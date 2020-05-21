FIFA 21 Ligue 1 highest rating predictions | Top 10 Players

FIFA 20 is fast approaching the end of its life cycle, so we're turning our attention to next year's title. Here, we make our picks for the 10 highest rated players in the French top tier - Ligue 1.

The ongoing global health situation has seen football all round the world plunged into chaos. While Germany, Spain, and England are still focused on getting things finished, the French top-tier used a points-per-game system to decide their final standings. This saw PSG crowned champions once again, while Toulouse and Amiens were relegated to the Ligue 2.

While each team only managed 28 games, some players stood out from the crowd and put a serious case forward for a higher OVR rating in next year's game. The 10 highest rated Ligue 1 players in FIFA 20 are detailed in the image below.

To calculate these, we used their FIFA 20 OVR, whether they received in-forms or TOTSSF cards this year, and our own personal opinions. Because of the latter, you may disagree with some of our list, but that's not a problem.

FIFA 21 Ligue 1 top-rated players: Predictions

10. Houssem Aouar (84)

OVR: 81 > 84

First off, you'll notice that there's no room for Memphis Depay. It's not that he's had a bad season or deserves a downgrade, it's just that Lyon's Houssem Aouar had a seriously impressive one. At just 21 years old, the midfielder's nine goals and seven assists in all competitions becomes even more impressive.

9. Edinson Cavani (85)

OVR: 88 > 85

Despite PSG's dominance, we're predicting a fairly hefty downgrade of three ratings for Edinson Cavani.

There have long been rumors surrounding his future at PSG, potentially causing his lack of appearances this season. He only made seven league appearances in 2019/20 and, approaching 34 years old, we expect to see a significant downgrade in next year's game.

8. Wissam Ben Yedder (85)

OVR: 83 > 85

Wissam Ben Yedder already causes enough problems, despite his modest 83 OVR in FIFA 20. The thought of an upgraded, 85 OVR, Ben Yedder is pretty terrifying, but it's hard not to predict an upgrade given his 18 goals and four assists for Monaco this season.

7. Mauro Icardi (85)

OVR: 85 > 85

Icardi, like most PSG players, should stay the same in next year's game. He's impressed in a stellar PSG side, but probably hasn't done enough to improve on his already high 85 OVR. 12 goals in 14 appearances is impressive, but it's hard to ignore how much of the season he's missed.

6. Marco Verratti (86)

OVR: 86 > 86

We're also predicting Marco Verratti will stay the same. The midfielder has featured regularly for PSG this season, but hasn't had the stand out season that would probably warrant an upgrade. Solid, but no exceptional.

5. Marquinhos (87)

OVR: 86 > 87

Marquinhos probably deserves a modest upgrade to 87. He has been a stalwart of PSG's defence this season, appearing regularly in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League. Approaching 27 years old, it's fair to assume he's nearing his peak, and an upgrade of one is far.

4. Angel Di Maria (87)

OVR: 86 > 87



Di Maria has struggled to improve massively in recent years. His move to Manchester United proved futile, but his transfer to Paris has seen him finally find some form of consistency, no more so than in the 2019/20 campaign.

Appearing 26 times in the league for PSG, Di Maria has received multiple in-forms and featured in the Ligue 1 TOTSSF. An upgrade to 87 is more than fair.

3. Thiago Silva (87)

OVR: 87 > 87

Thiago Silva is another PSG player we expect to stay the same. He remains one of the world's best defenders, but hasn't done enough to warrant an upgrade in next year's game. Like his compatriot and defensive partner Marquinhos, solid.

2. Kylian Mbappe (90)

OVR: 89 > 90

Mbappe is a nightmare for defenders in FIFA 20, but his young age and impressive campaign means we expect him to hit 90 OVR next year. 18 goals and five assists in 17 appearances mean the only way he can go is up.

1. Neymar (92)

OVR: 92 > 92

This year's top Ligue 1 player is set to be next year's too. Neymar has impressed in Paris this season, with 13 goals and six assists in just 15 league appearances. He's not done enough to challenge Ronaldo or Messi for the top spot, but he continues to be hot on their heels for the title of FIFA's highest-rated player.

Obviously these predictions are subject to real-world circumstances. Cavani could well move away from PSG, as well as suggestions Icardi could be heading for Arsenal in a swap deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Neymar has also long been rumored to return to Spain, but with this year's transfer window still up in the air, who really knows?

What do you make of our predictions? Tweet us your thoughts @UltimateTeamUK!