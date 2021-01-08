FIFA 21 Headliners Team 2 LIVE: Haaland, Son, Lozano, Benzema, Goretzka, more - Dexerto

EA Sports has released the second team of Headliners promo players, and we’ve got all the info you need to know on who ended up making the cut.
The start of 2021 continued FIFA 21’s apparent trend of mixing up the usual events we’ve come to expect, in an effort to throw FUT investors off, Headliners ended up being the first event of the new year.
Headliners are interesting Ultimate Team cards, first introduced last year in FIFA 20. The bright orange special cards work in a similar fashion to “One to Watch” cards, with their real-life performances affecting their value. Team of the Week, Team of the Group Stage, Hero, and Man of the Match cards will all impact a Headliner card’s overall rating.
The key difference between Headliners and Ones to Watch, however, is that the HL card always stays +1 above the player’s highest card. It basically means it’s always going to be valuable, and stay ahead of the curve as well.
So, without any further delay, here’s everything we know about the second Headliners promo team.
FIFA 21 Headliners Promo Team 2
The Team 2 squad features a number of Premier League stats including Tottenham forward Son and Danny Ings from Southampton.
- Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
- Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)
- Son Heung-Min (Tottenham)
- Hirving Lozano (Napoli)
- Lucas Hernandez
- Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)
- Diego Carlos (Sevilla)
- Danny Ings
- Dayot Upamicano
- Karl Toko-Ekambi
- Rafinha
Make sure you keep a few FUT coins handy for spending here, as we’ve seen since the release of the first Headliners promo team, there are bound to be some good pickups on the way.
- Read More: FIFA 21 Team of the Year: The Dexerto XI
As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.