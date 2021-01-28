 EA respond to FIFA 21 FUT Champs rewards issues as TOTW picks disappear - Dexerto
EA respond to FIFA 21 FUT Champs rewards issues as TOTW picks disappear

Published: 28/Jan/2021 9:32 Updated: 28/Jan/2021 10:51

by Alex Garton
FUT Champs issues
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

FIFA 21 players are experiencing issues with this week’s FIFA 21 FUT Champs Weekend League. By the looks of it, players are not receiving the correct awards after finishing the event.

FIFA 21 has been released for nearly three months at this point and players have had the time to build up their Ultimate Team squads. For a lot of players, the FUT Champs Weekend is a fun way to earn some great rewards and improve their starting XI.

However, this weekend, a number of players have been complaining that they’ve received the wrong awards from the event. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time this has happened in FIFA, with a similar situation occurring back in November of last year.

FIFA 21 was released on October 5, 2020.

FUT Champs rewards bug discovered in FIFA 21

A number of FIFA 21 players have reported issues receiving the correct awards on FIFA 21’s FUT Champs this weekend. Instead of receiving TOTY cards, players were receiving the standard version of players.

Of course, this left a lot of FIFA 21 fans feeling cheated out of the proper rewards that they should have earned. FUT Champs is already an event that takes a lot of effort to finish and complete. Now, without getting the correct rewards, players have been left upset and frustrated.

EA respond

Luckily, EA are aware of the situation and have expressed on their EA Help Twitter account that they’re investigating the issue: “We’re looking into reports from players about issues with the latest FUT Champions rewards… we’ll update you with more information as soon as we have it.”

EA confirms the issue has been resolved

EA has confirmed via their EA Help Twitter that the issues with FUT Champs rewards have been resolved. Anyone who opens their rewards after 9:18 AM GMT will not receive the incorrect rewards: “The issue with FUT Champions rewards is now resolved.”

For players who have been issued the wrong awards, EA has confirmed that they will receive the correct ones shortly: “The game team will issue correct awards for affected players who opened their packs before 9:18 AM GMT.”

Despite the problems with FUT Champs, it was great to see EA get the problem sorted as quickly as possible. Hopefully, it doesn’t take EA too long to issue players their correct awards.

FIFA 21 TOTW 18 live: Neymar, Bernardo Silva, De Jong, more

Published: 27/Jan/2021 18:20 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 18:25

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 18, has now arrived in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021.

Each FIFA release, there’s an interesting Team of the Week ⁠— one that finds itself squeezed right in the middle of the Team of the Year celebrations. This year, it’s TOTW 18.

While many of the year’s top stars have already been included in a stunning TOTY lineup, which includes top-class picks like Ronaldo, De Bruyne, and Mbappe, the year’s 18th in-form squad certainly doesn’t disappoint either;  Neymar Jr, Karim Benzema, Bernardo Silva, and Frenkie De Jong all made the cut.

On top of that, Burnley’s Nick Pope was slotted in for his titanic efforts at Anfield – helping end Liverpool’s 68-match unbeaten streak at home with a heroic clean sheet and a MOTM performance.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 18

Team of the Week 18 start time

On Jan. 27, FIFA publishers EA released the eighteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 18 promo will begin at 1pm ET, as per usual. That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 18 player upgrades were announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share each week’s TOTW as soon as it’s live.

Benzema’s In-Form in TOTW 18 is a 92-rated card!

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 18 predictions

Now that the full TOTW 18 is live in FUT, take a look back at our predictions for the squad and see how many we ended up getting right!

  • Nick Pope – Burnley
  • Jiří Pavlenka – Werder Bremen
  • Youcef Atal – Nice
  • Borna Barišić – Rangers
  • Nico Elvedi – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • Marcelo – Lyon
  • Moussa Niakhaté – Mainz
  • Cristian Romero – Atalanta
  • Petros – Al Nassr
  • Arthur – Juventus
  • Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • Sergio Canales – Real Betis
  • Filip Kostic – Frankfurt
  • Eden Hazard – Real Madrid
  • Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma
  • Bernard Mensah – Besiktas
  • Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid
  • Mauro Icardi – PSG
  • Mattia Zaccagni – Hellas Verona
  • Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim
  • Myron Boadu – AZ Alkmaar
  • Reza Ghoochannejhad – PEC Zwolle

FIFA 21 TOTW 18 Silver Stars

As per usual, the 18th Team of the Week includes a Silver Stars player – a silver card that receives a massive upgrade to feature some impressive stats. This week’s card is for Brighton winger Jahanbakhsh, who now has a 74-rated item.

In-game stats for TOTW 18’s Silver Stars card.

To unlock this week’s Silver Stars player, here are the objectives you need to complete:

  • Win 3 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge
  • Score 8 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge
  • Assist 6 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge

So there you have it – everything you need to know about this week’s Team of the Week squad!

Make sure to check back on Twitter, @UltimateTeamUK, for all the latest FIFA news, leaks, updates, guides, and more.