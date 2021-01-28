EA respond to FIFA 21 FUT Champs rewards issues as TOTW picks disappear - Dexerto

FIFA 21 players are experiencing issues with this week’s FIFA 21 FUT Champs Weekend League. By the looks of it, players are not receiving the correct awards after finishing the event.

FIFA 21 has been released for nearly three months at this point and players have had the time to build up their Ultimate Team squads. For a lot of players, the FUT Champs Weekend is a fun way to earn some great rewards and improve their starting XI.

However, this weekend, a number of players have been complaining that they’ve received the wrong awards from the event. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time this has happened in FIFA, with a similar situation occurring back in November of last year.

FUT Champs rewards bug discovered in FIFA 21

A number of FIFA 21 players have reported issues receiving the correct awards on FIFA 21’s FUT Champs this weekend. Instead of receiving TOTY cards, players were receiving the standard version of players.

Of course, this left a lot of FIFA 21 fans feeling cheated out of the proper rewards that they should have earned. FUT Champs is already an event that takes a lot of effort to finish and complete. Now, without getting the correct rewards, players have been left upset and frustrated.

EA respond

Luckily, EA are aware of the situation and have expressed on their EA Help Twitter account that they’re investigating the issue: “We’re looking into reports from players about issues with the latest FUT Champions rewards… we’ll update you with more information as soon as we have it.”

EA confirms the issue has been resolved

EA has confirmed via their EA Help Twitter that the issues with FUT Champs rewards have been resolved. Anyone who opens their rewards after 9:18 AM GMT will not receive the incorrect rewards: “The issue with FUT Champions rewards is now resolved.”

For players who have been issued the wrong awards, EA has confirmed that they will receive the correct ones shortly: “The game team will issue correct awards for affected players who opened their packs before 9:18 AM GMT.”

Despite the problems with FUT Champs, it was great to see EA get the problem sorted as quickly as possible. Hopefully, it doesn’t take EA too long to issue players their correct awards.