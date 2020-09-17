FIFA 21 fastest players list: Mane, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Sarr, More

The full list of the fastest players in FIFA 21 has been revealed, so you know exactly who you can target when the game officially drops in October to keep your opponents on their toes.

Pace is arguably one of the most important credentials when looking to fill out your team on FIFA, particularly in Ultimate Team.

Advertisement

The game becomes much easier when you’ve got players who can bomb it down the wings and past defenders with relative ease, and they often become players you can build your team around, especially if they’re in top leagues or from certain countries for the additional chemistry links.

As EA SPORTS have revealed the top 100 rated players in FIFA 21, we haven’t seen complete stats for every single player, but we do know the 20 fastest players in the game thanks to EA, who published the complete list, with no player on there having lower than 94 pace.

Advertisement

Read More: Top 20 highest potential FIFA 21 wonderkids in Career Mode

Without wasting your time anymore, let’s take a look at the full list.

Fastest players in FIFA 21

Adama Traore — 96 Pace (OVR 79)

Kylian Mbappe — 96 Pace (OVR 90)

Alphonso Davies — 96 Pace (OVR 81)

Daniel James — 95 Pace (OVR 77)

Vinicius Jr — 95 Pace (OVR 80)

Kensuke Nagai — 95 Pace (OVR 70)

Anibal Chala — 95 Pace (OVR 69)

Ismaila Sarr — 94 Pace (OVR 78)

Achraf Hakimi — 94 Pace (OVR 83)

Leon Bailey — 94 Pace (OVR 80)

Kim In Seong — 94 Pace (OVR 71)

Gelson Martins — 94 Pace (OVR 80)

Aurelio Buta — 94 Pace (OVR 76)

Tom Barkhuizen — 94 Pace (OVR 72)

Nikola Mileusnic — 94 Pace (OVR 64)

Sadio Mane — 94 Pace (OVR 90)

Chidera Ejuke — 94 Pace (OVR 75)

Krepin Diatta — 94 Pace (OVR 77)

Inaki Williams — 94 Pace (OVR 81)

Rafa — 94 Pace (OVR 83)

Obviously, there are a lot of players here that are unlikely to make it into your Ultimate Team. Yet, players like Mbappe, Mane, Davies and Vinicius Jr very much match the type of players you want: among the best in their position, fast, and a great combination of league/nationality or both.

That said, there are a lot of players there that could be useful if pace is as important as it has been in past games, and you don’t have the funds to pick up the big names. Players like Adama Traore, Daniel James and Hakimi could still be solid choices while you’re building your team.

Advertisement

Whether these players are viable team options when the game actually rolls around remains to be seen, but we’ll find out soon enough, with early access expected to kick off on October 1.