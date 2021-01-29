Logo
FIFA 21 Leeds stadium Elland Road leaked, but there’s a catch

Published: 29/Jan/2021 13:53

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 elland road
EA SPORTS

A new leak suggests Leeds United stadium Elland Road is finally coming to FIFA 21 — but there’s one major catch that’s sure to upset Leeds fans.

Elland Road has been one of the most iconic stadiums in Premier League history, with Leeds playing there since the team’s inception in 1919.

It’s been an absolute fortress at times, home to some aggressive and beautiful football, and you can imagine Leeds’ fans’ disappointment when it wasn’t available in FIFA 21 right off the bat.

Now, their wishes are being answered with the stadium allegedly coming to the game very soon, but you shouldn’t get your hopes up too much. It’s not quite as exciting as it sounds.

patrick bamford leeds fifa 21
EA SPORTS
Putting Leeds stars like Bamford back in front of the North Stand is only right for FIFA 21.

Title Update 9 dropped on January 26 on PC and is due on console soon, but new leaks suggest it will be bringing Elland Road with it, despite no confirmation from EA themselves.

As shown by FIFA_21 in the tweet below, the images that have leaked are definitely of Elland Road, all but confirming the stadium is coming to the game.

However, they also mention that it will only be playable in the Kick-Off mode — leaving it out of Ultimate Team and Career Mode, much to the dismay and confusion of fans.

While the account themselves questioned its availability only in Kick-Off, some of the responses echo the same sentiment.

For example, Leeds supporters Ashley and Luke simply questioned what the point in it is if the stadium can’t be used in the more popular modes.

It’s unclear why this decision was made, or whether EA SPORTS have later plans to include Elland Road in more popular modes such as Ultimate Team, but if enough fans complain it will definitely give them something to think about.

In the real world, Leeds currently find themselves in 12th place in their return season to the Premier League with their entertaining brand of football. That said, Bielsa’s men will be hoping they can continue their form and become a mainstay in the league once again.

FIFA 21 Global Series & eWorld Cup: Schedule, start dates, rewards

Published: 28/Jan/2021 14:19

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 Global Series and eWorld Cup
EA SPORTS

With the FIFA 21 officially underway, and millions of players across the world looking to create the best squad possible on Ultimate Team, we take a look at this season’s schedule for the FIFA 21 Global Series and, the pinnacle of FIFA esports, the eWorld Cup.

This year, EA SPORTS will be providing $3 million to competitors across multiple regions, with the biggest winners taking home the lion share of the cash at FIFA majors and, of course, the eWorld Cup.

There are many different leagues, tournaments and events that players can compete in throughout the season, so let’s take a look at everything you need to know.

FIFA 21 Global Series schedule

The FIFA 21 Global Series is the circuit in which all aspiring competitors can try to make a name for themselves and qualify for the major tournaments.

FIFA 21 Global Series schedule
EA SPORTS
The FIFA 21 Global Series schedule.

Between November 2020 to June 2021, every major region will have a number of qualifying spots up for grabs to reach playoffs.

Each region will have the following number of qualifiers, though no more than 1024 entrants can take part in one qualifying tournament.

  • Europe: 5 Qualifiers each on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
  • North America: 5 Qualifiers each on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
  • South America: 5 Qualifiers each on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
  • East Asia: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4
  • West Asia: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4
  • Oceania: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4
  • South Africa: 3 Qualifiers on PlayStation 4

All qualifiers will be double elimination, and players will be seeded based on Global Series Points — you can scroll down this page to find out how to compete in Global Series events and earn more points.

FIFA Global Series qualifier dates

Here are the dates that Global Series qualifiers will take place, so see which weekends are available in your region and make sure you’re ready, whether you’re a competitor or a fan.

Europe North America South America East Asia West Asia & South Africa Oceania
November 28-29, 2020 December 12-13, 2020 November 21-22, 2020 December 12-13, 2020 November 21-22, 2020 December 12-13, 2020
January 9-10, 2021 January 23-24, 2021 December 12-13, 2020 February 20-21, 2021 January 23-24, 2021 January 23-24, 2021
February 6-7, 2021 February 20-21, 2021 January 23-24, 2021 March 27-28, 2021 March 27-28, 2021 February 20-21, 2021
March 6-7, 2021 March 27-28, 2021 February 20-21, 2021
April 10-11, 2021 April 17-18, 2021 March 27-28, 2021

FIFA 21 eWorld Cup

The eWorld Cup is the pinnacle of the competitive FIFA season, where competitors can become stars and make themselves hundreds of thousands of dollars.

As of yet, there is no set date announced for the eWorld Cup, but it typically takes place in August each year with 32 players — 16 on Xbox, 16 on PS4 — competing to be crowned FIFA world champion.

How to complete FIFA 21 FGS token swaps SBCs

One advantage viewers are getting with the FIFA Global Series this season is the chance to earn rewards for tuning in to FGS events to earn rewards towards your Ultimate Team.

It’s as easy as linking your Twitch and EA accounts, but be sure to check out our full guide on how to collect these FGS token swap rewards to see what you’ve got to do, and what kind of rewards you can earn.

How to compete in the FIFA 21 Global Series

FIFA 21 Global Series teams and players
EA SPORTS
The Global Series brings together some of the biggest names in FIFA esports.

Please note: Registration for the FIFA 21 Global Series has now finished.

To take part in the FIFA 21 Global Series and kickstart your esports career, there are six key steps that EA have laid out to help you know what you need to do.

Here’s what they are:

  1. Register to compete in the FIFA 21 Global Series between October 9, 2020 and December 31, 2020.
  2. Achieve FUT Champions Verification by reaching Elite 1 in a single Weekend League before December 31.
  3. Earn points in FUT Champions based on your best Weekend League performance each month. For example, if you get 30 wins out of 30 one weekend and 29 in the rest of the month, you will get 30 Global Series points.
  4. Earn points in Online Qualifiers, as detailed above, with regional qualifiers being the primary way to earn a spot in regional playoffs.
  5. Represent a football club in domestic leagues, each of which will have automatic qualification spots into regional playoffs — this is where you can expect to find some of the top competition.
  6. Qualify for the regional playoffs, facing off against the best of the best in your region, for hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize pool and a chance to qualify for the FIFA eWorld Cup. Here’s how many players will qualify for playoffs in each region:
    • Europe, PlayStation 4 – 64 Players
    • Europe, Xbox One – 64 Players
    • North America, PlayStation 4 – 16 Players
    • North America, Xbox One – 16 Players
    • South America, PlayStation 4 – 32 Players
    • South America, Xbox One – 16 Players
    • West Asia & South Africa, PlayStation 4 – 16 Players
    • East Asia, PlayStation 4 – 8 Players
    • Oceania, PlayStation 4 – 8 Players
MoAuba FIFA eWorld Cup
EA SPORTS
MoAuba lifted the eWorld Cup at the end of the 2019.

So, that’s everything we know about the FIFA 21 Global Series and the eWorld Cup.

The Global Series is well underway now, with a number of qualifiers having taken place across all regions and the top names starting to work their way towards eWorld Cup glory.