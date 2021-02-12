FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 2 LIVE: Start time, players, leaks & more

FIFA 21’s Future Stars promo is back again with Team 2, after EA confirmed position change cards for Gio Reyna, Reece James, and Diogo Dalot. Here’s what you need to know.

FIFA Ultimate Team’s Future Stars promo celebrates some of Football’s rising talents. Those players who tipped to do big things are graced with a superbly boosted card.

Like other promos, EA have decided to drop two teams for Future Stars, with Team 1 containing the likes of Camavinga, Sergino Dest, and Steven Bergwijn.

Team 2 is on the horizon too, with three players sticking around from last time – Gio Reyna, Reece James, and Diogo Dalot – with position change cards. Though, there will be new Future Stars as well.

FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 2 release date & time

Just as EA announced when Team 1 was released, the content around Team 2 will be available on Friday, February 12 at 6 PM GMT.

That means new players in packs, new squad building challenges, new objectives, and potentially even some nice new packs as well in the store.

Just like last time, to be eligible, the players have to be 23-years-old, or younger, and have shown “high potential” but not yet broken out as a superstar. They’re just tipped as the next big things, for now.

Future Stars Team 2 players, predictions & leaks

As noted, Reece James, Gio Reyna, and Diogo Dalot will be returning in Team 2, alongside 11 new Future Stars.

Though the first team was strong, we’ve still got a few holdover predictions who could make it in, seeing as they fit the criteria.

Takefusa Kubo (Getafe) ⁠— 88

Jérémy Doku (Anderlecht) ⁠— 86

Antony (Ajax) ⁠— 88

Illan Meslier (Leeds) ⁠— 85

Curtis Jones (Liverpool) ⁠— 87

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) ⁠— 85

Xavi Simons (PSG) — 88

FIFA 21 Future Stars Academy players

EA have also confirmed that the Academy players will return as well.

These are Future Stars players who can be upgraded through a series of objectives. They won’t be as high-rated cards as the ones found in packs, but if you put the work in, you’ll get there.

Future Stars Team 2 SBCs

In terms of an SBC, seeing as they’ll be back, a French center-back won the vote on that front.

All signs point towards either William Saliba from Arsenal or Wesley Fofana of Leicester City. The pair are tipped for big things, and Fofana has performed mightily in his Premier League appearances so far.

Our "scout's" have locked in on the best young French #FutureStars. But we need your help with one more important decision. Which position should they focus their efforts on? The resulting vote winning Player SBC will go live this weekend.#FIFA21 #FUT — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 10, 2021

As mentioned, we should get objectives too, so once that’s all announced, we’ll be sure to update this post.

In the meantime, be sure to check @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch on Twitter for any leaks or confirmed players ahead of the Future Stars Team 2 release.