FIFA 21 Pre-Season promo: Start date, FIFA 22 rewards, Objectives & SBC

EA SPORTS are reportedly bringing back their Pre-Season promo in FIFA 21, giving players the opportunity to grab themselves some FIFA 22 FUT rewards before the game comes out.

The Pre-Season promo event was first introduced in FIFA 20, on the back of Summer Heat, and ultimately proved to be a huge hit.

Allowing players to build up some rewards ahead of the FIFA 22 early access period with EA Play, or with the special editions, a revived Pre-Season event is rumored to be in the works.

So, let’s take a look at everything we know – and what to expect.

Will there be a FIFA 21 Pre-Season promo?

It is very possible that a FIFA 21 Pre-Season promo is on the way, with many major content creators speculating about the possibility.

Nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing.

FIFA 21 Pre-Season event start date

FIFA 21 Pre-Season could start up in mid-September, which would set things up nicely for the FIFA 22 early access and launch.

What is the Pre-Season promo in FIFA 21? What to expect

FIFA Pre-Season is likely to include much of what was involved last year. Team of the Year cards went back into Weekend League rewards during the event, while there was also a list of handy rewards.

These included packs, consumables, player loan items and in-game vanity items.

FIFA Pre-Season rewards

x2 Coin boosts (5 games x 500 coins)

FUT 20 Icon Home Kit

FUT 20 Future Stars Kit

Anchor Chemistry Style

Engine Chemistry Style

SBC

Halftime SBCs were featured last time during the Pre-Season event. Their official description is: “During the halftime break of select Champions and Europa League matches, limited-time puzzle Squad Building Challenges will be made available.”

Objectives

A number of Objectives will also go live. Included in the Pre-Season Objectives will be ‘Best of Pack’ content with Team of the Year items, and Road to the Final players.

A lot of this information is based on the previous iteration of the FIFA Pre-Season promo. Once it’s confirmed, we’ll be sure to update this article.