Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 Season 3 live: Storyline cards, Icon Swaps tokens, FUT rewards

Published: 2/Jan/2021 1:44 Updated: 2/Jan/2021 1:45

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 Season 3
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 Season 3 is now live, and that means new Storyline cards, Icon Swaps tokens, and other rewards are now available in Ultimate Team. Here’s everything you need to know.

EA SPORTS has started the new year with a bang. FIFA 21 Season 3 is live, and it’s jam-packed with all kinds of new content ranging from Storyline cards and Icon Swaps tokens to themes, badges, tifos, player-packs, and more.

They’re all available as rewards that players can unlock by playing the game and finishing challenges and milestones throughout the season. It’s an exciting way to add some flair and style to your Ultimate Team, and if you’re dedicated enough, you’ll get some useful players too. Here’s everything you need to know.

Season 3 Storyline cards

FIFA 21 Season 3 introduces some impressive new Storyline cards that players can unlock by completing objectives.

Last season, players had many options, including Andres Tello, Woo Yeung Jeong, Joseph Aidoo, Iago Aspas, Alessio Romagnoli, and Naby Keita. However, this season is even better.

Here’s all the Storyline players, and when you unlock them.

  • Alfred Duncan (Level 15)
  • Sada Thioub (Level 15)
  • Cédric Bakambu (Level 15)
  • Cristian Pulisic (Level 30)
  • Alassane Plea (Level 30)
  • Emerson Leite De Souza (Level 30)
FIFA 21 Season 3
EA SPORTS
Christian Pulisic is arguably the best Storyline card in FIFA 21 Season 3.

Season 3 rewards

  • Level 1: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) – 300 XP
  • Level 2: Coin Boost: 500 Coins for 5 Matches (Untradeable) – 1100 XP
  • Level 3: Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) – 2,100 XP
  • Level 4:
    • Option 1: Kawaii Vikings Tifo (Untradeable) – 3,100 XP
    • Option 2: Polar Bear Tifo (Untradeable) – 3,100 XP
  • Level 5: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) – 4,100 XP
  • Level 6: 
    • Option 1: FUT Custom 227 badge (Untradeable) – 5,100 XP
    • Option 2: FUT Custom 280 badge (Untradeable) – 5,100 XP
  • Level 7: JUMBO GOLD 26 PACK (Untradeable) – 6,100 XP
  • Level 8:
    • Option 1: Polar Bear Theme (Untradeable) – 7,600 XP
    • Option 2: Kawaii Vikings Theme (Untradeable) – 7,600 XP
  • Level 9: GOLD PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 9,600 XP
  • Level 10: Ball (Untradeable) – 12,000 XP
  • Level 11:
    • Option 1: FUT Custom 204 badge (Untradeable) – 15,600 XP
    • Option 2: FUT Custom 222 badge (Untradeable) – 15,600 XP
    • Option 3: FUT Custom 260 badge (Untradeable) – 15,600 XP
  • Level 12:
    • Option 1: Ice Cold Theme (Untradeable) – 18,600 XP
    • Option 2: Zero Override Theme (Untradeable) – 18,600 XP
    • Option 3: Yeti Theme (Untradeable) – 18,600 XP
  • Level 13: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) – 21,600 XP
  • Level 14: SMALL PRIME GOLD PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 24,600 XP
  • Level 15:
    • Option 1: Alfred Duncan (Untradeable) – 27,600 XP
    • Option 2: Sada Thioub (Untradeable) – 27,600 XP
    • Option 3: Cédric Bakambu (Untradeable) – 27,600 XP
  • Level 16:
    • Option 1: Yeti Tifo – 30,600 XP
    • Option 2: Ice Cold Tifo – 30,600 XP
    • Option 3: Zero Override Tifo – 30,600 XP
  • Level 17: RARE GOLD PACK – 33,600 XP
  • Level 18: RARE GOLD PACK – 36,600 XP
  • Level 19:
    • Option 1: Ice Cold Tifo (Untradeable) – 40,600 XP
    • Option 2: Yeti Tifo (Untradeable) – 40,600 XP
    • Option 3: Zero Override Tifo (Untradeable) – 40,600 XP
  • Level 20: RARE ELECTRUM PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 44,600 XP
  • Level 21: Frosty – Black Prop (Untradeable) – 49,600 XP
  • Level 22:
    • Option 1: FUT Custom 206 badge (Untradeable) – 54,600 XP
    • Option 2: FUT Custom 256 badge (Untradeable) – 54,600 XP
    • Option 3: FUT Custom 259 badge (Untradeable) – 54,600 XP
  • Level 23: MEGA PACK (Untradeable) – 59,600 XP
  • Level 24: PRIME GOLD PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 64,600 XP
  • Level 25:
    • Option 1: Football CRT Tifo (Untradeable) – 69,600 XP
    • Option 2: Snowman Tifo (Untradeable) – 69,600 XP
    • Option 3: Winter Fox Tifo (Untradeable) – 69,600 XP
  • Level 26:
    • Option 1: Snowman Theme (Untradeable) – 74,600 XP
    • Option 2: Winter Fox Theme (Untradeable) – 74,600 XP
    • Option 3: Football CRT Theme (Untradeable) – 74,600 XP
  • Level 27:
    • Option 1: PL PRIME PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 79,600 XP
    • Option 2: LALIGA PRIME PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 79,600 XP
    • Option 3: BUNDESLIGA PRIME PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 79,600 XP
  • Level 28:
    • Option 1: Winter Fox Tifo (Untradeable) – 85,600 XP
    • Option 2: Football CRT Tifo (Untradeable) – 85,600 XP
    • Option 3: Snowman Tifo (Untradeable) – 85,600 XP
  • Level 29: Winter Prop (Untradeable) – 91,600 XP
  • Level 30:
    • Option 1: Cristian Pulisic (Untradeable) – 100,000 XP
    • Option 2: Alassane Plea (Untradeable) – 100,000 XP
    • Option 3: Emerson Leite De Souza (Untradeable) – 100,000 XP
FIFA 21 Season 3
EA SPORTS
Christian Pulisic’s Storyline card will be a welcome addition to any Ultimate Team.

New Icon Swaps 1 tokens

Icon Swaps

  • Silvers: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 Silvers players in your starting squad.
  • UCL: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 UCL players in your starting squad.
  • LIGA NOS: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 Liga NOS players in your starting squad.
  • LES BLEUS: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 French players in your starting squad.
  • One Club Wonders: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty using 11 First Owned players in your starting Squad.
  • Weekend League: Win 18 Weekend League matches.

Icon Swaps PL

  • Win 6: Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least 7 First Owned Premier League players in your starting squad.
  • Score 10: Score in 10 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.
  • Assist 5: Assist with a Through Ball in 5 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.
FIFA 21 Season 3
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21’s Icon Swaps tokens can be used to complete challenges and unlock Ultimate Team icons.

Icon Swaps La Liga

  • Win 6: Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least 7 First Owned LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Score 10:Score in 10 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.
  • Assist 5:Assist with a Through Ball in 5 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.

Icon Swaps One Nation

  • The Three Lions: Win 7 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One Nation, with only English players in your squad.
  • Selecao: Win 7 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One Nation, with only Brazilian players in your squad.
FIFA 21 Season 3
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 players can use Icon Swap tokens to get their hands on their favorite icons.

When does FIFA 21 Season 3 end?

FIFA 21 Season 3 started on January 1st and lasts until February 12, which means players have a little less than six weeks to smash out the objectives.

Fortunately, that’s plenty of time, especially for those who have already started.

FIFA

How to complete Robben SBC & Cunha Headliners Objectives in FIFA 21

Published: 1/Jan/2021 20:27 Updated: 1/Jan/2021 21:10

by Bill Cooney
EA Sports

Share

FUT

EA Sports has released a new Flashback SBC for Arjen Robben and a set of Objectives for Matheus Cunha as part of the Headliner’s promo, and we’ve got all the info you’ll need to knock out both quickly and easily.

Along with Team 1 being released for the Headliners promo which started on January 1, EA also released a new set of Objectives for Brazilian player Matheus Cunha and a new Flashback SBC for Arjen Robben.

Without any further adieu, let’s take a look at the stats for each of these cards, along with the Objectives and SBC requirements, cost, and solutions.

Matheus Cunha Objective in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Cunha’s Headliners Objective card.

Cunha sees a great upgrade from his 78 OVR regular gold card to an 84 for the Headliners promo. His Pace is now 86 up from 79, and Shooting has been brought up to 85 from 79 as well. Dribbling is now 89 instead of 83, making this a very nice upgrade at the CAM spot.

Arjen Robben Flashback SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Arjen Robben’s Flashback SBC card.

Arjen Robben sees a massive upgrade to 88 from just 80 on his usual Gold card. Pace is now 93 instead of just 74, and shooting is 87 up from 82. 90 Dribbling rounds things out and definitely make this card Flashback card a black from the past.

Matheus Cunha Objectives

There are five total objectives to complete if you want to unlock Cunha’s Headliners card, and the best part about it is that you don’t necessarily need to spend any FUT Coins to get them done, as long as you have the required players.

The objectives, which expire in seven days on January 8 are listed below, along with the reward you’ll get for completing each one:

  • Raising the Heat — Score an Outside of the Box goal in a Win the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge.
    • Reward: Gold Pack (untradeable) + 300 XP
  • Scorching SambaScore and Assist using Brazilian players in 2 separate Wins in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge.
    • Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) + 300 XP
  • Through Temperature — Score and Assist using Brazilian players in 2 separate Wins in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge.
    • Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack + 300 XP
  • Headline Hero — Win 4 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge.
    • Reward: Premium Gold Pack + 300 XP.
  • Scoring Streak — Score in 10 separate matches using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge.
    • Reward: Electrum Players Pack + 300 XP

Arjen Robben SBC Requirements

For Robben, there’s only SBC to complete in order to unlock his new card. Even more good news is that it should only run you around 130,000 to 151,000 FUT Coins depending on which system you play on.

Below is the SBC, appropriately named “Arjen Robben” and what you’ll need to do to complete it:

Arjen Robben

  • Number of players from Netherlands: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Arjen Robben SBC solution

Below is a cheap solution to Robben’s SBC if you need some help getting it done, and to make things even easier it won’t require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Arjen Robben Solution

FUTBIN
Solution for Robben’s Flashback SBC.

If you want to get Robben for yourself, you’ll have two weeks, until Friday, January 15 to do so, which should be plenty of time as there’s only one requirement to knock out.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest Objectives, SBCs, and more as the Headliners promo gets underway.