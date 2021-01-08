 FIFA 21 Headliners Team 2 LIVE: Haaland, Son, Lozano, Benzema, Goretzka, more - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Headliners Team 2 LIVE: Haaland, Son, Lozano, Benzema, Goretzka, more

Published: 8/Jan/2021 18:01

by Bill Cooney

EA Sports has released the second team of Headliners promo players, and we’ve got all the info you need to know on who ended up making the cut.

The start of 2021 continued FIFA 21’s apparent trend of mixing up the usual events we’ve come to expect, in an effort to throw FUT investors off, Headliners ended up being the first event of the new year.

Headliners are interesting Ultimate Team cards, first introduced last year in FIFA 20. The bright orange special cards work in a similar fashion to “One to Watch” cards, with their real-life performances affecting their value. Team of the Week, Team of the Group Stage, Hero, and Man of the Match cards will all impact a Headliner card’s overall rating.

Headliners celebrate some of the best performers in world football across the season.

The key difference between Headliners and Ones to Watch, however, is that the HL card always stays +1 above the player’s highest card. It basically means it’s always going to be valuable, and stay ahead of the curve as well.

So, without any further delay, here’s everything we know about the second Headliners promo team.

FIFA 21 Headliners Promo Team 2

The Team 2 squad features a number of Premier League stats including Tottenham forward Son and Danny Ings from Southampton.

  • Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
  • Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)
  • Son Heung-Min (Tottenham)
  • Hirving Lozano (Napoli)
  • Lucas Hernandez
  • Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)
  • Diego Carlos (Sevilla)
  • Danny Ings
  • Dayot Upamicano
  • Karl Toko-Ekambi
  • Rafinha

Make sure you keep a few FUT coins handy for spending here, as we’ve seen since the release of the first Headliners promo team, there are bound to be some good pickups on the way.

YouTubers Castro1021, MattHDGamer & Manny reveal their FIFA 21 TOTY votes

Published: 8/Jan/2021 16:58

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 castro2021 matthdgamer and manny
EA SPORTS

YouTubers Castro1021, MattHDGamer and Manny have all revealed which FUT players they have voted for in the Team of the Year polling, and it’s fair to say their choices have divided opinion. 

Team of the Year is one of the biggest FIFA promos on the calendar as fans are allowed to choose which nominees deserve upgraded Ultimate Team cards.

While some people will cast their votes in the hopes of meta card improvements and have an eye for in-game successes, others will vote on real life performances. The reveal of the team is always highly anticipated, to see which side of that particular debate edged the other – and we’ve even added to the debate with our own XI. 

Now, three of the biggest FIFA creators have also revealed their picks, so let’s run through them one by one.

FIFA 21 bruno fernandes
EA SPORTS
Bruno Fernandes features in all three of their teams.

Castro1021’s TOTY picks: “Everything else is wrong”

Castro is not one to hold back his opinions on football and while we can’t see how long he took debating over his Team of the Year selections, he certainly seems confident with his picks.

Everything else is wrong, he says, so let’s take a look at who he went for this time.

Notable players not to feature in this lineup would be Lionel Messi, Heung-Min Son, Andy Robertson, and Alisson Becker just to name a few. But, it’s all a game of opinions.

MattHDGamer reveals his Team of the Year

One of the most difficult decisions MattHDGamer had to make came at the top of the pitch.

He claimed Messi was his “favorite” player in football history, but took him out, only to then bring him back in over Kylian Mbappe.

Rounding things up, he said: “I’ve not gone for Lewandowski, I’ve not gone for Kimmich, Muller wasn’t even an option. Imagine, Team of the Year Mandanda might happen. Guys I thought Sanches was controversial, but Mandanda might be the guy…”

Renato Sanches, as he said, was probably the most outlandish pick this time. The likes of Heung-Min Son and Joshua Kimmich are certainly two players who could replace him in that department, but the YouTuber admits he was thinking about the meta more so with that one.

Manny’s take on FIFA 21 TOTY

Thirdly, Manny has also stepped up to the plate with his own team graphic – which he picked during a Twitch livestream on his channel. 

As a Liverpool supporter, it should come as no surprise to see a few of Jurgen Klopp’s men in there, but he did justify those picks. On Trent Alexander-Arnold, he said: “Trent, I’ve literally put him there because of his assists again. Neuer I haven’t watched, but just because everyone’s saying Neuer doesn’t mean I should pick Neuer.”

He ended things by saying fans can argue amongst themselves, and claimed in a tweet: “I voted for who I watch, I can’t vote what I can’t see.”

Fans of each creator will no doubt have their own opinions on who slots in where for FIFA 21’s Team of the Year. However, those are the selections they have made, and in the case of Manny and MattHDGamer they’ve finalized those on camera for all to see.

Now, the countdown begins until January 18 when polls close. For more information on Team of the Year, check out our guide with all of the nominees and other details.