FIFA 21 five-star skill players revealed - full list

EA Sports have rolled out the list of players who will feature 5-star skill ratings in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, so let’s get into it and take a look at who the most skillful players in the new game will be.
Most of the time when looking at a player in FIFA, the first thing people check is their overall stats, but if you really want to build an unstoppable squad, you'll want players with a high skill rating as well.
Individual skills in FIFA 20 are broken down into tiers, rated from one to five stars, with players graded on their technical abilities and given a rating suitable for their quality.
While most players will be able to do the basic-level skill moves - ones that require one to three stars, only the best of the best in that department can execute the more advanced techniques.
When it comes to top-tier skill moves, there's actually only a handful of cards that have the necessary five stars and strong enough stats to be usable in the best squads; usually either a stacked card will not have five-star skills or a five-star skiller won't have the best stats.
- Read More: All changes to skill moves coming in FIFA 21
That's why the top-rated skill players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe, Pogba, and others are definitely set to be a precious commodity in FIFA 21 for those of us who have mastered the ins and outs of the game, so let's take a look at who are the most skilled players in FIFA 21 this year.
All FIFA 21 Ultimate Team 5-Star Skillers
- Cristiano Ronaldo - ST (92)
- Neymar Jr. - LW (91)
- Kylian Mbappé - ST (90)
- Ángel Di María - RW (87)
- Jadon Sancho - RM (87)
- Roberto Firmino - CF (87)
- Paul Pogba - CM (86)
- Thiago - CM (85)
- Riyad Mahrez - RW (85)
- Memphis Depay - CF (85)
- Hakim Ziyech - CAM (85)
- Marcus Rashford - LM (85)
- Douglas Costa - LM (84)
- Zlatan Ibrahimović - ST (83)
- Marcelo - LB (83)
- Wilfried Zaha - LM (83)
- Martin Ødegaard - CAM (83)
- Coutinho - CAM (83)
- Ousmane Dembélé - LW (83)
- Quincy Promes - CAM (82)
- Marlos - RM (81)
- Eduardo Salvio - RM (81)
- João Félix - CF (81)
- Xherdan Shaqiri - RM (81)
- Juan Cuadrado - RB (81)
- Franck Ribéry - CF (81)
- Nani - LW (80)
- Vinícius Jr. - LW (80)
- David Neres - LW (80)
- Federico Bernardeschi - CAM (80)
- Allan Saint-Maximin - LM (80)
- Gelson Martins - RM (80)
- Stephen El Shaarawy - LW (79)
- Ignacio Piatti - LW (79)
- Ricardo Centurión - RW (77)
- Amine Harit - CAM (77)
- Hernâni - RM (76)
- Yannick Bolasie - LW (75)
- Marcelino Moreno - CM (75)
- Evander - CAM (74)
- Matias Fernández - CM (73)
- Luciano Acosta - CAM (73)
- Jorge Carrascal - CAM (73)
- Chanathip Songkrasin - CF (73)
- Alexandru Maxim - CAM (72)
- Farid Boulaya - CAM (72)
- Aiden McGeady - LM (71)
- Silas Wamangituka - ST (70)
- Juan Diego Rojas - RW (69)
- Gary Mackay-Steven - RM (69)
- Ilsinho - RM (68)
- Rayan Cherki - CAM (67)
FIFA 21 is set to release later this fall on October 6 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version will be available for free on next-gen consoles to players who have already purchased the game.
