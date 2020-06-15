FIFA 21 highest player rating upgrades | Top 10 predictions

With FIFA 21 edging ever closer, we take a look at 10 players who are set for huge OVR upgrades in EA's upcoming football simulation title.

Player ratings are a significant topic for discussion every time a new FIFA rolls around. Who will be the highest rated card in the game? Who will get the biggest upgrade on their previous rating?

On the topic of the latter, we've chosen 10 players who have had seriously impressive 19/20 campaigns, which will see them right the wrongs of their FIFA 20 ratings.

Here, we've used their original FIFA 20 launch rating, any upgraded cards they may have got, and their real-life performances to calculate how their FIFA 21 cards will look.

It goes without saying that there is a degree of subjectivity involved in this, so you might disagree. These are not all the players set for big upgrades in FIFA 21, but they're the ones that might need one the most.

FIFA 21 highest player rating upgrades: Predictions

Adama Traore (Wolves): 74 > 80

First on our list is Wolves winger Adama Traore. The Spaniard started FIFA 20 as a bizarrely low silver card, but has received a whopping six special cards in this year's title.

The best of these cards in undoubtedly his TOTSSF, which boasts 99 pace and 93 physical. These cards, paired with his Premier League performances, mean he's set for a meaningful upgrade in next year's game.

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich): 72 > 81

Another player with a strangely low FIFA OVR is Alphonso Davies, who many now consider one of the world's best left-backs. His season at Bayern Munich has been incredible, with many Bundesliga sides fearing his inherent pace and talent as he bombs forward down the left.

We've gone for an upgrade of 9 to reflect just how much the young Canadian has improved. Barring Liverpool's Andy Robertson, it's hard to think of a better left back anywhere in the world.

Victor Osimhen (LOSC Lille): 74 > 81

Osimhen is another player whose original rating is hard to believe when looking at how much he has improved this season. A 93 rated TOTSSF card is just the tip of the iceberg, seeing his shooting stats fly from 73 to 95.

One of the most generous stats boosts we've ever seen, he also received a January upgrade card to 77 OVR. We're going considerably higher for his FIFA 21 OVR, predicting the Nigerian to start on a very impressive 81.

Ben White (Leeds Utd): 68 > 76

The Leeds centre back has taken the Championship by storm, never once looking out of place in a Yorkshire side competing for promotion. His talents have attracted the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea, both of whom are rumored to be in for a summer move when he returns to his parent club, Brighton.

Despite being just 68 OVR when the game was released, his TOTSSF card comes in at an incredible 90 OVR. Off the back of this, we're predicting an upgrade of 8, t0 76, in next year's FIFA game.

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan): 81 > 87

If there's one player on this list that's improved more than anybody could have expected, it's Lautaro. The Inter striker has had a rise that could be compared to Kylian Mbappe, with 11 goals and three assists in the league this season.

He has seen numerous upgraded cards in FIFA 20, including a January upgrade to 84 OVR. We're going for another boost of 3 in FIFA 21, which would make him an 87 OVR, and one of the best Serie A options going forward.

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa): 77 > 83

Rumors are flying around the future of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, who has had a standout season and garnered the attention of top Premier League sides.

A January upgrade saw him boosted to 80, but we expect him to be around 83 when FIFA 21 launches. Whether he'll be in a Manchester Utd kit at that point remains to be seen.

Ansu Fati (Barcelona): 73 > 80

Next up is the young winger who is regularly starring at Barcelona, even alongside players like Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. He started life in FIFA 20 at just 73 OVR, but has impressed enough to get a TOTSSF Moments card.

This comes in at a whopping 89 OVR, with 94 dribbling and 96 pace. An upgrade to 80 is on the cards for next year.

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund): 73 > 84

A biggest upgrades list would simply be incomplete without Erling Haaland. The Norwegian started life as a 73 OVR silver at RB Salzburg, before his January move to Borussia Dortmund materialized off the back of his prolific goal-scoring.

He notched up 11 goals in his first 12 appearances for the Bundesliga side, and has grown to be considered one of the best strikers in the league. We're predicting an increase of 11 to 84, but we wouldn't be surprised to see him as one of the highest rated cards in the game in a few years' time.

Billy Gilmour (Chelsea): 62 > 72

Billy Gilmour is one of Chelsea's, and Scotland's, brightest talents. He was basically unknown prior to this season, but a few Premier League appearances saw him fit into a young, energetic Chelsea side with no problem at all.

He received a MOTM card at 72 OVR, which is also what we're predicting him to start at in next year's game. If he continues to show the talents we got a glimpse of this season, he'll be a gold card in no time.

Mason Greenwood (Man Utd): 67 > 76

The final player on our list is Mason Greenwood, the exciting centre-forward who has shone in a below-par Man Utd side.

He was only 67 when FIFA 20 launched back in September, but we expect to see him as a low gold card in next year's game. Like many others on this list, if his upward trajectory continues, he could be dominating the PL in a few years.

That rounds off our list! Who have we missed? Be sure to tweet us @UltimateTeamUK to let us know who you want to see given a mega-upgrade!