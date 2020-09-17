PewDiePie Black Ops Cold War Warzone Pokemon Sword & Shield
FIFA 21 ICON ratings countdown: Teaser, release time, predictions, more

by David Purcell
FIFA 21

EA SPORTS are on the brink of releasing FIFA 21 ratings for the entire set of Ultimate Team ICONs, with Eric Cantona, Fernando Torres, and others expected to be among the game's top rated players. 

In August, the game's developers confirmed the full list of 100 ICON players featuring in FIFA 21. This included legends from several leagues, including the Premier League, La Liga, and others.

With Xbox One, PS4, and PC players eagerly waiting for the ratings since, finally it looks like EA are about to pull the trigger.

FIFA 21 ICON teaser

On September 17, they released the following teaser image on the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitter page. It shows a throne, which is most likely a reference to Cantona's "king" nickname.

No specific reference was made here, but with all of the legends confirmed already, process of elimination suggests it could be a ratings teaser. After all, they have been dropping OVR statistics left, right and center during the month so far.

Release time: ICON ratings for FIFA 21

Based on this teaser, the release time for the FIFA 21 ICON ratings is pretty wide open. Some have dropped days after a teaser, but usually it's the first domino to fall.

That being said, there's a good chance we could see them confirmed on September 17 — the same day the teaser was posted.

FIFA 21 ICON ratings predictions

With EA SPORTS now teasing a FIFA 21 ICON announcement, it's only a matter of time before we get ratings confirmation. Until then, let's check out some of our predictions (and if you're interested, you can check out our full list of predictions for FIFA 21 ICON ratings).

Petr Cech – FUT ICON ratings: 88 | 90 | 93

Petr Cech in FIFA
EA SPORTS
Petr Cech was the second confirmed new ICON for FIFA 21.

Ashley Cole – FUT ICON ratings: 86 | 88 | 91

Ashley Cole in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Here's how Cole looks in the new game.

Philipp Lahm – FUT ICON ratings: 87 | 89 | 93

Lahm in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Phillip Lahm will finally make his return in FIFA 21, as an ICON card.

Nemanja Vidic – FUT ICON ratings: 90 | 91 | 93

Vidic as an Icon in FIFA 21
EA Sports
Nemanja Vidic, a former Man Utd defender, enjoyed a hugely decorated career.

Bastian Schweinsteiger – FUT ICON ratings: 88 | 90 | 92

Schweinsteiger in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Bastian Schweinsteiger returns to FIFA as an ICON card.

Xavi – FUT ICON ratings: 90 | 93 | 95

Xavi in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Xavi is back in FIFA 21 as an Icon, and we couldn't be happier.

Eric Cantona – FUT ICON ratings: 91 | 93 | 95

Cantona FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Former Manchester United striker Eric Cantona was the first ICON confirmed in FIFA 21.

Samuel Eto'o – FUT ICON ratings: 87 | 89 | 91

Eto'o icon in fifa 21
EA SPORTS
Samuel Eto'o arrives in FIFA 21.

Davor Suker – FUT ICON ratings: 85 | 86 | 88

Suker in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Suker, representing Croatia, will be added.

Fernando Torres – FUT ICON ratings: 86 | 89 | 91

Torres ICON FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Fernando Torres will be in FIFA 21.

Ferenc Puskas – FUT ICON ratings: 88 | 90 | 93

Ference Puskas as FIFA 21 ICON
EA SPORTS
Puskas in FIFA 21.

And that brings an end to our ratings predictions for FIFA 21 ICONs. Aside from those new cards, there's also likely to be very little in the way of changes for previously added stars.

Stay right up to date with all things FIFA 21 on Twitter, by following us @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch. As soon as the rating are released, we'll be sure to update this article.

