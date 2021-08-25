FIFA 21 Pre-Season promo: Start date, FIFA 22 rewards, Objectives & SBC

EA SPORTS are reportedly bringing back their Pre-Season promo in FIFA 21, giving players the opportunity to grab themselves some FIFA 22 FUT rewards before the game comes out.
The Pre-Season promo event was first introduced in FIFA 20, on the back of Summer Heat, and ultimately proved to be a huge hit.
Allowing players to build up some rewards ahead of the FIFA 22 early access period with EA Play, or with the special editions, a revived Pre-Season event is rumored to be in the works.
So, let’s take a look at everything we know – and what to expect.
Will there be a FIFA 21 Pre-Season promo?
It is very possible that a FIFA 21 Pre-Season promo is on the way, with many major content creators speculating about the possibility.
Nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing.
FIFA 21 Pre-Season event start date
FIFA 21 Pre-Season could start up in mid-September, which would set things up nicely for the FIFA 22 early access and launch.
What is the Pre-Season promo in FIFA 21? What to expect
FIFA Pre-Season is likely to include much of what was involved last year. Team of the Year cards went back into Weekend League rewards during the event, while there was also a list of handy rewards.
These included packs, consumables, player loan items and in-game vanity items.
FIFA Pre-Season rewards
- x2 Coin boosts (5 games x 500 coins)
- FUT 20 Icon Home Kit
- FUT 20 Future Stars Kit
- Anchor Chemistry Style
- Engine Chemistry Style
SBC
Halftime SBCs were featured last time during the Pre-Season event. Their official description is: “During the halftime break of select Champions and Europa League matches, limited-time puzzle Squad Building Challenges will be made available.”
Objectives
A number of Objectives will also go live. Included in the Pre-Season Objectives will be ‘Best of Pack’ content with Team of the Year items, and Road to the Final players.
A lot of this information is based on the previous iteration of the FIFA Pre-Season promo. Once it’s confirmed, we’ll be sure to update this article.