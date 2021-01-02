 FIFA 21 Icon Swaps #1 guide: objectives, rewards, community-driven Golden Goal rule - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Icon Swaps #1 guide: objectives, rewards, Golden Goal rule

Published: 2/Jan/2021 4:11 Updated: 2/Jan/2021 4:21

by Isaac McIntyre
Ronald Koeman stands next to Icon Swap 1 FIFA 21 logo.
The first batch of Icon Swaps for FIFA 21 are finally here, with EA SPORTS offering free versions of Nemanja Vidic, Ronald Koeman, Thierry Henry, and more as part of the trade and swap promo that has taken FUT by storm.

Icon Swaps were first introduced all the way back in FIFA 18, but as “FUT Swaps.” Back in the 2017 release, FIFA fans were able to collect high-rated cards for tokens.

In FIFA 19, the game changed; super-rare Icons became the currency of the swaps, and players were handed out free versions of their favorite stars. It soon became one of the more popular promos in Ultimate Team, with fans eagerly awaiting each batch.

EA made players wait a little longer than usual for the first batch in FIFA 21, but now it’s finally here, along with free versions of Henry, Koeman, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s first Icon Swap promo, including all the free Icons available to unlock ⁠— there’s six this time around ⁠— all the swap challenges, expiry dates (don’t forget these!), and plenty more.

The new FIFA 21 Icon Swaps batch was officially unveiled on December 12.

Icon Swaps 1 objectives

The meat of the Icon Swaps are objectives, where you can earn “Swap Tokens” to trade for FUT rewards. Right now, eight Icon Swap objectives are live; five can be completed in the Friendlies playlist, while three more are available in Squad Battles.

These first eight challenges were available until Jan. 1, 2021. Following their expiration, more objectives were added to the Icon Swaps list for January and February.

Batch 2 – live now!

Live FUT Friendlies (3)

  • Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least 7 First Owned Premier League players in your starting squad.
  • Score in 10 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.
  • Assist with a Through Ball in 5 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.

Squad Battles (6)

  • Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 Silvers players in your starting squad.
  • Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 UCL players in your starting squad.
  • Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 Liga NOS players in your starting squad.
  • Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 French players in your starting squad.
  • Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty using 11 First Owned players in your starting Squad.
  • Win 18 Weekend League matches.
Thierry Henry is the highest-rated Icon available in the first Swaps batch.

FIFA 21 Icon Swaps 1 rewards

EA SPORTS has put a number of different rewards up for grabs in Icon Swaps #1. These include mid and base Icons ⁠— just like last year ⁠— as well as super-rare Ultimate Team packs, random Icon packs, and high-rated gold players.

Right now you have two months to complete the challenges; EA has confirmed the first batch of Icon Swaps will last until February 12, 2021.

Here’s the full rewards list.

Icon Swaps reward Tokens
2x Ultimate Team Packs 2
5x 85+ Players Pack 3
25x 85+ Players Pack 5
Nemanja Vidic (CB, 85) 7
Base Icon Pack 8
Gheorge Hagi (CAM, 89) 9
Base or Mid Icon Pack 10
Davor Suker (ST, 87) 11
Mid Icon Pack 12
Ronald Koeman (CB, 91) 13
Frank Rijkaard (CDM, 90) 14
Mid or Prime Icon Pack 15
89+ Mid Icon Player Pick Pack 16
Base Icon Player Pick Pack 17
Thierry Henry (LW, 90) 17

Golden Goal: get Icon Swaps #1 done quickly

Right now, the first batch of Icon Swaps rewards are gated behind a 2021 lockbox, but that doesn’t mean you don’t want to hurry through the first eight challenges right now.

You will have to play every game in the challenges ⁠— there’s 45 wins to tick off before you have your hands on all eight swap cards ⁠— but a community-driven effort is helping things at the moment: FIFA’s “Golden Goal” rule.

The rules for Golden Goal are simple; if your opponent scores the opening goal of the game in Live FUT Friendlies, slap that conceded button. Your rivals will do the same for you, and all competing players will get their 45 wins done quickly.

It does require a bit of honor (which not every FIFA fan has) but most players should stick to their guns on this, and it means you’ll burn through the challenges!

Honorable FIFA 21 players have been adhering to “Golden Goal” for the Icon Swaps challenges.

So there you have it ⁠— Icon Swaps 1 are now available in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, so get cracking on those objectives! You’ll have your hands on Henry soon enough.

FIFA 21 Season 3 live: Storyline cards, Icon Swaps tokens, FUT rewards

Published: 2/Jan/2021 1:44 Updated: 2/Jan/2021 1:49

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 Season 3
FIFA 21 Season 3 is now live, and that means new Storyline cards, Icon Swaps tokens, and other rewards are now available in Ultimate Team. Here’s everything you need to know.

EA SPORTS has started the new year with a bang. FIFA 21 Season 3 is live, and it’s jam-packed with all kinds of new content ranging from Storyline cards and Icon Swaps tokens to themes, badges, tifos, player-packs, and more.

They’re all available as rewards that players can unlock by playing the game and finishing challenges and milestones throughout the season. It’s an exciting way to add some flair and style to your Ultimate Team, and if you’re dedicated enough, you’ll get some useful players too. Here’s everything you need to know.

Season 3 Storyline cards

FIFA 21 Season 3 introduces some impressive new Storyline cards that players can unlock by completing objectives.

Last season, players had many options, including Andres Tello, Woo Yeung Jeong, Joseph Aidoo, Iago Aspas, Alessio Romagnoli, and Naby Keita. However, this season is even better.

Here’s all the Storyline players, and when you unlock them.

  • Alfred Duncan (Level 15)
  • Sada Thioub (Level 15)
  • Cédric Bakambu (Level 15)
  • Cristian Pulisic (Level 30)
  • Alassane Plea (Level 30)
  • Emerson Leite De Souza (Level 30)
FIFA 21 Season 3
Christian Pulisic is arguably the best Storyline card in FIFA 21 Season 3.

Season 3 rewards

  • Level 1: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) – 300 XP
  • Level 2: Coin Boost: 500 Coins for 5 Matches (Untradeable) – 1100 XP
  • Level 3: Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) – 2,100 XP
  • Level 4:
    • Option 1: Kawaii Vikings Tifo (Untradeable) – 3,100 XP
    • Option 2: Polar Bear Tifo (Untradeable) – 3,100 XP
  • Level 5: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) – 4,100 XP
  • Level 6: 
    • Option 1: FUT Custom 227 badge (Untradeable) – 5,100 XP
    • Option 2: FUT Custom 280 badge (Untradeable) – 5,100 XP
  • Level 7: JUMBO GOLD 26 PACK (Untradeable) – 6,100 XP
  • Level 8:
    • Option 1: Polar Bear Theme (Untradeable) – 7,600 XP
    • Option 2: Kawaii Vikings Theme (Untradeable) – 7,600 XP
  • Level 9: GOLD PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 9,600 XP
  • Level 10: Ball (Untradeable) – 12,000 XP
  • Level 11:
    • Option 1: FUT Custom 204 badge (Untradeable) – 15,600 XP
    • Option 2: FUT Custom 222 badge (Untradeable) – 15,600 XP
    • Option 3: FUT Custom 260 badge (Untradeable) – 15,600 XP
  • Level 12:
    • Option 1: Ice Cold Theme (Untradeable) – 18,600 XP
    • Option 2: Zero Override Theme (Untradeable) – 18,600 XP
    • Option 3: Yeti Theme (Untradeable) – 18,600 XP
  • Level 13: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) – 21,600 XP
  • Level 14: SMALL PRIME GOLD PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 24,600 XP
  • Level 15:
    • Option 1: Alfred Duncan (Untradeable) – 27,600 XP
    • Option 2: Sada Thioub (Untradeable) – 27,600 XP
    • Option 3: Cédric Bakambu (Untradeable) – 27,600 XP
  • Level 16:
    • Option 1: Yeti Tifo – 30,600 XP
    • Option 2: Ice Cold Tifo – 30,600 XP
    • Option 3: Zero Override Tifo – 30,600 XP
  • Level 17: RARE GOLD PACK – 33,600 XP
  • Level 18: RARE GOLD PACK – 36,600 XP
  • Level 19:
    • Option 1: Ice Cold Tifo (Untradeable) – 40,600 XP
    • Option 2: Yeti Tifo (Untradeable) – 40,600 XP
    • Option 3: Zero Override Tifo (Untradeable) – 40,600 XP
  • Level 20: RARE ELECTRUM PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 44,600 XP
  • Level 21: Frosty – Black Prop (Untradeable) – 49,600 XP
  • Level 22:
    • Option 1: FUT Custom 206 badge (Untradeable) – 54,600 XP
    • Option 2: FUT Custom 256 badge (Untradeable) – 54,600 XP
    • Option 3: FUT Custom 259 badge (Untradeable) – 54,600 XP
  • Level 23: MEGA PACK (Untradeable) – 59,600 XP
  • Level 24: PRIME GOLD PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 64,600 XP
  • Level 25:
    • Option 1: Football CRT Tifo (Untradeable) – 69,600 XP
    • Option 2: Snowman Tifo (Untradeable) – 69,600 XP
    • Option 3: Winter Fox Tifo (Untradeable) – 69,600 XP
  • Level 26:
    • Option 1: Snowman Theme (Untradeable) – 74,600 XP
    • Option 2: Winter Fox Theme (Untradeable) – 74,600 XP
    • Option 3: Football CRT Theme (Untradeable) – 74,600 XP
  • Level 27:
    • Option 1: PL PRIME PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 79,600 XP
    • Option 2: LALIGA PRIME PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 79,600 XP
    • Option 3: BUNDESLIGA PRIME PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) – 79,600 XP
  • Level 28:
    • Option 1: Winter Fox Tifo (Untradeable) – 85,600 XP
    • Option 2: Football CRT Tifo (Untradeable) – 85,600 XP
    • Option 3: Snowman Tifo (Untradeable) – 85,600 XP
  • Level 29: Winter Prop (Untradeable) – 91,600 XP
  • Level 30:
    • Option 1: Cristian Pulisic (Untradeable) – 100,000 XP
    • Option 2: Alassane Plea (Untradeable) – 100,000 XP
    • Option 3: Emerson Leite De Souza (Untradeable) – 100,000 XP
FIFA 21 Season 3
Christian Pulisic’s Storyline card will be a welcome addition to any Ultimate Team.

New Icon Swaps 1 tokens

Icon Swaps

  • Silvers: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 Silvers players in your starting squad.
  • UCL: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 UCL players in your starting squad.
  • LIGA NOS: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 Liga NOS players in your starting squad.
  • LES BLEUS: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 French players in your starting squad.
  • One Club Wonders: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty using 11 First Owned players in your starting Squad.
  • Weekend League: Win 18 Weekend League matches.

Icon Swaps PL

  • Win 6: Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least 7 First Owned Premier League players in your starting squad.
  • Score 10: Score in 10 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.
  • Assist 5: Assist with a Through Ball in 5 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.
FIFA 21 Season 3
FIFA 21’s Icon Swaps tokens can be used to complete challenges and unlock Ultimate Team icons.

Icon Swaps La Liga

  • Win 6: Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least 7 First Owned LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Score 10:Score in 10 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.
  • Assist 5:Assist with a Through Ball in 5 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.

Icon Swaps One Nation

  • The Three Lions: Win 7 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One Nation, with only English players in your squad.
  • Selecao: Win 7 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One Nation, with only Brazilian players in your squad.
FIFA 21 Season 3
FIFA 21 players can use Icon Swap tokens to get their hands on their favorite icons.

When does FIFA 21 Season 3 end?

FIFA 21 Season 3 started on January 1st and lasts until February 12, which means players have a little less than six weeks to smash out the objectives.

Fortunately, that’s plenty of time, especially for those who have already started.