The first batch of Icon Swaps for FIFA 21 are finally here, with EA SPORTS offering free versions of Nemanja Vidic, Ronald Koeman, Thierry Henry, and more as part of the trade and swap promo that has taken FUT by storm.

Icon Swaps were first introduced all the way back in FIFA 18, but as “FUT Swaps.” Back in the 2017 release, FIFA fans were able to collect high-rated cards for tokens.

In FIFA 19, the game changed; super-rare Icons became the currency of the swaps, and players were handed out free versions of their favorite stars. It soon became one of the more popular promos in Ultimate Team, with fans eagerly awaiting each batch.

EA made players wait a little longer than usual for the first batch in FIFA 21, but now it’s finally here, along with free versions of Henry, Koeman, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s first Icon Swap promo, including all the free Icons available to unlock ⁠— there’s six this time around ⁠— all the swap challenges, expiry dates (don’t forget these!), and plenty more.

Icon Swaps 1 objectives

The meat of the Icon Swaps are objectives, where you can earn “Swap Tokens” to trade for FUT rewards. Right now, eight Icon Swap objectives are live; five can be completed in the Friendlies playlist, while three more are available in Squad Battles.

These first eight challenges were available until Jan. 1, 2021. Following their expiration, more objectives were added to the Icon Swaps list for January and February.

Batch 2 – live now!

Live FUT Friendlies (3)

Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least 7 First Owned Premier League players in your starting squad.

Score in 10 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.

Assist with a Through Ball in 5 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.

Squad Battles (6)

Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 Silvers players in your starting squad.

Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 UCL players in your starting squad.

Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 Liga NOS players in your starting squad.

Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 French players in your starting squad.

Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty using 11 First Owned players in your starting Squad.

Win 18 Weekend League matches.

FIFA 21 Icon Swaps 1 rewards

EA SPORTS has put a number of different rewards up for grabs in Icon Swaps #1. These include mid and base Icons ⁠— just like last year ⁠— as well as super-rare Ultimate Team packs, random Icon packs, and high-rated gold players.

Right now you have two months to complete the challenges; EA has confirmed the first batch of Icon Swaps will last until February 12, 2021.

Here’s the full rewards list.

Icon Swaps reward Tokens 2x Ultimate Team Packs 2 5x 85+ Players Pack 3 25x 85+ Players Pack 5 Nemanja Vidic (CB, 85) 7 Base Icon Pack 8 Gheorge Hagi (CAM, 89) 9 Base or Mid Icon Pack 10 Davor Suker (ST, 87) 11 Mid Icon Pack 12 Ronald Koeman (CB, 91) 13 Frank Rijkaard (CDM, 90) 14 Mid or Prime Icon Pack 15 89+ Mid Icon Player Pick Pack 16 Base Icon Player Pick Pack 17 Thierry Henry (LW, 90) 17

Golden Goal: get Icon Swaps #1 done quickly

Right now, the first batch of Icon Swaps rewards are gated behind a 2021 lockbox, but that doesn’t mean you don’t want to hurry through the first eight challenges right now.

You will have to play every game in the challenges ⁠— there’s 45 wins to tick off before you have your hands on all eight swap cards ⁠— but a community-driven effort is helping things at the moment: FIFA’s “Golden Goal” rule.

The rules for Golden Goal are simple; if your opponent scores the opening goal of the game in Live FUT Friendlies, slap that conceded button. Your rivals will do the same for you, and all competing players will get their 45 wins done quickly.

Read more: FIFA 21 Ultimate Team set to be blocked in some countries

It does require a bit of honor (which not every FIFA fan has) but most players should stick to their guns on this, and it means you’ll burn through the challenges!

So there you have it ⁠— Icon Swaps 1 are now available in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, so get cracking on those objectives! You’ll have your hands on Henry soon enough.