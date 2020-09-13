FIFA 21 ratings: Liverpool, Man City, & Real Madrid revealed

A handful of teams have started to reveal their best player ratings for FIFA 21. Here, we take a look at the powerhouse trio of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid.

Each year, prior to the release of the new FIFA title, fans are always trying to get an early look at their favorite team’s ratings. Will their rising star make that big leap? Will they have a youngster with high potential for career mode? It’s a never-ending annual cycle.

With the release of FIFA 21 on the horizon, EA have already revealed the Top 100 ratings for the new game, but teams are also starting to reveal their best players too.

AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Chelsea were the first trio to give fans a better look at their top ratings, and now it’s the turn of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid.

Liverpool FIFA 21 ratings

Kicking off with the reigning Premier League champions, many of their players were included in the Top 100 reveal.

As expected, Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Andrew Robertson make up an incredibly strong backbone but it’s in attack where Liverpool really come to the forefront.

Both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are 90-rated in FIFA 21, and Roberto Firmino isn’t too far behind at 87 overall. Captain Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Georginio Wijnaldum make up a solid midfield too with 86, 87, and 85 ratings.

Virgil Van Dijk - 90 Mohamed Salah - 90 Sadio Mane - 90 Alisson - 90 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 87 Roberto Firmino - 87 Fabinho - 87 Andrew Robertson - 87 Jordan Henderson - 86 Georginio Wijnaldum - 85 Joe Gomez - 83 Joel Matip - 83 Naby Keita - 81 Xherdan Shaqiri - 81 James Milner - 80 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 79 Takumi Minamino - 77 Divock Origi - 77

Manchester City FIFA 21 ratings

Just like their Premier League rivals, Manchester City also had a handful of players included in the Top 100 reveal – with PFA Player of the Year Kevin De Bruyne taking the top spot with a 91-overall.

There is a small gap between KDB and his next highest-rated teammates Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, and Ederson who clock in with 89, 88, and 88 ratings respectively.

Kevin De Bruyne - 91 Sergio Aguero - 89 Raheem Sterling - 88 Ederson - 88 Aymeric Laporte - 87 Bernardo Silva - 87 Kyle Walker - 85 Riyad Mahrez - 85 Rodri - 85 Fernandinho - 84 Gabriel Jesus - 83 Ilkay Gundogan - 83 Joao Cancelo - 83 Ferran Torres - 81 Benjamin Mendy - 81 Alexander Zinchenko - 80 Phil Foden - 79 Nathan Ake - 79

Real Madrid FIFA 21 ratings

Looking away from the Premier League, and its La Liga champions Real Madrid who have some of the best players on offer from the Spanish top flight.

They have a solid 89-overall spine of Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Ramos, Casemiro, and Karim Benzema – while Eden Hazard and Toni Kroos aren’t too far away with 88 ratings.

Thibaut Courtois - 89 Karim Benzema - 89 Sergio Ramos - 89 Casemiro - 89 Eden Hazard - 88 Toni Kroos - 88 Luka Modric - 87 Raphael Varane - 86 Dani Carvajal - 86 Isco - 84 Marcelo - 83 Valverde - 83 Ferland Mendy - 83 Marco Asensio - 82 Vinicius - 80 Lucas Vazquez - 80 Luka Jovic - 80 Rodrygo - 79

Of course, these aren’t all the ratings from each team that we’ve looked at because we are still awaiting the ratings of anyone who is lower than these. But at least we know the best starting XI and bench for each of them.

As we continue to build towards the release of FIFA 21, more and more ratings will be revealed, so keep checking back with Dexerto and @UltimateTeamUK for more.