 FIFA 21 Icon Swaps #1 guide: objectives, rewards, community-driven Golden Goal rule - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Icon Swaps #1 guide: objectives, rewards, Golden Goal rule

Published: 14/Dec/2020 5:07 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 5:26

by Isaac McIntyre
Ronald Koeman stands next to Icon Swap 1 FIFA 21 logo.
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

The first batch of Icon Swaps for FIFA 21 are finally here, with EA SPORTS offering free versions of Nemanja Vidic, Ronald Koeman, Thierry Henry, and more as part of the trade and swap promo that has taken FUT by storm.

Icon Swaps were first introduced all the way back in FIFA 18, but as “FUT Swaps.” Back in the 2017 release, FIFA fans were able to collect high-rated cards for tokens.

In FIFA 19, the game changed; super-rare Icons became the currency of the swaps, and players were handed out free versions of their favorite stars. It soon became one of the more popular promos in Ultimate Team, with fans eagerly awaiting each batch.

EA made players wait a little longer than usual for the first batch in FIFA 21, but now it’s finally here, along with free versions of Henry, Koeman, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s first Icon Swap promo, including all the free Icons available to unlock ⁠— there’s six this time around ⁠— all the swap challenges, expiry dates (don’t forget these!), and plenty more.

The new FIFA 21 Icon Swaps batch was officially unveiled on December 12.
EA SPORTS
The new FIFA 21 Icon Swaps batch was officially unveiled on December 12.

Icon Swaps 1 objectives

The meat of the Icon Swaps are objectives, where you can earn “Swap Tokens” to trade in for rare FUT rewards. Right now, eight Icon Swap objectives are live; five can be completed in the Live FUT Friendlies playlist, while three more are available in Squad Battles.

These first eight challenges will be available until January 1, 2021. Following their expiration, more objectives will be added to the Icon Swaps list for January and February.

The Friendlies related challenges require players to build first-owner squads for the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1. The Squad Battles rewards can be earned by winning with Eredivisie, Championship, and MLS lineups.

Live FUT Friendlies (5)

  • Win six (6) matches in the Live FUT Friendly with at least five (5) first-owned:
    • Premier League players in your starting squad.
    • Serie A players in your starting squad
    • La Liga players in your starting squad.
    • Bundesliga players in your starting squad.
    • Ligue 1 players in your starting squad.

Squad Battles (3)

  • Win 5 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with eleven (11) Eredivisie players in your starting squad.
  • Win 5 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with eleven (11) MLS players in your starting squad.
  • Win 5 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with eleven (11) EFL Championship players in your starting squad.
Thierry Henry is the highest-rated Icon available in the first Swaps batch.
EA SPORTS
Thierry Henry is the highest-rated Icon available in the first Swaps batch.

FIFA 21 Icon Swaps 1 rewards

EA SPORTS has put a number of different rewards up for grabs in Icon Swaps #1. These include mid and base Icons ⁠— just like last year ⁠— as well as super-rare Ultimate Team packs, random Icon packs, and high-rated gold players.

Right now you have two months to complete the challenges; EA has confirmed the first batch of Icon Swaps will last until February 12, 2021.

Here’s the full rewards list.

Icon Swaps reward Tokens
2x Ultimate Team Packs 2
5x 85+ Players Pack 3
25x 85+ Players Pack 5
Nemanja Vidic (CB, 85) 7
Base Icon Pack 8
Gheorge Hagi (CAM, 89) 9
Base or Mid Icon Pack 10
Davor Suker (ST, 87) 11
Mid Icon Pack 12
Ronald Koeman (CB, 91) 13
Frank Rijkaard (CDM, 90) 14
Mid or Prime Icon Pack 15
89+ Mid Icon Player Pick Pack 16
Base Icon Player Pick Pack 17
Thierry Henry (LW, 90) 17

Golden Goal: get Icon Swaps #1 done quickly

Right now, the first batch of Icon Swaps rewards are gated behind a 2021 lockbox, but that doesn’t mean you don’t want to hurry through the first eight challenges right now.

You will have to play every game in the challenges ⁠— there’s 45 wins to tick off before you have your hands on all eight swap cards ⁠— but a community-driven effort is helping things at the moment: FIFA’s “Golden Goal” rule.

The rules for Golden Goal are simple; if your opponent scores the opening goal of the game in Live FUT Friendlies, slap that conceded button. Your rivals will do the same for you, and all competing players will get their 45 wins done quickly.

It does require a bit of honor (which not every FIFA fan has) but most players should stick to their guns on this, and it means you’ll burn through the challenges!

FIFA 21 players have been adhering to "Golden Goal" for the Icon Swaps challenges.
EA SPORTS
Honorable FIFA 21 players have been adhering to “Golden Goal” for the Icon Swaps challenges.

So there you have it ⁠— Icon Swaps 1 are now available in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, so get cracking on those objectives! You’ll have your hands on Henry soon enough.

FIFA

Cheapest solutions for Bailey Freeze SBC in FIFA 21: how to complete

Published: 13/Dec/2020 18:39 Updated: 13/Dec/2020 19:44

by Bill Cooney

Share

FUT

The next Freeze Squad Building Challenge is now live in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and it’s for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey. We’ve got all the info you need to grab it as quickly and as cheaply as possible.

The new FIFA 21 Freeze promo has brought a slew of new SBCs, Objectives, and player cards to unlock, and the latest is for the lightning-fast Jamaican winger, Leon Bailey.

Bailey has been in top form during Leverkusen’s run in the Europa League, scoring three times in the club’s previous two matches at the time this SBC came out, and now he can join your lineup as well. First, we’ll take a look at stats, then requirements, cost, and finally the cheapest solutions.

Bailey Freeze SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
In-game stats for Leon Bailey’s Freeze SBC card.

At first glance, you might think “wow, 96 Pace on an 84 OVR card, that’s crazy!” and while there’s no doubt it’s a great stat, it’s only a two-point upgrade from his regular gold card, which has 94 in the same category. Shooting on the other hand does see a massive upgrade from 76 to 82 for this card.

Combine that with another boost from 82 to 87 Dribbling, and suddenly Bailey becomes much more of a threat on goal than just a simple speedster.

Bailey Freeze SBC requirements & total cost

There is only one single challenge to knock out for this SBC, and altogether it should run you around 88,ooo to 100,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you play on. Here are the requirements:

Leon Bailey

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Bailey Freeze SBC cheapest solutions

Below are a couple of the cheapest solutions to Bailey’s Freeze SBC. To make things even easier, neither of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Leon Bailey solution 1

FUTBIN
A cheap solution to Bailey’s Freeze SBC.

Leon Bailey solution 2

FUTBIN
Another cheap solution to Leon Bailey’s Freeze SBC.

Bailey Freeze loan SBC requirements & total cost

If you’re interested in trying out Bailey and his 96 Pace before going full-in on the SBC, there is a 3-match loan option available that only costs up to 5,000 FUT Coins to complete on all platforms. Full requirements are listed below:

Leon Bailey [Loan]

  • Number of players from Jamaica: Min 1
  • Player Level: Min Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 35
  • Number of players in the Squad: 6

Don’t wait around to complete this challenge if you want to grab Bailey for yourself; both his regular and loan SBCs expire on Wednesday, December 16.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 Ultimate Team news, updates, leaks, solutions, and more.