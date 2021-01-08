FIFA 21 Headliners Team 2 LIVE: Haaland, Son, Lozano, Benzema, Goretzka, more - Dexerto

YouTubers Castro1021, MattHDGamer and Manny have all revealed which FUT players they have voted for in the Team of the Year polling, and it’s fair to say their choices have divided opinion.

Team of the Year is one of the biggest FIFA promos on the calendar as fans are allowed to choose which nominees deserve upgraded Ultimate Team cards.

While some people will cast their votes in the hopes of meta card improvements and have an eye for in-game successes, others will vote on real life performances. The reveal of the team is always highly anticipated, to see which side of that particular debate edged the other – and we’ve even added to the debate with our own XI.

Now, three of the biggest FIFA creators have also revealed their picks, so let’s run through them one by one.

Castro1021’s TOTY picks: “Everything else is wrong”

Castro is not one to hold back his opinions on football and while we can’t see how long he took debating over his Team of the Year selections, he certainly seems confident with his picks.

Everything else is wrong, he says, so let’s take a look at who he went for this time.

Notable players not to feature in this lineup would be Lionel Messi, Heung-Min Son, Andy Robertson, and Alisson Becker just to name a few. But, it’s all a game of opinions.

MattHDGamer reveals his Team of the Year

One of the most difficult decisions MattHDGamer had to make came at the top of the pitch.

He claimed Messi was his “favorite” player in football history, but took him out, only to then bring him back in over Kylian Mbappe.

Rounding things up, he said: “I’ve not gone for Lewandowski, I’ve not gone for Kimmich, Muller wasn’t even an option. Imagine, Team of the Year Mandanda might happen. Guys I thought Sanches was controversial, but Mandanda might be the guy…”

Renato Sanches, as he said, was probably the most outlandish pick this time. The likes of Heung-Min Son and Joshua Kimmich are certainly two players who could replace him in that department, but the YouTuber admits he was thinking about the meta more so with that one.

Manny’s take on FIFA 21 TOTY

Thirdly, Manny has also stepped up to the plate with his own team graphic – which he picked during a Twitch livestream on his channel.

As a Liverpool supporter, it should come as no surprise to see a few of Jurgen Klopp’s men in there, but he did justify those picks. On Trent Alexander-Arnold, he said: “Trent, I’ve literally put him there because of his assists again. Neuer I haven’t watched, but just because everyone’s saying Neuer doesn’t mean I should pick Neuer.”

He ended things by saying fans can argue amongst themselves, and claimed in a tweet: “I voted for who I watch, I can’t vote what I can’t see.”

I voted for who I watch, I can't vote what I can't see🤣 — Manny (@Manny_Official) January 8, 2021

Fans of each creator will no doubt have their own opinions on who slots in where for FIFA 21’s Team of the Year. However, those are the selections they have made, and in the case of Manny and MattHDGamer they’ve finalized those on camera for all to see.

Now, the countdown begins until January 18 when polls close. For more information on Team of the Year, check out our guide with all of the nominees and other details.