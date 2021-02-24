FIFA 21 February Premier League POTM predictions - Dexerto

EA SPORTS is set to announce FIFA 21’s Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) card for February, and after keeping an eye on player performances throughout the month, we’ve got some ideas on who it could be.

Manchester City, Chelsea, and Leicester City dominated in February. However, Manchester United performed reasonably well, too. Naturally, that means February’s Premier League Player of the Month is likely to come from one of them.

But it’s not all about how the team performs. Standout performances from individual players make a difference, too. After all, it’s an individual reward. Still, banging in goals and getting assists often gives players an edge, and there’s been plenty of those in the past few weeks.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the top contenders. The list includes some familiar names who have continued to perform well.

However, there might be one or two surprises, too.

FIFA 21 POTM predictions: Premier League (February)

Ilkay Gundogan was January’s Premier League Player of the Month, and Bruno Fernandes won it the month before. But their stellar form hasn’t slowed down at all. They’re bound to be on the short-list once again.

Gundogan has four goals and one assist, while Bruno has four and three.

Jesse Lingard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Raheem Sterling are also in the mix with three goals each. However, James Maddison and Luke Shaw have been rock-solid, too.

It’s a stacked list. But, although every one of these players deserves praise, only one of them can be February’s Premier League Player of the Month.

Our Premier League POTM predictions

Bruno Fernandes

Ilkay Gundogan

James Maddison

Jesse Lingard

Luke Shaw

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Raheem Sterling

We think our list of candidates is right on the money. However, it’s all speculation until an official announcement has been made.

Once we know, we’ll be the first to inform you on @UltimateTeamUK.