FIFA 21 Premier League highest ratings predictions | Top 10 players

EA SPORTS are gearing up for the release of FIFA 21, and with the Premier League being one of the most popular leagues around, we’re looking at who could be the players with the highest rating.

Each year, as FIFA fans get ready for the new game, there are plenty of things to look forward to. You have new features, new game modes, and even the new changes to Ultimate Team. Before that point, it’s all about ratings.

Fans are always trying to guess which players will be the highest-rated. Will Lionel Messi be better than Cristiano Ronaldo? Which team is going to be bumped up to five stars and who is going down to four stars? Here, we’re going to lay out our predictions for Premier League rating changes.

Advertisement

The Premier League, as you can expect, will probably be dominated by runaway leaders Liverpool, Manchester City, as well as high profile players from other sides like Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

As ever, fans will no doubt be disappointed no matter what star rating or overalls that their favorite team and players end up. That said, without further ado, here’s what we think EA might do moving forward.

FIFA 21 Premier League top-rated players: Predictions

10. N’Golo Kante (88)

OVR: 89 > 88

Since joining Chelsea from Leicester City back in 2016, N’Golo Kante has become a lynchpin for the Blues midfield. Under new manager Frank Lampard, the Frenchman has had a solid season, though, you could pencil him in for a downgrade after an up-and-down season.

Advertisement

9. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (88)

OVR: 88 > 88

There aren’t many more deadly strikers in the Premier League than Aubameyang. Before the season came to an abrupt stop, he’d managed to firmly cement himself as the second top goalscorer with 17 goals.

However, like Kante, he might have his club’s season held against him. So, he’ll probably be sticking with his current rating moving forward.

Advertisement

8. Raheem Sterling (88)

OVR: 88 > 88

Since becoming a staple for Manchester City, Sterling has evolved into one of the most potent attackers in the Premier League – and he’s always a nightmare to play against on FIFA.

With 11 goals for City during the last campaign, he could be in for an upgrade in FIFA 21, though that might not leave much room for the in-forms that he’ll no doubt end up with.

Advertisement

7. Roberto Firmino (88)

OVR: 86 > 88

Firmino is pretty much the glue that holds Liverpool’s front three together. Like his teammates, the Brazilian has had a stunning season, but he probably won’t be leaping close to a 90-overall given his problems with scoring at Anfield.

6. Sergio Aguero (89)

OVR: 89 > 89

Aguero is now firmly in the conversation to be one of the Premier League’s greatest ever forwards as he keeps finding the back of the net for the Citizens season upon season.

Despite managing to score 16 times in the league during this campaign for City, he probably won’t find himself moving up or down when it comes to getting his rating in FIFA 21.

5. Mohamed Salah (89)

OVR: 90 > 90

Like Firmino, Salah has played a vital role in Liverpool’s charge to the title, and despite having scored 16 times in the league, he might not be in the upgrade that many Reds' fans might be expecting.

4. Alisson (90)

OVR: 89 > 90

One Liverpool player who is probably assured of an upgrade, however, is Alisson. The Brazilian has cemented himself as one the Premier League’s top shot-stoppers – if not becoming the best.

An early-season injury might have prevented him from topping the Gold Glove chart – that honor belongs to Nick Pope, as of writing – but an upgrade in FIFA probably does his stellar campaign justice.

3. Sadio Mane (90)

OVR: 88 > 90

After banging in 14 goals and claiming a Premier League Player of the Month award, Sadio Mane has become the gem in Liverpool’s attacking trio.

He’s had a huge number of cards in FIFA 20 to represent his stunning season and he’ll likely be rewarded for that as we move into FIFA 21.

2. Virgil van Dijk (91)

OVR: 90 > 91

While Liverpool fans regularly sing the praises of their colossal Dutch defender, he isn’t the player claiming top spot in these predictions.

A nice little boost is in order for him once FIFA 21 launches, and he’ll likely be the highest-rated defender in the game – Icons excluded – but the top spot goes elsewhere.

1. Kevin De Bruyne

OVR: 91 > 92

Kevin De Bruyne is the Premier League’s top-rated player in FIFA 20, and there is no real reason why that shouldn’t continue into the next game.

The Belgian midfielder has had his injury problems this season, as well as poor results as part of the City side, but when he’s on the pitch, he does things that not many players in the world can even dream of.

Obviously, these are purely our predictions based on what these players have done this season, and EA could very well gave different overalls in mind.

If you disagree, or even somehow manage to agree, be sure to let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK!