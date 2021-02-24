 FIFA 21 February Premier League POTM predictions - Dexerto
FIFA 21 February Premier League POTM predictions

Published: 24/Feb/2021 6:50

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
EA SPORTS is set to announce FIFA 21’s Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) card for February, and after keeping an eye on player performances throughout the month, we’ve got some ideas on who it could be.

Manchester City, Chelsea, and Leicester City dominated in February. However, Manchester United performed reasonably well, too. Naturally, that means February’s Premier League Player of the Month is likely to come from one of them.

But it’s not all about how the team performs. Standout performances from individual players make a difference, too. After all, it’s an individual reward. Still, banging in goals and getting assists often gives players an edge, and there’s been plenty of those in the past few weeks.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the top contenders. The list includes some familiar names who have continued to perform well.

However, there might be one or two surprises, too.

FIFA 21 POTM predictions: Premier League (February)

United's star playmaker Bruno Fernandes could be one Premier League star to make this week's TOTW.
EA SPORTS
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes could be February’s Premier League Player of the Month and earn himself a FIFA 21 POTM card.

Ilkay Gundogan was January’s Premier League Player of the Month, and Bruno Fernandes won it the month before. But their stellar form hasn’t slowed down at all. They’re bound to be on the short-list once again.

Gundogan has four goals and one assist, while Bruno has four and three.

Jesse Lingard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Raheem Sterling are also in the mix with three goals each. However, James Maddison and Luke Shaw have been rock-solid, too.

It’s a stacked list. But, although every one of these players deserves praise, only one of them can be February’s Premier League Player of the Month.

Our Premier League POTM predictions

  • Bruno Fernandes
  • Ilkay Gundogan
  • James Maddison 
  • Jesse Lingard
  • Luke Shaw
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
  • Raheem Sterling

We think our list of candidates is right on the money. However, it’s all speculation until an official announcement has been made.

Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos FIFA 21 Flashback SBC: How to complete

Published: 23/Feb/2021 19:01 Updated: 23/Feb/2021 19:42

by Bill Cooney

A new Flashback SBC is now live in FIFA 21, with Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos getting a boosted card. Here’s what you need to know. 

Flashbacks are always a fun addition to Ultimate Team, as they let you grab powerful throwback cards for players that take them back to a special moment or a prime time during their career.

This latest standalone SBC celebrates Kroos’s prolific 2017-2018 LaLiga season playing for Real Madrid with a very nice 93 OVR card that could definitely beef up your midfield lineup.

Toni Kroos in FIFA 21
EA Sports
Kroos (center) is one of the best midfielders in FIFA 21 already, and this card just makes him better.

Toni Kroos Flashback SBC requirements & price

There are three total squads all with their own sets of requirements to knock out in order to complete this SBC, and on top of unlocking Kroos’s powered-up card at the end, you’ll also get a pack reward for each set of challenges.

To grab the German midfielder for yourself you’ll need to build one Bundesliga-themed squad, one La Liga-themed one, and finally, a Top Form challenge to wrap it all up.

The catch is that all three require fairly high ratings: 83 for Bundesliga, 84 for La Liga, and 85 for Top Form, which just might be where the high price tag is coming from.

Bundesliga

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

La Liga

  • Number of players from La Liga Santander: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Toni Kroos Flashback SBC cost & cheap solutions

Altogether, this SBC should run you around 332,000 to 370,000 FUT Coins to get it all done. Listed below are the cheapest solutions we could find, and to make things as easy as possible none will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Bundesliga

La Liga

Top Form

If you want to make Kroos’s powerful new card your own, you have three weeks (21 days) until March 16 to get everything all wrapped up.

Additionally, if you do pick him up, be sure to let us know how the veteran midfielder gets on in-game by tweeting us over on Twitter – UltimateTeamUK.