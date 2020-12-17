Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 Squad Battles exploit gives players easy wins

Published: 17/Dec/2020 16:58

by Alex Garton
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

A new exploit in FIFA 21 Squad Battles is allowing players to pick up easy wins and it works on all difficulties.

Since FIFA 21’s launch back in October, fans have found multiple bugs and glitches that affect the gameplay experience. From the unsavable shot exploit to the glitch that forces your goalkeeper off the pitch, this year’s FIFA certainly can’t be described as a polished title.

Well, FIFA players have discovered another exploit in the game’s Squad Battles mode that makes it easy to pick up wins on any difficulty.

It’s no secret that the majority of the FIFA players dislike Squad Battles and consider them a grind for rewards. So it’s no surprise FIFA players are delighted to hear there’s a way to finish them as fast as possible.

EA SPORTS
Opposition teams won’t be celebrating many goals with this exploit working.

Squad Battle exploit grants players easy wins

A thread posted to the FIFA subreddit by wahoos22 has revealed a new exploit for Squad Battles that allows players to complete them with ease.

This replaces the fake shot exploit that was used in Squad Battles at the game’s release but was later patched by EA in November.

The exploit is relatively simple and renders the AI completely useless for the entire game. The user said: “There is a working replacement for the Squad Battles sake shot. Works on All Difficulties including Ultimate.”

The exploit involves a player passing back to their goalkeeper and then tapping the ball into empty space. The keeper will then run after the loose ball and the AI on the opposing team will no longer press or attempt to gain possession.

As you can see, the defense becomes stuck and will no longer attempt to take back the ball. This allows players to score a goal and then wait out the entire match, picking up an easy win with no effort.

It’s difficult to know how long it’ll be before EA patch the exploit as the fake shot bug persisted for over a month. Either way, there’s no doubt FIFA fans are making the most of the easy Squad Battle wins while it lasts.

FIFA

How to complete Politano striker Freeze SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 17/Dec/2020 5:17

by Andrew Amos
EA SPORTS

Share

FUT

The FIFA 21 Freeze SBCs keep coming in for Ultimate Team, and this time Napoli midfielder Matteo Politano is joining the offense as a striker. Here’s how you can pick up the Italian ⁠— for as cheap as possible.

The FIFA 21 Freeze promotion has brought its fair share of SBCs, giving players the chance to get a new high-rated player every day. The latest one in the set is for Napoli’s reliable man on the right, Matteo Politano.

He’s found himself playing up the pitch on the wing for Napoli across the 2020-21 season, but FIFA are moving him more central with a striker card.

Politano Freeze SBC in-game stats

Right off the bat, players will notice the raw +4 rating upgrade on Politano’s Freeze card. The upgrade from 81 to 85 is a pretty hefty shift. Breaking down the raw stats too, they’ve all gone to the right place if you want a new striker in your Serie A lineup.

Matteo Politano Freeze ST card stats in FIFA 21
FUTBIN
Politano’s Freeze card stats are a decent upgrade on his 81 RM base card.

With 89 Pace (+6), 88 Dribbling (+4), and 86 Shooting (+9), with the right chemistry style, he can become a menace in front of the net. His long shots are also up to a nasty 92, which combined with his 87 Shot Power makes for a fearsome out of the box shot.

Where he does lack is in his physicality though. At only 60, it’s average at best, especially considering in that is 45 Strength and 56 Jumping ⁠— two key attributes you want from a striker in the box.

Politano Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

The Politano Freeze SBC doesn’t come in cheap ⁠— it’ll set you back anywhere between 133,000 to 154,000 coins. Part of that is to do with the two challenges it’ll take you to complete it. It makes the card on the border of being too expensive for its own good ⁠— but if you want it real bad, the challenges aren’t hard.

Napoli

  • # of players from Napoli: Min 1
  • In-Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Gold Players Pack
FUTBIN
The cheapest “Napoli” solution for Politano Freeze SBC.

Serie A TIM

  • # of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack
FUTBIN
The cheapest “Serie A TIM” solution for the Politano Freeze SBC.

Politano Freeze loan SBC requirement and total cost

If you want to “try before you buy,” you can test out the Politano card by getting him on a 3-match loan. It’ll only set you back 2,500 to 3,100 coins, so it could be a meaningful investment.

  • # of players from Italy: Min 1
  • Rare Players: Min 1
  • Player Level: Min Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 40
  • # of players in the Squad: 6

You won’t have long to pick up the Politano card, with the SBC expiring on December 23. If you want that early Christmas present, get in quick.

Be sure to follow @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest Freeze SBCs and other FIFA 21 news, and give us a tag if you manage to pull off an insane shot with the Politano card ⁠— we’d love to see it.