FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 2 LIVE: Start time, players, leaks & more

Published: 12/Feb/2021 12:54

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Future Stars promo Team 2 logo
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21’s Future Stars promo is back again with Team 2, after EA confirmed position change cards for Gio Reyna, Reece James, and Diogo Dalot. Here’s what you need to know. 

FIFA Ultimate Team’s Future Stars promo celebrates some of Football’s rising talents. Those players who tipped to do big things are graced with a superbly boosted card.

Like other promos, EA have decided to drop two teams for Future Stars, with Team 1 containing the likes of Camavinga, Sergino Dest, and Steven Bergwijn.

Team 2 is on the horizon too, with three players sticking around from last time – Gio Reyna, Reece James, and Diogo Dalot – with position change cards. Though, there will be new Future Stars as well.

EA Sports Future Stars Team 1
EA Sports
FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 1 was full of good cards.

FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 2 release date & time

Just as EA announced when Team 1 was released, the content around Team 2 will be available on Friday, February 12 at 6 PM GMT.

That means new players in packs, new squad building challenges, new objectives, and potentially even some nice new packs as well in the store.

Just like last time, to be eligible, the players have to be 23-years-old, or younger, and have shown “high potential” but not yet broken out as a superstar. They’re just tipped as the next big things, for now.

Future Stars Team 2 players, predictions & leaks

As noted, Reece James, Gio Reyna, and Diogo Dalot will be returning in Team 2, alongside 11 new Future Stars.

Though the first team was strong, we’ve still got a few holdover predictions who could make it in, seeing as they fit the criteria.

  • Takefusa Kubo (Getafe) ⁠— 88
  • Jérémy Doku (Anderlecht) ⁠— 86
  • Antony (Ajax) ⁠— 88
  • Illan Meslier (Leeds) ⁠— 85
  • Curtis Jones (Liverpool) ⁠— 87
  • Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) ⁠— 85
  • Xavi Simons (PSG) — 88

FIFA 21 Future Stars Academy players

EA have also confirmed that the Academy players will return as well.

These are Future Stars players who can be upgraded through a series of objectives. They won’t be as high-rated cards as the ones found in packs, but if you put the work in, you’ll get there.

FIFA 21 news announcing Future Stars Academy players
EA SPORTS
Academy Future Stars are returning.

Future Stars Team 2 SBCs

In terms of an SBC, seeing as they’ll be back, a French center-back won the vote on that front.

All signs point towards either William Saliba from Arsenal or Wesley Fofana of Leicester City. The pair are tipped for big things, and Fofana has performed mightily in his Premier League appearances so far.

As mentioned, we should get objectives too, so once that’s all announced, we’ll be sure to update this post.

In the meantime, be sure to check @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch on Twitter for any leaks or confirmed players ahead of the Future Stars Team 2 release.

How to complete Gundogan FIFA 21 POTM SBC in Ultimate Team

Published: 12/Feb/2021 12:01 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 12:14

by Alex Garton
Gundogan
EA SPORTS

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan has earned the Premier League Player of the Month award for January, meaning there’s a new SBC to complete in-game.

The news that Gundogan has picked up the POTM award for the month of January will be no surprise to anyone who’s been watching him play. The Man City midfielder has been absolutely dominating the opposition and has helped his club move up to the top spot in the Premier League.

EA SPORTS FIFA broke the news on their Twitter page and FIFA fans everywhere are all in agreement that the award couldn’t have gone to anyone else. His card, although not sporting the highest of stats, is rated 86 overall and would be a great option for a center-mid.

FIFA 21 Ilkay Gundogan POTM SBC

This is quite a simple SBC compared to last month’s Bruno Fernandes card that required players to build six squads in total. Luckily, for Gundogan, it’s just the one so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete. So using FUTBIN as a guideline, let’s breakdown exactly how to complete this SBC.

Requirements

  • Players from Manchester City: Min 1
  • In-form players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in squad: Min 11

Solution

Gundogan Solution

Cost and FUT Pack rewards

According to FUTBIN, this SBC should cost you around 40,000-55,000 in Ultimate Team. All things considered, that’s rather cheap compared to some other SBC’s we’ve seen in the past.

In return for completing this SBC, players will receive a number of packs as a reward. This gives you a chance to pick up some amazing players if you get lucky of course.

Gundogan
EA SPORTS
Gundogan plays as a midfielder for Manchester City.

As we said, this is a rather simple SBC to complete and shouldn’t take you too long. The Manchester City midfielder is certainly deserving of this month’s award and we’ll have to see if he can bag POTM two months in a row just like Fernandes.