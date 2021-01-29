FIFA 21 Leeds stadium Elland Road leaked, but there’s a catch

It’s unclear why this decision was made, or whether EA SPORTS have later plans to include Elland Road in more popular modes such as Ultimate Team, but if enough fans complain it will definitely give them something to think about.
In the real world, Leeds currently find themselves in 12th place in their return season to the Premier League with their entertaining brand of football. That said, Bielsa’s men will be hoping they can continue their form and become a mainstay in the league once again.
With the FIFA 21 officially underway, and millions of players across the world looking to create the best squad possible on Ultimate Team, we take a look at this season’s schedule for the FIFA 21 Global Series and, the pinnacle of FIFA esports, the eWorld Cup.
This year, EA SPORTS will be providing $3 million to competitors across multiple regions, with the biggest winners taking home the lion share of the cash at FIFA majors and, of course, the eWorld Cup.
There are many different leagues, tournaments and events that players can compete in throughout the season, so let’s take a look at everything you need to know.
FIFA 21 Global Series schedule
The FIFA 21 Global Series is the circuit in which all aspiring competitors can try to make a name for themselves and qualify for the major tournaments.
The FIFA 21 Global Series schedule.
Between November 2020 to June 2021, every major region will have a number of qualifying spots up for grabs to reach playoffs.
Each region will have the following number of qualifiers, though no more than 1024 entrants can take part in one qualifying tournament.
Europe: 5 Qualifiers each on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
North America: 5 Qualifiers each on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
South America: 5 Qualifiers each on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
East Asia: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4
West Asia: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4
Oceania: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4
South Africa: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4
All qualifiers will be double elimination, and players will be seeded based on Global Series Points — you can scroll down this page to find out how to compete in Global Series events and earn more points.
FIFA Global Series qualifier dates
Here are the dates that Global Series qualifiers will take place, so see which weekends are available in your region and make sure you’re ready, whether you’re a competitor or a fan.
Europe
North America
South America
East Asia
West Asia & South Africa
Oceania
November 28-29, 2020
December 12-13, 2020
November 21-22, 2020
December 12-13, 2020
November 21-22, 2020
December 12-13, 2020
January 9-10, 2021
January 23-24, 2021
December 12-13, 2020
February 20-21, 2021
January 23-24, 2021
January 23-24, 2021
February 6-7, 2021
February 20-21, 2021
January 23-24, 2021
March 27-28, 2021
March 27-28, 2021
February 20-21, 2021
March 6-7, 2021
March 27-28, 2021
February 20-21, 2021
–
–
–
April 10-11, 2021
April 17-18, 2021
March 27-28, 2021
–
–
–
FIFA 21 eWorld Cup
The eWorld Cup is the pinnacle of the competitive FIFA season, where competitors can become stars and make themselves hundreds of thousands of dollars.
As of yet, there is no set date announced for the eWorld Cup, but it typically takes place in August each year with 32 players — 16 on Xbox, 16 on PS4 — competing to be crowned FIFA world champion.
How to complete FIFA 21 FGS token swaps SBCs
One advantage viewers are getting with the FIFA Global Series this season is the chance to earn rewards for tuning in to FGS events to earn rewards towards your Ultimate Team.
It’s as easy as linking your Twitch and EA accounts, but be sure to check out our full guide on how to collect these FGS token swap rewards to see what you’ve got to do, and what kind of rewards you can earn.
How to compete in the FIFA 21 Global Series
The Global Series brings together some of the biggest names in FIFA esports.
Please note: Registration for the FIFA 21 Global Series has now finished.
To take part in the FIFA 21 Global Series and kickstart your esports career, there are six key steps that EA have laid out to help you know what you need to do.
Achieve FUT Champions Verification by reaching Elite 1 in a single Weekend League before December 31.
Earn points in FUT Champions based on your best Weekend League performance each month. For example, if you get 30 wins out of 30 one weekend and 29 in the rest of the month, you will get 30 Global Series points.
Earn points in Online Qualifiers, as detailed above, with regional qualifiers being the primary way to earn a spot in regional playoffs.
Represent a football club in domestic leagues, each of which will have automatic qualification spots into regional playoffs — this is where you can expect to find some of the top competition.
Qualify for the regional playoffs, facing off against the best of the best in your region, for hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize pool and a chance to qualify for the FIFA eWorld Cup. Here’s how many players will qualify for playoffs in each region:
Europe, PlayStation 4 – 64 Players
Europe, Xbox One – 64 Players
North America, PlayStation 4 – 16 Players
North America, Xbox One – 16 Players
South America, PlayStation 4 – 32 Players
South America, Xbox One – 16 Players
West Asia & South Africa, PlayStation 4 – 16 Players
East Asia, PlayStation 4 – 8 Players
Oceania, PlayStation 4 – 8 Players
MoAuba lifted the eWorld Cup at the end of the 2019.
So, that’s everything we know about the FIFA 21 Global Series and the eWorld Cup.
The Global Series is well underway now, with a number of qualifiers having taken place across all regions and the top names starting to work their way towards eWorld Cup glory.