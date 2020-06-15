FIFA 21 pre-order: How to get 10% discount

You might think FIFA 21 discounts would be hard to come by, especially in pre-order phase, but you don't actually need EA Access to get 10% off the game and we're going to show you how to do it.

As many players will know by now, EA SPORTS always gives them the chance to slash the overall price of the version they choose to buy – whether it be the Standard copy, Champions, or Ultimate edition. Those names are likely to change as well, so we'll update you all on that as and when we have official word.

At EA Play, on June 18, the game's developers are likely to reveal the first trailer for FIFA 21, alongside other titles coming to next-gen consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

FIFA 21 discounts

If you're already eyeing up a copy of FIFA 21 for your current console, however, (as it's likely to be released before the next-gen consoles launch) you might as well get yourself clued up on how to get the price down via a discount.

As they do every year, EA SPORTS are expected to make their next title available with 10% off, according to FIFPlay, and all you have to do is scroll through their current in-game menus at the right time.

As soon as FIFA 21 has been officially revealed and put on sale for pre-order, the pop-up will appear for you to be able to capitalize. A step-by-step guide can be found below.

Load up FIFA 20 on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or PC. Scroll through the main menu and head over to the right side of the screen. From there, select 'Pre-order FIFA 21'. Once done, it will move you over to the online store – which will depend on the platform you're playing on. Place your pre-order with the discount, and away you go!

How much is EA Access?

It's worth noting that, aside from this 10% off, you can also double your discount by subscribing to the EA Access monthly membership (meaning 20% off the game pre-order).

Each month, EA Access costs £3.99 ($4.99) per month, or £19.99 ($29.99) per year. As a part of this deal, players will also be able to get an additional 10% off all FIFA point purchases in-game, as long as they are active members.