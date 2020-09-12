FIFA 21 ratings: top 20 wingers, midfielders, strikers, defenders, more

EA SPORTS has continued to roll out FIFA 21 player ratings, showing fans who will be among the highest-rated Ultimate Team cards at each position on the field for next season.

Stars from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and other top divisions are given OVR ratings in every FIFA game. These reflect the performances from the past season, and they’ve already caused a debate about which players deserve what.

EA rolled out the list of the top 100 overall players on September 10, and have followed that up with lists of the top 20 players at each position - wingers, midfielders, strikers, defenders, and goalkeepers.

Here, we'll look at all of the new positional ratings and how they compare with one another as the top-20 lists are subsequently released.

FIFA 21 Top 20 Wingers

Wingers are attacking midfielders set up in a wide position in order to facilitate attacks and crossing passes to the inside. Standing out on the wing usually requires great pace and dribbling stats to provide cut-backs or crosses from which strikers can score more easily, and all of these players listed below should be well-prepared for that.

Lionel Messi - RW (93) Neymar - LW (91) Mohamed Salah - RW (90) Sandio Mané - LW (90) Eden Hazard - LW (88) Raheem Sterling - LW (88) Angel Di Maria - RW (87) Jadon Sancho - RM (87) Heung Min Son - LM (87) Bernardo Silva - RW (87) Serge Gnabry - RM (85) Riyad Mahrez - RW (85) Lorenzo Insigne - LW (85) Marcus Rashford - LM (85) Leroy Sané - LM (85) Pizzi - RM (84) Raphaël Guerreiro - LM (84) Mikel Oyarzabal - LW (84) Kingsley Coman - LM (84) José Callejón - RM (84)

FIFA 21 Top 20 Central Midfielders

Midfielders are generally positioned on the field between their team's defenders and forwards in football, meaning the majority of action should (ideally) happen somewhere on their turf.

While the number of midfielders on a team and their assigned roles depends on your team's specific formation, they'll be a crucial part no matter how you decide to set up, and any of these top-20 players should be a welcome addition.

Kevin De Bruyne - CAM (91) Casemiro - CDM (89) Joshua Kimmich - CDM (88) Toni Kroos - CM (88) N'Golo Kanté - CDM (88) Luka Modrić - CM (87) Bruno Fernandes - CAM (87) Fabinho - CDM (87) Sergio Busquets - CDM (87) Thomas Müller - CAM (86) Paul Pogba - CM (86) Marco Verratti - CM (86) Alejandro Gómez - CAM (86) Jordan Henderson CDM (86) David Silva - CAM (86) Thiago - CM (85) Kai Havertz - CAM (85) Luis Alberto - CAM (85) Hakim Ziyech - CAM (85) Marco Reus - CAM (85)

FIFA 21 Top 20 Strikers

Coming soon.

FIFA 21 Top 20 Fullbacks

Coming soon.

FIFA 21 Top 20 Centerbacks

Coming soon.

FIFA 21 Top 20 Goalkeepers

Coming soon.