FIFA 21 ICON ratings countdown: Teaser, release time, predictions, more

EA SPORTS are on the brink of releasing FIFA 21 ratings for the entire set of Ultimate Team ICONs, with Eric Cantona, Fernando Torres, and others expected to be among the game's top rated players.

In August, the game's developers confirmed the full list of 100 ICON players featuring in FIFA 21. This included legends from several leagues, including the Premier League, La Liga, and others.

With Xbox One, PS4, and PC players eagerly waiting for the ratings since, finally it looks like EA are about to pull the trigger.

FIFA 21 ICON teaser

On September 17, they released the following teaser image on the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitter page. It shows a throne, which is most likely a reference to Cantona's "king" nickname.

No specific reference was made here, but with all of the legends confirmed already, process of elimination suggests it could be a ratings teaser. After all, they have been dropping OVR statistics left, right and center during the month so far.

Release time: ICON ratings for FIFA 21

Based on this teaser, the release time for the FIFA 21 ICON ratings is pretty wide open. Some have dropped days after a teaser, but usually it's the first domino to fall.

That being said, there's a good chance we could see them confirmed on September 17 — the same day the teaser was posted.

FIFA 21 ICON ratings predictions

With EA SPORTS now teasing a FIFA 21 ICON announcement, it's only a matter of time before we get ratings confirmation. Until then, let's check out some of our predictions (and if you're interested, you can check out our full list of predictions for FIFA 21 ICON ratings).

Petr Cech – FUT ICON ratings: 88 | 90 | 93

Ashley Cole – FUT ICON ratings: 86 | 88 | 91

Philipp Lahm – FUT ICON ratings: 87 | 89 | 93

Nemanja Vidic – FUT ICON ratings: 90 | 91 | 93

Bastian Schweinsteiger – FUT ICON ratings: 88 | 90 | 92

Xavi – FUT ICON ratings: 90 | 93 | 95

Eric Cantona – FUT ICON ratings: 91 | 93 | 95

Samuel Eto'o – FUT ICON ratings: 87 | 89 | 91

Davor Suker – FUT ICON ratings: 85 | 86 | 88

Fernando Torres – FUT ICON ratings: 86 | 89 | 91

Ferenc Puskas – FUT ICON ratings: 88 | 90 | 93

And that brings an end to our ratings predictions for FIFA 21 ICONs. Aside from those new cards, there's also likely to be very little in the way of changes for previously added stars.

Stay right up to date with all things FIFA 21 on Twitter, by following us @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch. As soon as the rating are released, we'll be sure to update this article.