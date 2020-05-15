FIFA 21 Serie A highest ratings predictions | Top 10 players

EA SPORTS will have a tough job picking the top-rated players in each league for FIFA 21, and that goes for the Serie A in particular. With Juventus, Inter Milan, Lazio, and Atalanta making the Italian top flight as strong as it's been in years, let's take a look at who we think will lead the charge.

Juventus have dominated the top player rankings in recent times, boasting the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini, and others, but with the rise of other clubs throughout the 2019/20 season there's a chance the next game might shake things up.

We now know the date that EA is expected to start dropping FIFA 21 details, June 11, with their EA Play Live event. Here, they are expected to give fans their first look at the next instalment of the popular franchise and reveal exactly what's changed this time around.

As fans will know by now, players are always getting better or falling off a bit in football – and their performances will no doubt impact their rating. Rating predictions can be ever-evolving beasts as well, with the transfer market moving top pros from place to place when it opens up.

So, let's take a look at the highest-rated players we foresee to be included in FIFA 21, as well as how much that's changed from last year's assessment.

FIFA 21 Serie A top rated players: Predictions

10. Lautaro Martinez (87)

OVR: 81 > 87

If there's one player on this list that's improved more than anybody could have expected, it's Lautaro. The Inter striker has had a rise that could be compared to Kylian Mbappe since signing for the Milan-based outfit, with 11 goals and three assists in the league this season. Get him right in the top 10.

9. Lorenzo Insigne (87)

OVR: 87 > 87

He's not just Napoli's captain and possibly their most exciting player, but Insigne is one of those wingers any side in Europe would snap up in a heartbeat. We wouldn't be shocked to see him get an 87 base rating in the next title, just like last year.

8. Luis Alberto (87)

OVR: 84 > 87

Once a Liverpool outcast, an abandoned project from Brendan Rodgers' time at the club. Luis Alberto never really found his form at Anfield, nor was he given the chance.

That said, he's growing into one of Europe's most creative and influential midfielders. Having received four special cards in FIFA 20, the time has come to give the Spaniard a proper boost.

7. Romelu Lukaku (87)

OVR: 85 > 87

The former Everton and Manchester United striker took a leap of faith in joining Antonio Conte at Inter Milan – and boy has it paid off.

The Beglian has slammed the ball into the back of the net 17 times in 25 games, and has played an integral role in the side's race at the top of Serie A. 87 sounds about right.

6. Kalidou Koulibaly (87)

OVR: 89 > 87

Linked with every club in Europe, it seems, but the strong defender's club Napoli haven't had the best of seasons this time around.

That could impact his rating, just slightly, and we're predicting an 87 as a result. That said, he might not even be there when the game comes out.

5. Wojciech Szczesny (88)

OVR: 86 > 88

Who would have thought the long-term replacement for Gianluigi Buffon was going to be an Arsenal goalkeeper caught smoking in the changing room showers, before being offloaded.

The Polish international has been a wall for Juventus of late and should be right up there with the very best.

4. Giorgio Chiellini (88)

OVR: 89 > 88

A rock at the back for The Old Lady, or Vecchia Signora, Giorgio Chiellini is another who has improved with age. Don't be surprised to see him as one of the top rated players in the division, that's all we're saying, but maybe with a slight downgrade. Nothing major.

3. Ciro Immobile (88)

OVR: 86 > 88

Lazio have got a star on their hands with Ciro, that's for sure. 27 goals from 26 games is our idea of a guaranteed boost in overall, and that's exactly what the striker deserves.

2. Paulo Dybala (90)

OVR: 88 > 90

If there's one player that appeared to be rocked by the arrival of CR7 at Juventus, it was Dybala. The Argentinian looked to be taking on the role of 'main man' at the Turin club before Ronaldo was brought in, and struggled to make an impact last year, although it's been a different story of late.

With seven goals behind him, and nine assists, the attacker could be destined for an improved overall in FIFA 21 – so we're predicting an increase of two.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (94)

OVR: 93 > 94

Cristiano Ronaldo might be getting older now, at 35 years of age, but he's not showing any signs of slowing down.

In 22 Serie A matches during the 19/20 season – before it was suspended – he had hit the back of the net 21 times. Flawless is one word to describe him and, we would suggest, he's worthy of a one overall upgrade too.

So, there you have it! That wraps up our rating predictions for Serie A in FIFA 21. Have we missed anyone out? Let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.