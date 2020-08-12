FIFA 21 set to give Career Mode biggest update in a decade

EA SPORTS have finally revealed Career Mode will be getting its biggest update in years, with the latest changes for FIFA 21 set to be revealed in a new trailer.

In recent years, the game's community have felt like the offline mode has been something of an afterthought.

They have dabbled with different ways of bringing a solid story foundation to Career Mode in the past. It started with The Journey and even the integration of more player-manager interactions, but in the eyes of some fans it was never enough.

This time around, though, things look to be shaping up really well – with the developers promising the biggest update in years.

EA on Career Mode revamp

Speaking to Goal, Vice-President of EA Nick Wlodyka said: “The Career Mode is very important for this year. We've really made the biggest investments we've ever made to make sure we're delivering exactly what our players are asking for.

"We've had so much feedback over the past few years from our players wanting to see more things they can control in career mode. We listened to what they want to be able to do, things they haven't been able to do in the past.”

Players will be the ones to judge whether or not they have delivered on feedback, though. Many will be crossing their fingers.

FIFA 21 Career Mode trailer

EA confirmed on August 12 that a new trailer would soon be released for the mode, and once it goes live we'll add it to this article.

This will be the third main feature trailer unveiled for FIFA 21, after both gameplay and Ultimate Team showcases.

Visual Sim is coming back

One thing we already knew, way before the trailer was even mentioned, was that Visual Simulation was coming back.

This feature allows managers to choose a point in the match where they can intervene.

More to follow...

Keep up to date with all things FIFA 21 with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.