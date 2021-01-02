FIFA 21 Season 3 live: Storyline cards, Icon Swaps tokens, FUT rewards

FIFA 21 Season 3 is now live, and that means new Storyline cards, Icon Swaps tokens, and other rewards are now available in Ultimate Team. Here’s everything you need to know.

EA SPORTS has started the new year with a bang. FIFA 21 Season 3 is live, and it’s jam-packed with all kinds of new content ranging from Storyline cards and Icon Swaps tokens to themes, badges, tifos, player-packs, and more.

They’re all available as rewards that players can unlock by playing the game and finishing challenges and milestones throughout the season. It’s an exciting way to add some flair and style to your Ultimate Team, and if you’re dedicated enough, you’ll get some useful players too. Here’s everything you need to know.

Season 3 Storyline cards

FIFA 21 Season 3 introduces some impressive new Storyline cards that players can unlock by completing objectives.

Last season, players had many options, including Andres Tello, Woo Yeung Jeong, Joseph Aidoo, Iago Aspas, Alessio Romagnoli, and Naby Keita. However, this season is even better.

Here’s all the Storyline players, and when you unlock them.

Alfred Duncan (Level 15)

Sada Thioub (Level 15)

Cédric Bakambu (Level 15)

Cristian Pulisic (Level 30)

Alassane Plea (Level 30)

Emerson Leite De Souza (Level 30)

Season 3 rewards

Level 1: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) – 300 XP

Level 2: Coin Boost: 500 Coins for 5 Matches (Untradeable) – 1100 XP

Level 3: Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) – 2,100 XP

Level 4: Option 1: Kawaii Vikings Tifo (Untradeable) – 3,100 XP Option 2: Polar Bear Tifo (Untradeable) – 3,100 XP



Level 5: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) – 4,100 XP

Level 6: Option 1: FUT Custom 227 badge (Untradeable) – 5,100 XP Option 2: FUT Custom 280 badge (Untradeable) – 5,100 XP



Level 7: JUMBO GOLD 26 PACK (Untradeable) – 6,100 XP

Level 8: Option 1: Polar Bear Theme (Untradeable) – 7,600 XP Option 2: Kawaii Vikings Theme (Untradeable) – 7,600 XP



Level 9: GOLD PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 9,600 XP

Level 10: Ball (Untradeable) – 12,000 XP

Level 11: Option 1: FUT Custom 204 badge (Untradeable) – 15,600 XP Option 2: FUT Custom 222 badge (Untradeable) – 15,600 XP Option 3: FUT Custom 260 badge (Untradeable) – 15,600 XP



Level 12: Option 1: Ice Cold Theme (Untradeable) – 18,600 XP Option 2: Zero Override Theme (Untradeable) – 18,600 XP Option 3: Yeti Theme (Untradeable) – 18,600 XP



Level 13: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) – 21,600 XP

Level 14: SMALL PRIME GOLD PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 24,600 XP

Level 15: Option 1: Alfred Duncan (Untradeable) – 27,600 XP Option 2: Sada Thioub (Untradeable) – 27,600 XP Option 3: Cédric Bakambu (Untradeable) – 27,600 XP



Level 16: Option 1: Yeti Tifo – 30,600 XP Option 2: Ice Cold Tifo – 30,600 XP Option 3: Zero Override Tifo – 30,600 XP



Level 17: RARE GOLD PACK – 33,600 XP

Level 18: RARE GOLD PACK – 36,600 XP

Level 19: Option 1: Ice Cold Tifo (Untradeable) – 40,600 XP Option 2: Yeti Tifo (Untradeable) – 40,600 XP Option 3: Zero Override Tifo (Untradeable) – 40,600 XP



Level 20: RARE ELECTRUM PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 44,600 XP

Level 21: Frosty – Black Prop (Untradeable) – 49,600 XP

Level 22: Option 1: FUT Custom 206 badge (Untradeable) – 54,600 XP Option 2: FUT Custom 256 badge (Untradeable) – 54,600 XP Option 3: FUT Custom 259 badge (Untradeable) – 54,600 XP



Level 23: MEGA PACK (Untradeable) – 59,600 XP

Level 24: PRIME GOLD PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 64,600 XP

Level 25: Option 1: Football CRT Tifo (Untradeable) – 69,600 XP Option 2: Snowman Tifo (Untradeable) – 69,600 XP Option 3: Winter Fox Tifo (Untradeable) – 69,600 XP



Level 26: Option 1: Snowman Theme (Untradeable) – 74,600 XP Option 2: Winter Fox Theme (Untradeable) – 74,600 XP Option 3: Football CRT Theme (Untradeable) – 74,600 XP



Level 27: Option 1: PL PRIME PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 79,600 XP Option 2: LALIGA PRIME PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 79,600 XP Option 3: BUNDESLIGA PRIME PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 79,600 XP



Level 28: Option 1: Winter Fox Tifo (Untradeable) – 85,600 XP Option 2: Football CRT Tifo (Untradeable) – 85,600 XP Option 3: Snowman Tifo (Untradeable) – 85,600 XP



Level 29: Winter Prop (Untradeable) – 91,600 XP

Level 30:

Option 1: Cristian Pulisic (Untradeable) – 100,000 XP Option 2: Alassane Plea (Untradeable) – 100,000 XP Option 3: Emerson Leite De Souza (Untradeable) – 100,000 XP



New Icon Swaps 1 tokens

Icon Swaps

Silvers: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 Silvers players in your starting squad.

UCL: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 UCL players in your starting squad.

LIGA NOS: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 Liga NOS players in your starting squad.

LES BLEUS: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 French players in your starting squad.

One Club Wonders: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty using 11 First Owned players in your starting Squad.

Weekend League: Win 18 Weekend League matches.

Icon Swaps PL

Win 6: Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least 7 First Owned Premier League players in your starting squad.

Score 10: Score in 10 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.

Assist 5: Assist with a Through Ball in 5 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.

Icon Swaps La Liga

Win 6: Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least 7 First Owned LaLiga players in your starting squad.

Score 10: Score in 10 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.

Assist 5: Assist with a Through Ball in 5 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.

Icon Swaps One Nation

The Three Lions: Win 7 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One Nation, with only English players in your squad.

Selecao: Win 7 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One Nation, with only Brazilian players in your squad.

When does FIFA 21 Season 3 end?

FIFA 21 Season 3 started on January 1st and lasts until February 12, which means players have a little less than six weeks to smash out the objectives.

Fortunately, that’s plenty of time, especially for those who have already started.