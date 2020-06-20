FIFA 21 pre-order bonuses: FUT Ambassador, Career Mode rewards, and more

FIFA 21 is now available to pre-order but there a few new bonuses and rewards that have caused some players to raise an eyebrow. Here, we take a look at what they are and what they’ll mean for Ultimate Team.

After some weeks of waiting, EA SPORTS finally revealed the release date for FIFA 21 during their EA Play 2020 event. The game, which will launch on Xbox One and PS4, will release on October 9, before it also becomes available on both Xbox Series X and the PS4.

Following the small teaser trailer, where FIFA fans got a look at some of the new graphics – especially how Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool’s Anfield stadium looked – EA revealed that the game would be available for pre-order with the standard, Champion, and Ultimate editions.

FUT Ambassador FIFA 21 pre-order bonus?

The standard edition, which is the one version of FIFA 21 that won’t allow you to play three days early, comes with a number of bonuses for Ultimate Team – but it lacks the career mode rewards of the other two.

Players who grab the standard edition will receive a few free packs, special kits, stadium items, and two loan players. One of these loans will be a cover star, but the other – the FUT Ambassador – has caused a little more confusion.

FUT Ambassadors are usually players who can be seen around the menus – take Vinicus Jr for FIFA 20 – so they are likely to be current players rather than changes to the Icons as some fans have suggested.

Feel Next Level 🎮⚽️#FIFA21 is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X ➡️ https://t.co/i8H6ot8dPS pic.twitter.com/EZ2CIZW3aT — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 18, 2020

What is FIFA 21's Career Mode Homegrown Talent pre-order bonus?

As for the Champion and Ultimate editions, players will receive similar bonuses to the standard edition with more free packs depending on what version they pre-order – as well as a Career Mode Homegrown Talent.

This reward is described as a ‘local youth prospect with world-class potential’ which seems like the ‘Future Star’ catalog item that fans have come to use. Though, we’ll have to wait and see as to whether or not this differs in FIFA 21.

You can find a full breakdown of the different rewards that you will get for each edition below, including the amount of free FUT Packs and loan items.

FIFA 21 Standard Edition pre-order

3 Rare Gold Packs – one per week for 3 weeks, 5 game Cover Star Loan Item, 3 games loan FUT Ambassador Player Pick, Special Edition FUT Kits and Stadium items

FIFA 21 Champions Edition pre-order

3 Days Early Access, 12 Rare Gold Packs – one per week for 12 weeks, 5 game Cover Star Loan Item, Career Mode Homegrown Talent, 3 games loan FUT Ambassador Player Pick, Special Edition FUT Kits and Stadium items

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition pre-order

Untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch Item, 3 Days Early Access, 4 Rare Gold Packs – two per week for 12 weeks, 5 game Cover Star Loan Item, Career Mode Homegrown Talent, 3 games loan FUT Ambassador Player Pick, Special Edition FUT Kits and Stadium items

However, to get the untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch card, you do have to pre-order the Ultimate Edition before August 14.

Whichever edition you choose to go for, be sure to let us know what you get in your free packs on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.