FIFA 21 five-star skill players revealed - full list

EA Sports have rolled out the list of players who will feature 5-star skill ratings in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, so let’s get into it and take a look at who the most skillful players in the new game will be.

Most of the time when looking at a player in FIFA, the first thing people check is their overall stats, but if you really want to build an unstoppable squad, you'll want players with a high skill rating as well.

Individual skills in FIFA 20 are broken down into tiers, rated from one to five stars, with players graded on their technical abilities and given a rating suitable for their quality.

While most players will be able to do the basic-level skill moves - ones that require one to three stars, only the best of the best in that department can execute the more advanced techniques.

When it comes to top-tier skill moves, there's actually only a handful of cards that have the necessary five stars and strong enough stats to be usable in the best squads; usually either a stacked card will not have five-star skills or a five-star skiller won't have the best stats.

That's why the top-rated skill players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe, Pogba, and others are definitely set to be a precious commodity in FIFA 21 for those of us who have mastered the ins and outs of the game, so let's take a look at who are the most skilled players in FIFA 21 this year.

All FIFA 21 Ultimate Team 5-Star Skillers

Cristiano Ronaldo - ST (92) Neymar Jr. - LW (91) Kylian Mbappé - ST (90) Ángel Di María - RW (87) Jadon Sancho - RM (87) Roberto Firmino - CF (87) Paul Pogba - CM (86) Thiago - CM (85) Riyad Mahrez - RW (85) Memphis Depay - CF (85) Hakim Ziyech - CAM (85) Marcus Rashford - LM (85) Douglas Costa - LM (84) Zlatan Ibrahimović - ST (83) Marcelo - LB (83) Wilfried Zaha - LM (83) Martin Ødegaard - CAM (83) Coutinho - CAM (83) Ousmane Dembélé - LW (83) Quincy Promes - CAM (82) Marlos - RM (81) Eduardo Salvio - RM (81) João Félix - CF (81) Xherdan Shaqiri - RM (81) Juan Cuadrado - RB (81) Franck Ribéry - CF (81) Nani - LW (80) Vinícius Jr. - LW (80) David Neres - LW (80) Federico Bernardeschi - CAM (80) Allan Saint-Maximin - LM (80) Gelson Martins - RM (80) Stephen El Shaarawy - LW (79) Ignacio Piatti - LW (79) Ricardo Centurión - RW (77) Amine Harit - CAM (77) Hernâni - RM (76) Yannick Bolasie - LW (75) Marcelino Moreno - CM (75) Evander - CAM (74) Matias Fernández - CM (73) Luciano Acosta - CAM (73) Jorge Carrascal - CAM (73) Chanathip Songkrasin - CF (73) Alexandru Maxim - CAM (72) Farid Boulaya - CAM (72) Aiden McGeady - LM (71) Silas Wamangituka - ST (70) Juan Diego Rojas - RW (69) Gary Mackay-Steven - RM (69) Ilsinho - RM (68) Rayan Cherki - CAM (67)

FIFA 21 is set to release later this fall on October 6 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version will be available for free on next-gen consoles to players who have already purchased the game.

