but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

PREMIER LEAGUE

  • Anfield
  • Bramall Lane
  • Craven Cottage
  • Emirates Stadium
  • Etihad Stadium
  • Goodison Park
  • King Power Stadium
  • London Stadium
  • Molineux Stadium
  • Old Trafford
  • Selhurst Park
  • St. James’ Park
  • St. Mary’s Stadium
  • Stamford Bridge
  • The Amex Stadium
  • The Hawthorns
  • Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Turf Moor
  • Villa Park

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE

  • Cardiff City Stadium
  • Carrow Road
  • Fratton Park
  • KCOM Stadium
  • Kirklees Stadium
  • Kiyan Prince Foundation
  • Liberty Stadium
  • Riverside Stadium
  • Stadium of Light
  • Stoke City FC Stadium
  • Vicarage Road
  • Vitality Stadium

LIGUE 1 UBER EATS

  • Groupama Stadium
  • Orange Vélodrome
  • Parc des Princes

SERIE A TIM

  • San Siro
san siro fifa 21
EA SPORTS
The San Siro is the only Serie A stadium to feature in FIFA 21, with EA penning a new official club deal with both Milan clubs.

EREDIVISIE

  • Johan Cruijff ArenA

LA LIGA SANTANDER

  • Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
  • El Alcoraz
  • Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos
  • Estadio Benito Villamarín
  • Estadio Ciutat de València
  • Estadio de la Cerámica
  • Estadio de Mendizorroza
  • Estadio José Zorrilla
  • Estadio Mestalla
  • Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes
  • Estadio San Mamés
  • Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
  • Municipal de Ipurua
  • Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
  • Reale Arena
  • Wanda Metropolitano

LA LIGA SMARTBANK

  • Estadio de Gran Canaria
  • Estadio de Montilivi
  • Estadio de Vallecas
  • Estadio La Rosaleda
  • Municipal de Butarque
  • RCDE Stadium
  • Visit Mallorca Estadi

LIGA PROFESIONAL DE FÚTBOL

  • Libertadores de América
  • Estadio Presidente Perón

BUNDESLIGA

  • BayArena
  • BORUSSIA-PARK
  • Deutsche Bank Park
  • Mercedes-Benz Arena
  • Olympiastadion
  • Opel Arena
  • PreZero Arena
  • Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)
  • RheinEnergieStadion
  • Signal Iduna Park
  • Stadion An der Alten Försterei
  • VELTINS-Arena
  • Volkswagen Arena
  • wohninvest Weserstadion
  • WWK Arena

BUNDESLIGA 2

  • Benteler-Arena
  • Düsseldorf-Arena
  • HDI-Arena
  • Max-Morlock-Stadion
  • Volksparkstadion

MLS

  • BC Place
  • CenturyLink Field
  • Dignity Health Sports Park
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Providence Park
  • Red Bull Arena (New Jersey)

LIGA BBVA MX

  • Estadio Azteca

MBS PRO LEAGUE

  • King Abdullah Sports City
  • King Fahd Stadium

MEIJI YASUDA J1

  • Panasonic Stadium Suita

INTERNATIONAL & REST OF THE WORLD

  • Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı
  • Wembley Stadium
  • Donbass Arena
  • Otkritie Arena

GENERIC

  • Al Jayeed Stadium
  • Aloha Park
  • Arena del Centenario
  • Arena D’Oro
  • Court Lane
  • Crown Lane
  • Eastpoint Arena
  • El Grandioso
  • El Libertador
  • Estadio de las Artes
  • Estadio El Medio
  • Estadio Presidente G.Lopes
  • Euro Park
  • FeWC Stadium (only on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One)
  • Forest Park Stadium
  • FUT Stadium (only on PC, Playstation®4 and Xbox One in FUT ONLY)
  • Ivy Lane
  • Molton Road
  • O Dromo
  • Sanderson Park
  • Stade Municipal
  • Stadio Classico
  • Stadion 23. Maj
  • Stadion Europa
  • Stadion Hanguk
  • Stadion Neder
  • Stadion Olympik
  • Town Park
  • Union Park Stadium
  • Waldstadion

So, that was our quiz and the full list of FIFA 21 stadiums. What score did you achieve in the quiz? Send us your results screen on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK, and we’ll interact with a few of the best – or worst!

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC: Requirements, Cost, Solution

Published: 15/Jan/2021 11:18 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 11:25

by David Purcell
bruno fernandes december potm fifa 21
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has scooped yet another Player of the Month (POTM) award for December, meaning a new SBC has dropped in-game. 

The midfield maestro has changed the fortunes of the club since his arrival last year, and at the time of writing, they are top of the Premier League table. That is largely down to his performances as well, which any football will tell you has been nothing short of world class.

Many fans will have been voting endlessly to see him in the Team of the Year this week, but before we find out the players with the most votes, another special card has arrived.

The news broke on January 15, when the official EA SPORTS FIFA account made the announcement. Fending off other nominees that have been bang in-form, Bruno makes it back-to-back Player of the Month awards. He gets a new 92-rated card to boot.

FIFA 21 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC

This is possibly the most difficult POTM SBC to have dropped in FIFA 21 so far, with a total of six squads to build. So, using FUTBIN as a guideline, let’s look at the requirements and cost for this new lengthy challenge.

Requirements

National Duty

  • Players from Portugal: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Manchester United

  • Players from Manchester Utd: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Premier League

  • Players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Players in the Squad: 11

87-rated squad

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 55
  • Players in the Squad: 11

88-rated squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Cost and FUT Pack rewards

We’re still calculating the overall cost of the challenge, but it looks like an expensive one based on the requirements. In return for all of these squads being built, players will also receive a number of packs in rewards. These include: Premium Mixed Players Pack, Prime Electrum Players Pack, Premium Gold Players Pack, Rare Mixed Players Pack, Rare Electrum Players Pack, and finally a Mega Pack too.

More to follow…